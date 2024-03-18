Anne Hathaway's rustic wood living room combines cottage-core with disco thanks to one unexpected accessory

Anne Hathaway's living room might be our new favourite home space as social media has given us a sneak peek into her cosy rustic lounge.

Anne Hathaway is a stylish celebrity who is known for her gorgeous fashion sense and fantastic hairstyles. However, we have discovered that she may also be an interior design genius whose living room picks up on some of the key interior colour trends of 2024. A sneak peek into Anne's home shows how to nail decorating with brown and combining rustic elements with fun and colourful elements.

Anne's living room in her California home, which can be seen in a photo shared by interior photographer, Stephen Johnson, has a rustic feel with exposed wooden beams and wooden accents throughout that create a soothing and natural feeling space. The warm natural wood is complemented by several furnishings made in soft velvet and other warm fabrics.

Rather than opting for neutral shades, Anne has various eclectic pieces in different colours that create a cohesive and harmonious vibe throughout the room. Meanwhile, the many sofas and armchairs are adorned with patterned throw cushions that add a cosy yet glamorous feel.

Utilising the space perfectly, it can be seen that Anne has two sofas arranged back to back. This divides up the portions of the room and makes the living space perfect for busy parties and conversing.

Dunelm Jaipur Pink Cushion Visit Site RRP: £12 |This cushion is the perfect piece to jazz up any living space, adding rich colour and comfort with a gorgeous pattern. Oliver Bonas Disco Ball Silver LED Light Bulb Visit Site RRP: £35 | Add a touch of disco magic to your living like Anne Hathaway's with this affordable mirror ball lamp by Oliver Bonas. Next Wooden Accent Chair Visit Site RRP: £275 |This wooden and velvet chair is available in several shades and channels a similar vibe to the rich blue furnishings in Anne's living room.

The actress added a funky feel to this space with the unique appearance of a disco ball-inspired light fixture hanging from the ceiling, likely creating stunning speckled light across the living room space.

The retro feel of the light fixture is complemented by the vintage record player and record collection in the corner of the room, making the space feel even more homely and like a fun place to unwind and enjoy music in comfort.