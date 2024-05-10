The 'most comfortable garden chair I've ever had the pleasure to sit in' is £80 off today
This comfortable, stylish garden furniture comes highly recommended
The weather is spoiling us right now, and, as anyone who has spent any amount of time in the UK knows, when you see sunshine, you make the most of it. Which is why I’ve been on the hunt for a comfortable garden chair to relax and lose myself in a book in on warm summer evenings.
Having now done a lot of research, I was happy to find one I've had my eye on – the Double Egg Chair from Dunelm – reduced by £80 right now. Not only does it look unbelievably comfortable, you'd be forgiven for thinking its twice the price thanks to the modern, on-trend rattan design.
The chair is supported by a solid metal structure to keep it stable, and is said to be weatherproof. Of the many reviews online, the chair scores an impressive 4.7 out of 5, the majority of which commenting on how comfortable it is. One reviewer, Chrissy Chard, posted a photo of herself in it and commented: 'The best most comfortable garden chair I have ever had the pleasure to sit in. At first I was a bit hesitant but once I sat in it I realised how comfy & strong it was. Really, I didn't want to get out!'
This hanging egg chair has rave reviews online, scoring an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars from customers already enjoying it. Among the reviews people note it's worth getting a cover to protect the cushions from the elements, and that it's fiddly to put together – but well worth the effort.
woman&home homes editor Tamara Kelly picked Dunelm as a retailer to get the best outdoor furniture from, saying: “Dunelm is the hidden gem that offers thoughtfully designed furniture at the lower end of the budget, without it compromising on quality. Having ordered furniture from Dunelm I have been pleasantly surprised with the craftsmanship.”
With the warmer weather hopefully sticking around, I've also been keeping an eye on BBQ deals – and can't wait to make the most of the lighter evenings, settled on the deep cushions of this chair after an evening meal with a good book. "I honestly never sat in a more comfortable garden chair - I could go to sleep in it," says reviewer Clare. Anyone wants me this summer, you know where to find me...
Shop more garden furniture
Continuing the rattan theme, this sofa lounger set, also from Dunelm, would work beautifully alongside the double egg chair featured above. The set includes a three-seater sofa, foot stool, adjustable table with glass top and cushions.
A modern take on the classic deckchair, the sling seat and thick headrest are ultra inviting. The stunning forest green shade works perfectly outside, complimenting nature and other garden furniture, particularly natural rattan, beautifully. Bear in mind, unlike a traditional deckchair, this one cannot be reclined or collapsed.
This bistro table set from M&S' Lois collection oozes style, and looks at least double its price tag. The curved woven chairs are expertly crafted, as is the durable metal table, which has a weather-resistant coating. Super classy, simply add cushions for an added layer of comfort.
