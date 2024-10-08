I don't like to shop on Amazon Prime Day - but I always stock up on this nutrition essential in the sale

Where possible, I try to avoid buying on Amazon Prime Day but every year (or twice a year nowadays), I find myself hunting down a deal on this one nutrition essential.

The PhD Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder - down from £32.99 to £19.99 right now - gets me from breakfast through to a late lunch and makes for the perfect snack. Protein supports healthy muscle growth and repair but as it's one of the most filling nutrients, it keeps us fuller for longer as well - and this is the most delicious way to have it.

There are some excellent deals on Amazon Prime Day, don't get me wrong. Whether you're looking to save on a fitness tracker (like this Garmin Forerunner 255 deal or the Fitbit Sense 2 saving) or just stock up on essentials, it's a great place to be with some genuinely good deals. I often find myself buying things I don't need though, so I try to stay away. Yet, every Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, I find myself scooping up a saving on this protein powder.

Phd Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder Was £32.99 Now £19.95 (save £13) Protein powder isn't just for the gym bunnies - we all need it. One of the benefits of protein powder for women is that it can help build and maintain muscle mass, especially when combined with a balanced diet and strength training, which I do a couple of times a week. For those going through perimenopause, this is especially important as the natural decline of oestrogen will impact muscle and bone mass, as well as the appearance of skin, hair, and nails, which a healthy amount of protein can also help prevent. As protein is slower to digest than other macronutrients, like carbohydrates or fats, it also keeps us fuller for longer. Over the years, I've found if I have protein powder in my breakfast porridge or as a smoothie, my cravings for sugary foods and snacks aren't as strong throughout the day.

PhD Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder - a quick overview

When it comes to choosing a protein powder, the best ones hit three important criteria: tastes good, blends well, and sits easily in the stomach. Provided it hits all three of these markers, I'm happy to spend a little a more. That's how I discovered PhD Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder, on my quest for the best protein powders for women.

This protein powder is available in five different flavours from Amazon - though my favourite is the Belgian Chocolate. It works in smoothies and in porridge in the mornings as it's got a chocolately taste but doesn't taste artificial or to sweet. In the evenings, I've been known to have the Belgian Chocolate PhD Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder with yogurt and honey as a healthy dessert.

In shakes, the powder blends well - even with water. This of course gives the consistency a watery texture so unless you're adding it to other ingredients, I'd recommend blending it with milk or a milk alternative. I find oat works particularly well.

I'm not vegan but I always opt for the vegan, plant-based protein powder over whey. I find it sits better in my stomach than the classic milk-made whey, which can cause bloating and discomfort if you're not used to eating a lot of dairy. However, I'll also say that the Vanilla Creme PhD Diet Whey Protein is also delicious.

To top it all off, this protein powder is also very easy to store. It doesn't come in a large obstructive tub or flimsy paper packaging - the resealable bag is durable and airlocked when closed, meaning you can store it neatly in a cupboard and you don't have to worry about your protein powder going stale if you don't intend on eating it quickly.