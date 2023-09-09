These three foods could be the key to reigniting your sex life, experts say

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you've noticed a dip in your libido or your flame has been extinguished completely, there are some tried and tested methods to get your sex life back on track - including adding three particular foods into your daily diet.

When dealing with the ups and downs of everyday life it can be difficult to feel our best sexy selves even when we most want to. From hormonal imbalances to work stress, there can be endless factors that affect our enthusiasm for bedroom activities. Losing your libido temporarily is completely normal and to be expected at some points in life, but if you are looking to revive it, there are a few tricks you can use to relight the fire.

Of course, there are medical alternatives but if you’re looking for something natural and perhaps even healthy for you then libido-boosting foods may be your answer. Delicious and stimulating? It’s a win-win.

Sex experts at Bedbible, suggest eating watermelon, fatty fish and strawberries to get your heart racing and sexual appetite back up and running. But what is it about these foods that can help and why?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The link between food and our libidos is quite simple. The things we eat affect how well our body functions and the better our body functions, the better we feel. When our brains are at their best, our sex lives can be so too.

You may or may not be already acquainted with watermelon’s racy reputation thanks to Harry Styles’ summer hit Watermelon Sugar. But it turns out that there is some truth to the rumours. According to the experts at Bedbible, “Watermelon is rich in B vitamins which helps with sexual endurance and the production of energy.” This apparently can have Viagra-like effects on the body for all genders, making us feel relaxed and more in the mood.

Not only that, watermelon is famously one of the top hydrating foods around (it's why the juicy fruit is one of the best fruits for weight loss too) and being hydrated is a huge positive contributor to our overall mood and physical wellbeing.

The next suggestion may be slightly surprising due to its unattractive and smelly tendencies, but eating fatty fish can do wonders for our overall sexual health. There are healthy acids in fish like tuna, salmon and sardines that work to give your body a significant increase in blood flow and dopamine, which can come in handy when both energy levels and moods are low.

The final suggestion from the experts at Bedbible is strawberries. Not only is the fruit renowned for its romantic sharing capabilities, but it’s also one of the most effective aphrodisiacs. This is because strawberries are jam-packed with Vitamin C, which is brilliant for enhancing our sex drives, especially for male partners as it aids arousal whilst equalising stress hormones. You could even cover the strawberries in dark chocolate for an indulgent treat with additional antioxidants and ingredients known to lower blood pressure and improve brain functionality. Tasty indeed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other foods that can boost your libido

We spoke to holistic sexual wellness expert and CEO of HolisticWisdom.com, Dr Lisa Lawless about her thoughts on food as libido boosters and it turns out there are several more options for us to choose from.

Interestingly, whilst Dr Lawless does agree with the potential effectiveness of watermelon, she warns that a large amount would have to be consumed to achieve the desired goal. There are also some healthy foods that could be ruining your libido, so it's best to avoid these.

If you're not fancying a watermelon feast, here are some other great alternatives to get you hot and heavy in no time.

Oysters

Oysters are perhaps one of the most well-known aphrodisiacs. We've seen them used as symbols of romance and passion for years across pop culture. The real reason why these molluscs are so famous for boosting libido though is down to their high zinc content.

Dr Lawless explains, "Zinc plays a role in testosterone production, a hormone linked to sexual desire in any gender." Not only does the mollusc help in the bedroom but the mineral zinc plays a crucial role in our brain function too, specifically learning, memory, and attention, so it's great for our overall health too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These fruits are not only good for aiding your digestion, they can also get you going in other ways too. Dr Lawless says, "Figs and dates also have a reputation as an aphrodisiac due to their high potassium levels, levels that are even higher than bananas."

Potassium is great for the circulatory system, helping to regulate blood pressure, which allows the brain to function a lot better alongside other cognitive functions. It's best to consume the figs or dates as they are, thanks to the additives in jams and desserts they may be less effective if eaten in this way.

3. Chocolate

This one is music to our ears! While we're often encouraged to learn how to eat less chocolate, this sweet snack's aphrodisiac qualities are undoubtedly an advantage. Dark chocolate is said to improve blood flow, which significantly enhances cognitive function and sexual performance. These effects could be down to several compounds found in the delicious treat, such as caffeine, theobromine, and phenylethylamine.

Dr Lawless explains that caffeine, as most of us will be familiar with as a core ingredient in coffee, is great at increasing blood flow. More importantly, phenylethylamine is the chemical that is released in our brains when we experience love and pleasure. Perhaps that's why so many of us can't get enough of the stuff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Nuts

Similar to fatty fish, some nuts have great amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids that help with cognitive function. "Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which improve brain function and reduce inflammation. Because they are also good for the circulatory system due to their arginine content, they can improve blood flow and help improve sexual functioning," says Dr Lawless.

It's not only walnuts though; almonds are a great source of vitamin E which helps protect the brain from stress and brazil nuts are full of selenium, a mineral that helps prevent cognitive decline and boosts sexual wellbeing. Go nuts!