How to be a mental health ally, so you can better support those who are struggling

Understanding how to be a better mental health ally is a really important pursuit, since so many people can struggle when it comes to caring for their minds. Whether you're helping a loved one or are joining an organised support system, you can really make a difference by showing someone that they aren't alone.

However, there are some key ways to support those who are suffering with their mental health most effectively. From the way you speak to how you listen and your non-verbal communication, it is important to be conscious of how you come across. Additionally, you'll need to educate yourself and seek advice so that you can identify when to get a professional involved.

Above all, it is crucial to look after yourself so that you protect your own mental well-being - including practising self-care and having boundaries - and continue to help others. Here's what to know...

32 ways to be a mental health ally

Be empathetic

Being empathetic is crucial because it allows you to understand and share the feelings of those who may be struggling, creating a supportive and non-judgmental environment. Empathy helps build trust, encourages others to open up about their struggles and feel validated in what they’re going through.

Educate yourself

It is important to educate yourself when it comes to being a good mental health ally, because it helps you better understand the complexities of mental health conditions and their challenges. Armed with knowledge, you can offer informed support and avoid harmful misconceptions.

Be open

It can be helpful, if you feel comfortable, to be open about your own mental health experiences. This can normalise conversations, reduce stigma and encourage others to share their struggles. When you speak openly about your own journey, it creates a safe space for them to feel understood and this vulnerability also fosters trust.

Practice self-care

While being a good mental health ally means the focus should be on those you’re supporting, it’s also vital to care for your own well-being in the process. This ensures you have the energy to support others effectively, while also modelling healthy behaviours and demonstrating the importance of self-care to those you are helping.

Be mindful

Being mindful when talking with someone struggling with their mental health is key. It means you will stay fully present and attentive when supporting someone, allowing you to listen without judgment or distraction. Mindfulness enhances empathy and emotional awareness, enabling you to respond to others’ needs with sensitivity and care.

Actively listen

Those wanting to be a good mental health ally need to practice active listening - which shows genuine care and attention, helping a person feel heard, understood and validated. By fully focusing on what someone is saying, without interrupting or offering immediate solutions, you create a safe space for them to express their thoughts and emotions.

Consult professionals

Talking to professionals about how to help will ensure you're offering informed support. They can provide valuable insights, resources and strategies for helping someone navigate their challenges effectively. However, speaking to experts - like a therapist or counsellor - also helps you understand the limits of your role and can guide you on how to encourage others to seek professional help.

Have boundaries

Struggling yourself? Having boundaries is so important because it protects your own well-being while ensuring that you can continue to offer sustainable support. It will prevent emotional burnout, helping you maintain a healthy balance between helping others and taking care of yourself while also encouraging the person you're supporting to take responsibility for their own healing.

Be patient

Patience is crucial. Mental health recovery can be a slow and non-linear process. Patience allows you to support someone without expecting immediate progress, helping them feel accepted as they navigate their challenges at their own pace. It also fosters trust and reduces pressure, encouraging them to open up when they're ready.

Be helpful

Being flexible with the help you can offer is a great quality of a mental health ally. Practical support and encouragement can make a real difference to someone's healing journey, whether through listening, assisting with tasks or guiding someone toward resources. This can reduce their feelings of overwhelm and alleviate stress.

Non-verbally communicate

Try to add in non-verbal communication to better convey empathy and support. Positive body language, such as maintaining eye contact, offering a gentle touch or nodding, can show that you're fully engaged and present. These subtle cues help create a sense of safety and trust, allowing the person to feel more comfortable opening up.

Ask questions

Asking questions is crucial because it shows genuine interest and helps you better understand the person's thoughts, feelings and needs. By inquiring rather than assuming, you can offer more personalised support and avoid misunderstandings, building on a deeper connection and making the person feel heard and validated.

Go gently

At the start of a conversation try to be gentle, in order to create a safe, non-threatening environment where a person will feel more comfortable opening up. Approaching sensitive topics with kindness and patience helps reduce anxiety and defensiveness, making it easier for the individual to share their thoughts and emotions.

Provide privacy

Providing privacy is imperative because it ensures that the person you’re helping feels safe, respected and free to express themselves without fear of judgement. A private setting fosters trust, allowing them to open up more fully about their struggles, in the knowledge that their personal experiences will remain confidential.

Be prepared

It’s important to be prepared when it comes to being a good mental health ally, because it enables you to offer more effective and informed support. Understanding mental health conditions, knowing available resources and having strategies in place helps you better respond according to their needs.

Be aware

Having awareness can be really helpful. It equips you with the knowledge to better understand what someone might be going through, and also helps you recognise symptoms, empathise with their experience and avoid misconceptions or stigma that could be harmful.

Speak carefully

While you may want to converse candidly with someone, speaking carefully is important because words have a powerful impact on someone’s emotional well-being, especially when they are vulnerable. Thoughtful language ensures that you avoid unintentionally saying something hurtful, dismissive or triggering.

Be sensitive

Make sure you communicate with sensitivity. This is crucial because it helps you respond to someone's emotional state with care and empathy. Ensure your words and actions are gentle and respectful, avoiding any comments or behaviours that might unintentionally hurt or overwhelm the person you’re supporting.

Avoid stigma

Avoiding stigma is key because it fosters a supportive and non-judgmental environment where individuals feel safe to share their struggles. Stigma can lead to shame, silence and isolation, preventing them from seeking help. By actively challenging misconceptions and avoiding judgment, you help reduce barriers to open communication and encourage individuals to talk.

Be encouraging

Whatever the subject of discussion, try to be encouraging - it offers hope and motivation to someone facing mental health challenges. Positive reinforcement can boost their confidence, helping them believe in their ability to cope and recover, and this also supports resilience.

Be non-judgemental

Being non-judgmental when it comes to mental health issues is crucial because it creates a safe space where individuals feel free to express their thoughts and feelings without fear of criticism or rejection. This supportive attitude fosters trust and encourages open communication, allowing the person you're helping to share their struggles more openly.

Take space

To prevent your own emotional exhaustion and burnout, it is important to take space for yourself from time to time. Supporting someone with mental health challenges can be demanding, so blocking out moments in your day to recharge - such as going for a walk or doing something nice for yourself - ensures that you maintain your own well-being.

Seek advice

Seeking advice from other trusted people in your life - like friends and family - can give you guidance on how to offer the most effective support. They can help you evaluate whether you are overstepping your role, and you may also be able to equip yourself with better tools to assist the person in need.

Sign up

Joining a volunteer programme can be a great way to get into being a mental health ally, offering a practical path to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Signing up to a local organisation also creates opportunities to build connections and learn from others, leaving you with a real sense of purpose that can boost your own well-being.

Raise awareness

Campaigning to raise awareness is important because it helps reduce stigma, encourages open conversations and promotes better understanding of mental health issues. It will help educate the public about the challenges people face - creating empathy and breaking down misconceptions that prevent people who are suffering from seeking support.

Be careful with your timing

Being careful with your timing is key because approaching sensitive topics at the right moment can make the person you're helping feel more comfortable and receptive. Choosing an appropriate time shows respect for their emotional state and ensures they're in a space where they can engage without feeling pressured or overwhelmed.

Choose the right medium

Selecting the right medium to talk is key. It ensures that the person feels comfortable and supported in sharing their thoughts and emotions. Some individuals may prefer face-to-face conversations for deeper connection, while others might feel safer expressing themselves through text or phone calls.

Don't be afraid to keep it light

Keeping conversation light is important because it can help ease tension and make someone feel more comfortable, especially if they're feeling overwhelmed or anxious. By balancing serious topics with lighter moments, you can help prevent the person from feeling pressured or burdened.

Check in

Those wanting to be a good mental health ally should check in regularly, because it helps the person feel valued and not alone in their journey. Regular interactions create a sense of stability and trust, reassuring the them that you're available to listen and assist when needed. It also allows you to monitor how they're doing over time.

Know biases

Knowing your own biases is important because it allows you to approach others with greater empathy and understanding. Recognising your own preconceptions when it comes to mental health helps you to avoid projecting judgements onto others based on their experiences or struggles.

Be available

Being readily available reassures those you're supporting that they have consistent support when they need it most. This availability fosters a sense of safety and trust, encouraging them to reach out and share their feelings or concerns without hesitation. When allies are accessible, they can respond promptly to emotional crises or provide encouragement during tough times.

Offer resources

Presenting someone with helpful resources empowers them to take actionable steps towards improving their mental well-being. By providing information about therapy options, support groups, hotlines or educational materials, you demonstrate a commitment to their recovery and show them that they are not alone in their struggles.