How often should you water a rose bush? Professional gardener shares advice for meeting your rose watering needs

With changing temperatures and unpredictable weather, knowing how much water your roses need can feel confusing. To keep things simple, we've asked a gardening expert for their professional advice.

When growing roses, there are several key care considerations, from pruning to maximise blooms to knowing when to add fertiliser and, of course, watering sufficently to ensure they stay hydrated without being flooded.

Mastering how to water your garden plants isn't as straightforward as you may think, and of course, each plant species has its own watering needs, including your rose bush. So, to ensure your roses have the best chance at thriving, we've asked an expert to share their wisdom so you never overwater or underwater your blooms again.

How often should you water a rose bush?

Watering your plants isn't always as easy as it seems. You have to be careful you're not damaging your plants by watering at the wrong time of day, as well as making sure you're not overwatering during winter. Luckily, the watering routine for rose bushes isn't too complicated.

“There are tens of thousands of cultivated rose varieties, but they generally require the same care and attention," explains Chris Bonnett, gardening expert and founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

“When it comes to watering, consistency is key. A deep soak once or twice a week is usually enough, though in hot or dry spells you may need to water every couple of days," he adds. Fear not, there are several ways you can still water your garden during a hosepipe ban.

Chris points out that you should always water at the base instead of over the flowers, leaves and stems. This encourages strong roots and helps prevent diseases like black spot and mildew. He also recommends watering newly planted roses more frequently, until they're fully established.

Can roses be overwatered?

While you may think overwatering is only a winter gardening mistake, it's all too easy to overcompensate for the heat in summer. Although some plants can survive, and at times thrive, in waterlogged soil, roses are not one of them.

“They like steady moisture, but waterlogged soil will suffocate the roots and encourage problems like yellowing leaves and fungal diseases. The key is to water deeply but less often, allowing the soil to partially dry between waterings and making sure there’s good drainage around the roots," explains Chris.

FAQs

Should you water roses more in summer?

It's no secret that watering your plant is one of the most essential summer gardening jobs. But how much extra watering do your roses need in the hotter months? Because many gardeners often worry that outdoor plants need watering every day.

“Like most plants and flowers, roses need more water in hot weather compared to the cooler months," Chris states.

“Warmer temperatures and drier conditions cause soil to lose moisture more quickly, so regular deep watering becomes more important to keep the plants healthy. In hot spells, this might mean watering every couple of days rather than once or twice a week," he continues.

Just remember to focus on watering the soil at the base, rather than the foliage. Chris also recommends watering in the morning so any moisture on the leaves dries quickly and reduces the risk of fungal diseases.

What happens to roses if you overwater them?

Overwatering your plants is never a good thing, whether you're caring for an indoor plant or one in your garden. It's particularly bad for the best drought-tolerant plants, which prefer little to no water at all.

"Overwatering any plant can be detrimental, but roses in particular are quite sensitive to it. This is because excess water saturates the soil, which deprives roots of oxygen and leads to root rot," points out Chris.

"You’ll know if there’s an issue with your rose’s roots as the plant will start showing yellowing leaves. It’ll also probably grow more slowly and be more susceptible to fungal diseases like black spot and mildew," he says.

Too much water will essentially stress the plant, just as too little water would. It's essential to make sure you're watering deeply but also allowing the soil to dry out at least slightly between watering sessions.

If you want more from your rose bushes, why not learn how to take cuttings? It's a surprisingly easy process and can help you fill your garden with beautiful blooms without having to spend an extra penny on plants or seeds.