Garden mirror ideas: 3 creative ways to add this quirky accessory to your plot

Are you looking to revamp your garden with a few new quirky accessories? Mirrors are the latest must-have accessory that can do wonderful things to your garden's overall look.

Whilst certain garden trends come and go some ideas for our garden will never go out of style. From incorporating sustainable garden ideas to investing in some of the best outdoor furniture, some things are truly here to stay.

If you're looking for another timeless garden idea to try this summer, why not opt for an outdoor mirror? They can make your garden look considerably bigger and are extremely chic and ooze quiet luxury garden style.

3 creative ways to use garden mirror ideas

Whether you're looking for zen garden ideas or a new statement piece to jazz up your outdoor living room area, a mirror is a super easy, effective and affordable choice.

"Just like outdoor rugs and cushions, mirrors are another inside furnishing that you can also utilise to decorate your outdoor space," says Suzi Samaddar, a styling expert at Furn. "Mirrors are a fantastic way to create the illusion of depth in a smaller garden space."

And it's not just that, Suzi also points out that when combined with vibrant accents and outdoor cushions, mirrors can help soften your outdoor space and create an inviting extension of your home too. With that in mind, here are three simple garden mirror ideas to inspire your space...

1. Create an optical illusion with window mirrors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be hard to find ways to make a small garden look bigger, but as mentioned above mirrors are one of the great ways to achieve that.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those with particularly more compact gardens, window mirrors can be a clever option to trick the eye into thinking the space extends beyond the boundaries.

"You can also create optical illusions depending on the type of mirror you choose," says Sue Jones, co-founder and creative director at OKA. "For example, some mirrors can effectively imitate windows, whether it's a multi-pane frame or a round mirror that mimics a porthole."

A porthole mirror would look great ina coastal garden theme, why not add a few light wooden elements and some seashells whilst you're at it?

VonHaus Outdoor arched black mirror 51x81cm: £66.99 at B&Q This black industrial-style mirror is perfect for people with smaller gardens as it will offer all the benefits of the outdoor accessory without sacrificing too much space.

2. Elongate the perimeter wall with a tall mirror

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to small garden tips it can sometimes seem like there's only so much you can do with the space you have. While this is true, adding a longer mirror to your space will make a huge difference compared to a small round one that doesn't offer the same impact.

The taller the mirror, the more it engulfs the space to add depth and height.

"You could lean a tall mirror against your balcony railings to reflect your wall-climbing plants and garden furniture, which not only makes the space feel bigger but can also hide something from view, like next door's satellite dish," says Sue.

She continues, "Taller mirrors can give the impression of an archway to walk through, instantly making your garden feel more expansive."

London Rectangle Indoor Outdoor Full Length Wall Mirror: £80 at Dunelm This full-length mirror is super easy to style in an outdoor area and will offer the elongating effect for smaller gardens. Measuring 122cm in height it features a matte black finish and a keyhole hook at the back for easy, secure hanging.

3. Showcase on-trend shapely mirrors

(Image credit: Getty Images | Kampee Patisena)

Whilst large long mirrors can make your garden look bigger, some particularly small spaces might not even have the capacity to fit one of that size in. To use a mirror in this space we recommend using more on-trend living room-style mirrors, to add a more decorative touch.

“If your garden is small, opt for a small round or sunburst mirror to create an eye-catching effect, without overwhelming your space," suggests Suzi. "When looking to create a cohesive look, select a mirror with a frame that compliments the furniture in your garden. This will create a seamless design that ties your outdoor area together,"

She also points out that adding a mirror to your outdoor space won't just reflect light and bring the space together. When combined with vibrant accents and outdoor cushions, Suzi says it can help soften your garden by turning it into an inviting extension of your home to make your garden look more expensive.

Gold Sunburst Wall Mirror 60x60cm: £22.99 at Amazon Looking to add a statement to your garden without taking up too much space? This decorative mirror is ideal for adding some character without risking too much of a reflection.

FAQs

Are there any downsides to having a mirror in your garden?

Whilst adding a mirror to your outdoor space is seemingly harmless, there are some disadvantages to having the accessory in your garden.

Simeon Simeonov, a home improvement expert at Fantastic Services says, "One of the downsides is that a mirror in the garden can cause injury to birds. To prevent that from happening, make sure to place your mirror at a reasonable location and not very high. This way, it won’t cross the birds’ flight path."

Aside from being the wrong way of how to attract birds to your garden. Mirrors can also be a potential fire hazard when placed in direct sunlight, because of this you'll need to place it where it'll reflect greenery or flowers. Just make sure the reflecting light isn't damaging the foliage of your plants with sun damage.

Is there anything to consider before putting a mirror into a garden?

To get the most out of this rather multi-function garden addition, we asked the design experts if there's anything to keep in mind. Similar to when you're choosing which of the best plants for a garden to add to your plot, knowing all the conditions of an outdoor mirror is a great place to start.

"Before installing a mirror in your garden, you need to think carefully about where you're going to place it," says Bex Lund, Co-Founder at YardArt. "I suggest opting for shatterproof materials if you want to prevent accidents."

She also highlights the importance of what your mirror will reflect aesthetically. Bex explains, "You'll want to position the mirrors in a way that reflects your garden's most appealing features, such as a striking view of your favourite plants, while hiding or downplaying unsightly elements, like compost bins."

There is also of course the matter of cleaning. Your mirror certainly is one of the things you should never pressure wash in your garden but it shouldn't be left to the spring cleaning checklist. Bex says, "By sticking to a consistent cleaning schedule and wiping away any unwanted dust or residue, you can keep your garden mirror in top condition for years to come!"

If you're thinking of opting for a plastic mirror, both for the shatterproof material and friendly budget, Simeon says you might want to reconsider. He explains, "Using a plastic outdoor mirror can end up looking a little bit warped and will ruin the effect that you are trying to achieve. The most important thing to consider is using a good-quality mirror because it’ll last longer than the cheaper options."