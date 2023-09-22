Do you really need to do 10,000 steps a day? Here's why the popular goal could be a myth

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The idea of 10,000 steps a day is one we're probably all familiar with, whether it's our fitness trackers pinging away after a day spent sitting down, our favourite social media influencer's daily reminders, or friends suggesting a walk as a way to 'get the steps in'.

There's no doubt that moving regularly throughout the day is good for our health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), not doing enough physical activity and its associated health risks is so dangerous for our health that it's responsible for 3.2 million deaths every year, making it the fourth most frequent cause of death.

However, is 10,000 steps a day the answer? Whether you're looking to do walking as a workout and you're not sure what distance to plan into your routine or you're just looking to incorporate healthier habits into your lifestyle, here woman&home speaks to a personal trainer and master coach on what you need to know about the idea of 10,000 steps and whether it's something to aim for.

Do you need to do 10,000 steps a day?

To start improving your overall health and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, you do not need to do 10,000 steps a day. Important new research from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Medical University of Lodz suggests that a minimum of 3,867 steps a day is what's required to reduce the risk of premature death from all causes, with as little as 2,337 steps a day found to be beneficial enough to the heart and blood vessels to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

That's as little as 2.9 km (1.83 miles) for the average stepper, almost over half the 7.9 km (4.5 miles) distance you'd need to cover to hit your 10,000 steps a day. For those who struggle to get their steps in every day, this is probably a huge relief.

The idea of 10,000 steps was initially invented as part of a marketing campaign for an early version of a pedometer ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, research from Brigham and Women's Hospital reveals. The numerical figure chosen as the Japanese character for 10,000 looks a little like someone walking so the device was named the Manpo-kei - or 10,000-step meter. Only after the trend caught on did researchers start really looking into the validity behind the idea of 10,000 steps but as it's a pleasing round number, the goal stuck.

However, the idea of 10,000 isn't without merit. The same research above finds that the more steps you take, the lower your risk of premature death from all causes and cardiovascular disease with the overall risk lowered by as much as 15% for every additional 1,000 steps on top of this minimum step count, up to 20,000 steps.

For those over 60, the study found that those walking between 6,000 and 10,000 steps a day could expect a reduced risk of an impressive 42%.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many steps should you walk every day?

Much like everything when it comes to health and fitness, everyone is different. While someone might find it easy to increase their step count from a couple of thousand to 10,000 steps, others won't be able to make the adjustment for a whole number of reasons so this question is "challenging to answer," says April Gatlin, an ACE-certified personal trainer and senior master coach at STRIDE Fitness. "However, 10,000 steps a day is a solid goal to shoot for as there will be days that the step count is less simply because life gets in the way. If the average per week or month is 10,000 a day, you are off to a great start."

While research suggests we don't need to do 10,000 steps a day to experience one of the key benefits of walking, there are lots of other benefits that you may only see once you hit this mark, like better sleep (thanks to feeling tired after exercise and the sleep-inducing fresh air).

The 10,000-step goal also fits neatly into the SMART principle, an exercise framework that can predict whether a habit is maintainable over time. "10,000 steps is roughly five miles, although every person's stride is different. With that being said, this goal is specific (S) and measurable (M) since 10,000 is a definite number and can be measured on a fitness tracker, like one of the best Fitbits. It's attainable (A) because 24 hours is a reasonable amount of time to achieve this amount of steps, and it's realistic (R) and time-bound (T) for the same reason," says Gatlin.

Can you lose weight walking 10,000 steps a day?

Yes, absolutely. If you're finding yourself dieting but not losing weight then focusing on hitting 10,000 steps a day can be a great way to get out of the plateau and help you to start making progress.

"Though everyone's health is varied, walking 10,000 steps with a little extra intention is very doable and a great baseline for movement towards weight loss and sustainability," says Gatlin.

When it comes to weight loss, it's all about getting into a calorie deficit. This means burning more calories than you consume every day and a large portion of this calorie burn comes from NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis), the Mayo Clinic explains, which is basically movement outside of traditional exercise. I.e. walking to the shops, walking the dog, taking the stairs, and so on. The more calories you burn, through NEAT or through exercise, the easier you may find it to lose weight.

However, weight loss is highly personal and what works for one person may not work for another based on numerous personal characteristics. So, if you are looking to lose weight healthily, consult your doctor before making any major changes to your routine.

How to reach 10,000 steps a day