Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 'really important' vitamins to help prevent hair loss

Dr Amir Khan, a doctor and health expert on ITV's Lorraine and Good Morning Britain took to Instagram this week to reveal the typical causes of hair thinning and loss - and the foods we can add to our diets to prevent it.

It's rarely spoken about but many women experience hair loss, with the NHS estimating that half of all women aged 70 or over will experience female pattern baldness in their life.

"Hair loss is really common and complicated but it can have huge physical and psychological impacts on those affected by it. There are lots of different causes: autoimmune conditions like alopecia areata, stress, hormonal conditions or changes around pregnancy or menopause. Genetics, family history, cancer and cancer treatments, as well as certain medications and surgeries," he says. "But diet is also really important to maintaining a healthy head of hair."

Recently, Dr Khan appeared on Lorraine to offer some advice to anyone taking a vitamin D supplement this winter. In this video, he says this vitamin does "a lot of heavy lifting" in the body. "It is essential for the production of keratinocytes, cells which are crucial for hair growth. Most of our vitamin D comes when the sun hits our skin but you do need to supplement this in the winter months," he explains.

essential vitamins to help prevent hair loss include:

Zinc: "This helps with hair growth and repair, so make sure you're eating enough things like shellfish or meat, or if you're vegetarian, you can get zinc in things like legumes and seeds," he says.

Iron: "Iron deficiency is one of the most common causes of hair loss. Remember, iron helps carry oxygen to our cells, including the ones that help with hair growth. So keep your iron levels up by getting lots of beans and nuts in your diet and the occasional red meat if you're not vegetarian."

Vitamin B: "There are several types of vitamin B which support healthy hair growth, including B12 and folic acid. So, eat a balanced diet with lots of fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, yoghurt, legumes, and whole grains, as well as fortified cereals for your vitamin B hit."

Protein: "I know this isn't a vitamin or a mineral - but you need it. You need good levels of protein for healthy hair for healthy hair growth. Your body needs protein to make hair and allow it to grow properly, so a diet without enough protein may lead to hair loss or brittle hair."

Most of these vitamins and nutrients you can get from foods. Whether that's protein-rich foods like lean meats, fish, or eggs, or foods rich in vitamin D like mushrooms, liver, and salmon.

"Get a good balanced diet without restricting any food groups," says Dr Khan. "That is key to good hair growth, but if you're worried, always speak to a healthcare professional."