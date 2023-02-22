Starbucks issues huge recall on products over glass fears

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A huge Starbucks recall has been issued on over 300,000 of its popular bottled Frappuccino drinks over fears they may contain glass.

PepsiCo, who distributes Starbucks' beverages, recently announced a recall for one of its top-selling products: the bottled Vanilla Starbucks Frappuccino.

The drinks, which can often be found in Target, Walmart, on college campuses, and other vending machines across the country, are pretty popular. However, the beverage company reported recently that 25,200 cases of the drink, with 12 bottles per case, were being recalled for possibly having pieces of glass in them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bottles started being recalled on January 28, after glass was specifically detected inside the 13.7 oz bottles. According to People (opens in new tab), the affected cases include products with a "best by" date of either March 8, 2023, May 29, 2023, June 4, 2023, and June 10, 2023.

This recall is a class II according to the FDA (opens in new tab), meaning exposure to the product could potentially cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

However, representatives from PepsiCo have ensured that the initiative to remove all recalled products from shelves is ongoing. "The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations," they said in a statement.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Although there are a handful of other flavors of this product, including mocha, and even matcha in some areas of the world, the only flavor that has been specifically recalled for potentially obtaining glass is vanilla.

This is, however, not the first time Starbucks products have been recalled. In August of 2022, PepsiCo had to recall 221 cases of Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks in multiple states after metal fragments were detected in the bottles.

If you have purchased bottles or cases the vanilla Starbucks Frappuccinos and have concerns, the FDA recommends reaching out to PepsiCo or Starbucks directly for more details.