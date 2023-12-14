32 inspirational street style outfits for jeans wearers to help reinvigorate your wardrobe

Compiling ways to style jeans will help to make them the most hardworking item in your wardrobe; a foundation block to building countless outfits. After spending hours, searching for the right fit, it's only right to try and get your wear out of them.

Ever since Levi Strauss patented blue jeans in the early 1800s, they have been a capsule wardrobe essential and the most versatile item you could own. Whatever the season, occasion or year, a good pair of jeans never goes out of style. The classic 'jeans and a nice top' is a tried and tested formula for the office, a first date or a birthday outfit idea.

When it comes to the best jeans, there are so many style options, that you'll likely want to have an edit of different shapes in your wardrobe, as this will help expand your styling horizon and if you're left wondering how to style jeans we've got all the style inspiration you need.

32 inspirational jean outfits: from casual to chic

1. Blazer & trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A blazer, white tee and trainers is a dependable smart casual outfit idea we always rely on, and the Princess of Wales shows us how it's done. Take inspiration from Kate Middleton and opt for classic denim skinny jeans, and add a bright blue blazer. And as Kate does, pair with the best white trainers, such as Veja.

2. Pop of colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who said wearing jeans seven days a week has to be boring? This look is proof that jeans and a blazer are a trustworthy style to rely on. Dress it up with a pop of colour and pair a well-fitted pair of slim-leg jeans with a bright pop of red, match your jumper with the same shade of heels and bag and tie it all together with a grey woolly blazer. Now this is chic.

3. Oversized & pinstripe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized jeans may be the most comfortable denim, but that doesn't mean they always have to be casual. Dress up your favourite pair by tucking in a pinstripe shirt, add a belt and pointed flats, and your outfit is instantly elevated.

4. The French way

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feel like you've seen this style before? That's because it's the French capsule wardrobe secret to always looking chic. All you need is a white tee tucked into a dark pair of high-waist wide-leg jeans, a neutral trench coat and a slight heel, and you have a sophisticated style from staples you already have in your wardrobe.

5. Basic black blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If jeans have any competition as the most essential item in a wardrobe, it's the black blazer. Stuck on what to wear? Jeans and a blazer are always the answer for pulling together an outfit quickly. Julianne Moore proves that often simplicity is key. Pull out your favourite comfortable jeans, a black tee, and a blazer with white trainers. It's an outfit you can put together in minutes that is effortlessly stylish.

6. Add a trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One way to elevate a simple jean white tee and heel? Just add your best trench coat. A neutral-tone trench and skinny jeans can be worn day to night and dressed up or down with a heel or flats. It will keep you warm and elevate your style in one.

7. Mixed denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White jeans can be hard to style, but this look is understated but stylish. Tuck a blue denim shirt into white jeans and add a darker-tone blazer for a polished white jeans look. The blue denim shirt balances out the white jeans for a smart style that will look just as good even when it's too warm to wear a blazer.

8. Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One way to style distressed jeans is to stick to the same shade of denim and opt for a double-denim look. It doesn't have to be daunting; add a white blazer and ankle boots, and you've got a look.

9. Rip & tweed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrast casual ripped jeans with a sophisticated tweed jacket, silk tie scarf and a block heel for an elevated style, that takes jeans up a notch. We love this look for the matching tweed bag - taking style notes stat.

10. With a statement coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, one of the best ways to style jeans is to let them be the foundation of an outfit. Have a new statement jacket you want to be the star of the show? This zebra trench and gold clutch have their moment to shine with the blue flare jeans taking up a supporting role.

11. Baggy jeans & cable knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few styles beat the comfort of baggy jeans and a cable knit. Keep the jumper the same tone as the jeans, and add black accessories for a clean, casual look like this one. If you're worried about your frame being overwhelmed, try a cropped knit, or half tuck your sweater.

12. Tonal with a pop of colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This further proves that jeans and a jumper are a winning combination when you stick to similar shades. The washed-out jeans and longline jumper are pulled together with a contrasting purple jacket, and the heels and turned-up hem make this one of our favourite of the 32 inspirational jean style shots.

13. Red & leopard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take classic wide-leg, high-waisted jeans and add a red jumper (or red top in the summer months) and leopard heels for the perfect date night outfit. It's a fail-safe option for dinner or drinks. Subtle but chic, this look won't date.

14. With boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basic but beautiful. A simple straight-leg pair of jeans that looks put together by adding a belt and only half tucking in a black jumper. Add black leather boots and a shearling jacket for warmth. To show off your shoes, opt for a cropped hem.

15. With a pink shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to brighten up black jeans? This khaki and pink duo is a winner. The pink stripe shirt dresses up black jeans and boots, and the khaki jacket compliments the tones perfectly. For a casual look, unbutton the shirt and switch heeled boots for a flat pair.

16. Monochromatic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, all black can be seriously chic. If you're going to go monochromatic with your favourite black jeans, this is how. A kick flare pair of denim, black boots and a tweed jacket, and don't forget to top it all off with one of the best winter hats.

17. Matching blazer and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, this is how you style jeans to look incredibly put together. Take the classic jeans and a blazer dup and elevate it by matching the shade of your blazer to your boots. Opt for a lightly fitted jumper in a similar hue to pull it all together.

18. Tucked into boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If jeans and a buttoned-up white shirt is too formal for you, then try this trick. Tuck wide-leg jeans into chunky boots for a more casual look that will keep you warm and let you show off your best winter boots.

19. With an oversize shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dress your black kick-flare jeans down in a super stylish way by taking inspiration from this look. Pair them with a black and white stripe top and add an oversized khaki shirt with flats for a daytime look.

20. Pop of pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white vest with oversized blue jeans is pulled together here with a timeless trench coat. Still want to make the classic jeans and white tee look chic in the summer? It may be time to invest in a sleeveless trench.

21. Add bright accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight jeans and a black and white top, you simply can't go wrong. But what really makes this look stand out is the bright accessories. While we usually love a matching bag and shoes combo, we love the contrast of the orange bag, yellow shoes and green sunglasses. A classic look reinvented for bright summer days.

22. A touch of sparkle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The darker jeans, lighter blazer and white top work perfectly for here for a smart combo that will take you to the office or out with the girls. But we can't stop staring at the sparkly jeans. Bejewelled jeans with a belt and shirt is a lesson in day-to-night dressing.

23. With a cropped blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A designer vest and oversized jeans will always be a stylish, relaxed look, but it's the cropped blazer that really makes a statement. We're taking notes on the turned-up hem and pointy heel for a more feminine finish.

24. Statement colour and beads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is another example of how well matching your blazer and shoes works, but instead of boots, this street styler has opted for a green blazer and matching green heels, and it's a statement we're now waiting to make. Add big beads, and what was just jeans and a black vest is now ready for a party.

25. A fair isle jumper in winter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fair isle jumper in winter isn't revolutionary, but this is our inspiration for making a festive knit look elegant. Wide leg jeans, plus the heeled boots take this to smart casual lines, while the sunnies will help tackle that late winter sunshine.

26. With trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans with trainers is our go-to for casual running errands days. We love how the distressed denim has been styled with a chunky trainer in a similar shade to the shirt for a casual look that still feels put together.

27. A designer statement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're sporting statement designer jeans like this Loewe pair, you can get away with an oversized white tee and zip-up jumper. It's super casual, but this way, nothing can distract from the best designer jeans you've invested in.

27. Converse and Cap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skinny jeans, Converse, and a cosy jumper, you don't get much more comfortable than this. It's a tried and tested style we turn to for casual weekend ensembles. If you want some tips on how to wear Converse, keep the jean skinny in line with the shoe.

29. A denim duo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A denim duo we can get behind; the jeans and shirt are so similar I'm convinced this is a set. Oversized jeans + an oversized denim shirt in the exact same shade = an easy outfit that appears way more effort than it really is.

30. Tweed tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is how to seriously upgrade any pair of black jeans. The matching pink tweed jacket and pink ballet flats take this look from simple skinny jeans to new levels of sophistication.

31. In black & white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From first impression, this look sounds plain and simple: straight-leg jeans, a tee and heels. But the mix of black and white elevates this style from the normal 'jeans and a nice top'. Tuck a white tee into white jeans, add a black belt and black heels with a tweed jacket or blazer and a black bag; it sounds simple, but it's so super elegant.

32. All white (and a little grey)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another stunning white jean outfit, but this time with a touch of grey. The white jeans and white tee combination may be more chic than all-black. But here, the grey cardigan breaks it up while keeping the style neutral. Now, this is a sign to invest in a pair of white jeans.