I swapped dumbbell workouts for wearing ankle weights around the house - here are the benefits I found after 2 weeks

Bala Bangles - or ankle weights for walking as they are also known - have become the latest go-to for those who want to save time and money by swapping gym sessions for at-home workouts and daily movement. But are they really trying? Here, health writer Kat Storr reveals all you need to know.

Life just seems to be getting busier and fitting in a workout around work and family responsibilities can be difficult sometimes. Like many others, when I take the time out to exercise, I want to make sure I'm using that time effectively and efficiently. Enter, wearable weights.

They’re available in a range of resistances, from 0.5kg upwards and are easy to fasten and comfortable to wear, which is why they’ve become popular with Pilates lovers and strength training enthusiasts.

While I do regular strength and resistance training with dumbbells and kettlebells, I’ve never worn wrist or ankle weights before. In fact, the videos of people using them on social media left me feeling quite intimidated. However, being particularly pressed for time this summer, I wanted to see what the fuss was about.

What are ankle weights?

Ankle weights are weighted bands that wrap around the leg just above the ankle and offer extra resistance in a workout. They range from 0.5kg to 1.5kg and are often secured with Velcro, making them comfortable to wear and versatile to use on the wrists as well.

They aren't suitable for all types of exercise but wearable weights could be a great go-to if you're looking to improve your strength, balance and flexibility via low-impact workouts like daily walks, yoga and Pilates. "They can also enhance bodyweight exercises like arm circles, leg lifts, and core exercises, providing added resistance for improved muscle toning and calorie burning," says Paola Di Lanzo, a certified Pilates instructor and the founder of Paola’s Body Barre.

A weighted vest would be a better option for those looking to run with weights or do other higher-intensity activities, such as gym workouts, as the load is distributed evenly across the upper body.

After deciding to ditch my dumbbells for two weeks, I strapped on a pair of Bala Bangles, which I've also spotted celebrities like Reese Witherspoon wearing. These are probably among the more chic-looking weights on the market, available in pleasing pastel colours with names like Blush, Sea, and Sage, as well as limited edition colourways.

Shop ankle weights for walking

Benefits of ankle weights for walking

1. Helps build strength outside of workouts

Perhaps the biggest benefit of wearing ankle weights is that you don't have to actually do a workout to reap the benefits of wearing them. Simply wearing them around the house is good enough.

Recently, I haven't been able to go out to exercise as much as I'd like. It's the school holidays and my life revolves around my children's snack and play demands. While this family time is joyful (I promise!), it also means that I'm home a lot more. I'm not going out for an early morning walk anymore but I am trekking from the sofa to the fridge, so I thought I'd make the most out of the trip by wearing my ankle weights.

On the personal trainers' advice, I started slow - and I'm grateful I did. It was easy to wander around the house with them on but after a day of constantly going up and down the stairs to fetch things, tidy up, or put laundry away, I could feel my lower legs and glute muscles working harder, and I really felt the difference when I took them off.

This is the biggest benefit of ankle weights for walking in my mind - you can get a workout in without even having to change into gym clothes or roll out a yoga mat, and while it's lower-impact, it's still effective.

"Doing chores while wearing ankle weights can be a way to subtly incorporate extra resistance and calorie burn through the day. Just be mindful of your movements and avoid activities that may strain your joints unnecessarily," says fitness trainer Rachael Sacerdoti.

2. Reduces the risk of muscle loss

While I haven't been wearing the ankle weights for walking long enough to see the benefits of this, I'm reliably informed that wearing these weights can make all the difference for long-term health as well as short-term gains. As we age and go through menopause, maintaining muscle and bone mass becomes harder. These kinds of light weights can be really beneficial for this, says Sacerdoti.

"Maintaining fitness and muscle mass becomes crucial as we age to support bone health, prevent muscle loss, and preserve mobility. Use it or lose it is something I always think of when it comes to our muscles," she says.

"Building and maintaining strength through weight-bearing exercises also contributes to better posture, balance, and overall wellbeing in the long run,” she adds.



3. You only need to do small movements

When I switched the Bala Bangles to my wrists, I felt even more of a muscle burn. Like most ankle weights, these Bangles were adjustable so I could wear the same pair on both body parts.

After one day of wearing my ankle weights for walking around the house and getting used to how they felt, I switched them over to my wrists and incorporated specific arm movements into my day. I definitely wouldn’t call it ‘working out’ like I would normally do with dumbbells or at the gym, but I began to pause for a few minutes here and there to do some arm circles, curls, or side stretches.

Being unable to exercise regularly during the holidays was frustrating at times, so wearing these weights - albeit light ones - really helped me on the days I couldn’t escape for a run or a swim.

I would also swap them back over to my ankles throughout the fortnight and do some standing leg abductions on each leg. These were all small movements done at sporadic times (also known as 'exercise snacking') and much to my family's amusement, but I really felt my muscles working and the tension I was carrying left my body.



(Image credit: Future / Kat Storr)

4. Ankle weights can make regular workouts harder

When you reach a level of comfort in a workout, it's important to make the exercise harder. Doing so challenges your body in new ways, forcing it to adapt and overcome the challenge, growing in strength and skill as a result. This is known as progressive overload.

I wanted to give the ankle weights a go while doing some full-body Pilates at home so I sought the expertise of instructor Sam Deville, who teaches in-person classes and on her online platform. Deville says: “Bala Bangles can enhance simple moves like donkey kicks and single leg lift / lower on all fours and side-lying exercises such as leg lifts and side planks. They also challenge core moves, such as a single or double-leg stretch when lying on your back, and spice up a single-leg-shoulder bridge. I wear them throughout my entire Pilates workout to add intensity to either my upper or lower body.”

With these tips in mind, I rolled out my yoga mat and gave it a go. I do Pilates quite regularly and love how it works my whole body, so every other day for a week I did a 30-minute Pilates routine using the weights on my ankles. I really loved doing donkey kicks and leg extensions with them on as I could feel the burn in my hamstrings and glutes in a new way.



5. They can help improve core strength

My stomach muscles could definitely do with some strengthening and I was intrigued to see how the bangles could help make core exercises harder. I gave the single and double leg stretches a go, as Deville recommended - and they were not easy.

It was much harder to move my legs up and down and there was some definite quivering of the legs and stomach by the end of the routine. But I could feel all of my stomach muscles working and felt the effects the next day, which was a positive sign that I was doing them correctly. I also did the Pilates Hundred while wearing the weights on my wrists, which added spice to an exercise I already found quite challenging.

Kat Storr found ankle weights to be an effective way to level up a mat Pilates workout. (Image credit: Future / Kat Storr)

Can you use ankle weights on your wrists?

Yes, most ankle weights are also suitable for wearing on your wrists. I tried wearing them on my wrists just as I would my ankles around the house and in my home workouts. I completed a 15-minute arm workout incorporating arm circles at the front and side, straight arm lifts, bicep curls, and chest flies.

While the weights weren’t heavy, the continued movement meant I could really feel my biceps and triceps working, and the comfort and fit of the weights meant I could focus on my form rather than my grip slipping around the dumbbells thanks to sweaty hands.

Sacerdoti says this is one of the benefits of wrist weights: "The added weight not only enhances muscle engagement and helps you burn additional calories, but it also helps improve strength and endurance, making exercises more challenging and effective.”

What happens if you wear ankle weights all day?

Wearing weights on your ankles all day is likely to lead to overuse issues. "Wearing them too often or for extended periods can lead to muscle fatigue and strain," says Di Lanzo. "Balance is key to safely enjoying the benefits of ankle weights for walking, without taking the trend too far."



If you’re using these kinds of weights for the first time, it’s best to take expert advice first. As with all new types of exercise, listen to your body and stop immediately if you’re experiencing any pain. These weights are often used during rehabilitation from an injury or surgery but again, check with a personal trainer or physio first.

Sacerdoti says: “It's important to gradually increase the resistance as your strength and endurance improve, and ensure you pay attention to your form to prevent any joint discomfort or imbalances. Most importantly, listen to your body and take breaks as needed to prevent overexertion.”



How heavy should ankle weights be?

Ankle weights typically weigh between 0.5kg and 1.5kg. If you’ve not used to wearing weights, look for a brand that has a lower starting weight option - such as 0.5kg per weight - with heavier weights available for when you’re ready.

Some brands offer adjustable ankle and wrist weights so you can change out the lighter weights when you get stronger, without having to buy a whole new set.



Tips for buying wearable weights