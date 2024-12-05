Jessica Ennis-Hill's Adidas hiking boots are a stylish way to stay warm and dry this winter

We're always on the lookout for walking boots that combine style with practicality. Finding a pair that gets the balance right is surprisingly difficult. This week, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill offered up some inspiration with her black Adidas hiking boots.

The Olympic champion is on her second day of trekking across South Africa's rocky Western Cape, raising money for children's mental health. We're far from the warm climate there, but I couldn't help but notice the all-season Adidas walking boots on her feet. Waterproof, breathable, and stylish, they are particularly perfect for our rainy weather.

Finding walking shoes that actually manage to be practical, supportive, stylish, and comfortable is a real challenge, so I was over the moon to spot these. Although, we'll likely pair them with some workout leggings rather than shorts this month.

Jessica's Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex Hiking Boots are waterproof and breathable. They have a rubber outsole with thick lugs for better grip, even in wet and slippery conditions. The Adidas Primeknit material in the upper has a stretchy sock-like design that makes it particularly supportive around the ankle, but adaptive so you don't feel 'locked in'.

Exact match Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker Gtx Hiking Boot £143 at Amazon If you're inspired to replicate Jessica's style boot for boot, the Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker Gtx Hiking Boots are the ones to go for. Some sizes are sold out though, so check out the alternatives below if yours isn't available.

There are two other models of this hiking boot, with the latest released just a couple of months ago. The Adidas Free Hiker 2.0 Gore-Tex is an upgrade to Jessica's boots, featuring a BOOST midsole that helps propel you forward as you walk - but doesn't feel unstable.

Wondering what to wear hiking? I've tried and tested many pairs of walking boots over the last couple of years, but these sit among my favourites.

Upgrade Adidas Free Hiker 2.0 Gore-Tex £180 at Adidas The new Adidas Free Hiker 2.0 Gore-Tex has the same GORE-TEX lining, which makes these boots completely waterproof while still being breathable, and the upper material construction still hugs the foot to create adaptive support for walking across different terrains. Alternative Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Low Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes £165 at Adidas If you do most of your wet weather walking on the trails or in the city, you might prefer a low design, where the shoe sits just below the ankle. I love this pink/purple shoe alternative and it's part of the same Free Hiker range, so you'll still get the waterproofing and support.

In her Instagram post about the hike, Jessica wrote: "Day 2 @laureussport 100km TrekA hot day out there but the views well and truly delivered ☺️We’re raising as much as we can for children’s mental health. Check out the link in my bio if you want to see more or donate 😘"

Jessica is part of a 100-person team trekking through South Africa's Western Cape to raise money "to support the mental health of young people around the world", she wrote on the fundraising page.

The challenge includes 100km of hiking over four days and camping each night. She says it "is most certainly a challenge and will push me out of my comfort zone."