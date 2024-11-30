I've had the same pair of Lululemon leggings for 4 years - here's why they are such a sensible buy on Black Friday

Lululemon is one of the most popular fitness brands in the world and I've discovered this is for a very good reason in the last four years. Not only do they feel comfortable and supportive, but unlike some others, they stand the test of time.

I've had my Lululemon Align leggings (in black) for the last four years, wearing them a few times a week for workouts - including jogging, strength training at the gym, yoga, and even indoor cycling. Without a doubt, they are one of the most versatile you can buy.

Now in the Lululemon sale for Black Friday, the Align leggings are down from £88 to as little as £34 in some colourways, making them an even better buy than usual.

Lululemon Align Leggings: was £88 now £34 at lululemon UK Available in various sizes to suit different leg lengths from 23" to 31" and colours to suit all wardrobes. If you're shopping this deal, you'll need to be quick - some have already sold out.

What are the Lululemon Align leggings like to wear?

In one word: comfortable! As these leggings are so lightweight, they have a 'barely there' and super soft feel that makes them the perfect partner for all kinds of workouts - not just the gentle yoga flows and Pilates workouts they are made for. I wear mine to do strength training at the gym sometimes and I've jumped on the treadmill in them for a gentle 5km run before.

This winter, I've paired them with my walking shoes - which are also in the Hoka Black Friday sale - and stepped out for windy weekend walks in London. If you get them in a darker colourway, they make for a discreet alternative to jeans under a trench coat.

As I'm a little taller than average, I went for the 31" leg and I found the waistband touches just above my belly button, so I never feel like they are falling down. That's something that even some of the best workout leggings fail to offer.

While they don't have a pocket in the leg for your phone, ruling them out as a contender for outdoor running or hiking leggings in my eyes, they do have one in the waistband for your keys and smaller essentials.

I've had my pair of Align leggings - easily some of the best black gym leggings - for four years. I bought my first pair during the lockdown to feel comfortable at home and on my daily walks, and I've had them in my rotation ever since. Despite hundreds of washes, the colour has barely faded - they are definitely still black - and the waistband is intact. The seams are still strong and there's no gaping at the ankle. What more can you ask for?

What are the Lululemon Align leggings meant for?

Strictly speaking, Lululemon's Align leggings are made for yoga, Pilates, stretching, and any exercise where being comfortable is the priority. The material is so lightweight and buttery soft, as noted, so they work for casual wear too.

If drawcord cardio-ready leggings (like the Sweaty Betty Power leggings) are top of the list for support, and gym-ready, breathable, weights-focused leggings sit in the middle, these are towards the bottom. While they have a high waistband, they aren't designed to support intense workouts or heavy sweating and don't have the same supportive feel as ones that are, so they very narrowly missed a spot in my top three legging choices out of the hundreds I've worn. That being said, they are a firm favourite and are constantly in and out of my washing basket - I wear them every week.

Can you put Lululemon Align leggings in the washing machine?

Yes! While these workout leggings are made for gentle flow, you don't need to be super gentle when it comes to washing your gymwear from Lululemon. The Align leggings can go into the washing machine - but on a 30-degree cold wash.