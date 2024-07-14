The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch everyone raves about is £100 off today – 'there is none better' say reviews

Garmin is renowned for its quality smartwatches, which are particularly popular with those keen to track their health and fitness. If that's you, and you're looking to buy a new GPS watch this summer, you'll want to know about this offer.

Garmin produces some of the best fitness trackers on the market – and it's Fenix 7 model is no exception. One of it's higher priced devices, the Fenix 7 comes with a number of alluring features if you're looking to accurately track your movement and keep an eye on your overall health – and it's had a huge price drop on Amazon today, taking it down to £381.83.

It's rare to see the Garmin Fenix 7 below £400. According to price tracking tool camelcamelcamel, the lowest recorded price for this device was in May this year, when it fell to £379 - just three pounds less than today's offer.

Garmin Fenix 7 £381.83 (was £499.99) at Amazon One of our health editor Grace Walsh's top picks in our Garmin sale round-up, who said the Fenix 7 is a top choice for those who enjoy long periods outside and want a watch that will keep up - both in terms of battery life and accurate tracking. It's only ever been less than this price once, and even then, it was only a few pounds difference. As early Prime Day deals go, this is hard to beat.

Garmin Fenix 7 key features

But what can it actually do, we hear you cry. Well, a lot, in short. Whether you're into running, swimming, hiking, walking, cycling, the Fenix 7 is a highly accurate tracker, with solid GPS connection and a battery life that promises up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, and 37 hours with GPS switched on. So, unless you get lost out on a hike, this smartwatch will track your activity all the while with the assurance that you are connected for the entirety of your exercise.

It also features a handy flashlight, and all the other tools you would expect from a high-end smartwatch, which includes sleep tracking.

Of the literally thousands of rave reviews online, they follow a similar pattern, many of which mentioning the extremely accurate GPS and features to help plan your daily exercise, as well your sleep and recovery time.

"This device is excellent. I've used it for a few months, mostly for walking/running tracking heart rate, calories and sleep," wrote one reviewer on Amazon. "GPS reliability and speed of connection is great. I have no issues getting an initial connection, nor do I see a drop out whilst using it on an activity, and battery life is fantastic."

One lady addressed the watch's size, for anyone wondering. "I was very concerned about the size of this being a slim woman. I did my research before buying it and people were saying it was way too big, I was worried it would be too big and look ridiculous. I love it, it’s perfect size, in fact I’d be disappointed if it was smaller!"

Finally, another rave review on Very said: "As a person who has tried a whole variety of fitness watches, I can say there is none better than the Fenix 7 - the real stamina feature has really helped me up my game."

Can Garmin Fenix 7 recieve phone calls?

If GPS is on, the Garmin Fenix 7 can display an incoming call to a connected phone. It will give you an option to select or decline. If you select, the call will then come through to the phone. You can also decline, which won't require use of the phone. And finally you can reply by sending a text, by selecting reply and choosing message from the list of options.