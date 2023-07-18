This one item might be causing you unnecessary lower back pain - here's how to fix it
Find yourself afflicted with back pain on an almost daily basis? This one tech item could be the culprit.
If you work a typical 9-5 job, the odds of you sitting down and looking at a computer all day are highly likely. Inventions like standing desks and ergonomic chairs help the situation, but that still doesn't retract from the fact that overall, sitting and looking down at a laptop or computer all day can really do a number on your neck and back. So if you find that you're experiencing back pain, your computer just might be to blame.
You can do at-home remedies like yoga for back pain, using the best pillows for back pain, and taking pain killers to temporarily ease the pain, but to truly solve the problem, you have to get to the root - which likely has a lot to do with your posture.
Having good posture in day to day life is important, but your sitting position at work may not be a factor you're considering while busy with each day's tasks. Nadia the Osteopath, a posture expert, says that having good posture while working could save you from that inevitable and unwelcome lower back pain.
She says that, since your head weighs, on average, 5 kilograms, your neck can become strained if you're looking down at a laptop all the time. "Did you know that your head weighs on average 5 kilos? So if you’re looking down too much it can cause additional strain on neck muscles," she said.
Luckily, there's a fairly easy fix - just make sure your laptop is at eye height so that you're maintaining good posture and not looking up or down (which strains your neck) while working.
Don't just let this apply to your laptop, however - Nadia mentioned that this advice is also pertinent to looking at your other screens, like phones, TVs, and even books. "When looking at screens, laptop, phones, TV and even books, try to lift to eye level to take pressure off," she advised.
Screens aren't the only thing causing your aggravating back pain, though - Nadia noted that there were a few other reasons you could be experiencing symptoms.
1. The Gentle Living Lumbar Support Pillow
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Unfortunately, as chic as they may be, your handbags might be another subtle cause of your back pain. Not to worry, though, Nadia noted that this could be an easy fix. "If you use a bag on a regular basis, try to alternate the shoulder you carry it on. Keeping it on one side for too long or not swapping it over can lead to shoulder and neck pain," she suggested. "Train your brain to remember to swap positions or swap between a cross body and shoulder bag on a daily basis."
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
This is the best nail color to get if you want to enhance your summer tan, according to a manicurist
Orange you glad we gave you this information?
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
These rare pictures of Kate Middleton wearing Ugg boots and low rise jeans are giving such nostalgic off duty vibes
Have you seen these vintage snaps of Kate Middleton in Uggs and low waisted jeans?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published