Everyone's asking 'Does Next do Black Friday?' – but its unmissable clearance sale is already on
The Next clearance sale has some incredible savings on Next and branded fashion and homeware
'Does Next do Black Friday' appears to be a question on the minds of many right now. And it's hardly surprising, Next's main Boxing Day sale sees people queueing outside stores in the early hours of the morning in the hope of nabbing a bargain from the popular fashion and homes retailer.
But what most seem to be missing is Next has an epic clearance sale running right now - with 50% off most items. You'd be right in thinking there's a fair amount of its summer lines reduced here, but I was also really surprised to see some great offers on autumn/winter wear too. For example, right now you can get a beautiful pair of relaxed Reiss jeans for £80 off, and a beautiful cream Next cardigan for just £22. Stock and sizes are limited and sell fast, so if you see something you like, don't delay.
Next Clearance sale: Quick links
- Women's clearance (all): Up to 70% off Next and branded fashion
- Women's bags: Discounts on totes, clutches, travel bags and more
- Women's jeans: Big savings on styles from Next, Reiss and more
- Women's knitwear and jumpers: Up to 70% off a range of styles
- Women's trainers: Amazing discounts on fashion and gym trainers
- Home clearance: Up to 70% off entire homes range
Does Next do Black Friday?
The answer is on Next Black Friday for 2024 is, rather unhelpfully, we're not 100% sure. There has been no communication from Next about whether it will take part this year. However, the moneysupermarket website last year confirmed Next would not be taking part in the Black Friday 2023 sales, which was the second year in a row it had opted out.
I'll keep you updated with any Next Black Friday specific news, but for now, here are a few (long shot) items I'll be looking out for in the sales over the next few days.
Velvet trousers are this season's party wear must-haves, and these beautiful tailored, high waisted pair are topping my wishlist. They just have the most stunning silhouette and are so versatile – the perfect office-to-christmas party piece.
I have a slight issue with coats right now – I can't stop buying them. And I'm not about to stop it seems, with the arrival of this stunning Friends Like These animal print coat. Instantly elevating any outfit, this has got to be my coat pick of the season.
I am living in cosy jumpers right now, and this gorgeous khaki chunky knit at Next is seriously tempting. A cosy number to wear in and out of the house, it has a high roll neck to keep you extra snug - perfect for casual weekend days and paired with more formal trousers for a cool office look.
What date is Black Friday in the UK?
The 2024 Black Friday sales officially start on Friday 29 November, and end on the following (Cyber) Monday, which is the 2 December.
However, while the Black Friday sales have always revolved around that main weekend, retailers are kicking things off earlier each year, and now the whole of November sees retailers start their end of year sales at any point during this month.
Does Next do discount codes?
Although you don't see them very often, the Next website states it does sometimes offer customers promotional codes. So it's worth keeping an eye on your account and any emails you receive from the company.
The Next website says: 'From time to time we send promotion codes to customers. To receive your discount, simply enter the code into the ‘Promotion Code’ box at the checkout. The code is made up of a mixture of letters and numbers.
If the promotion code isn’t working, please make sure it has been entered correctly. All promotion codes must be entered in capital letters exactly as they appear on your brochure, promotional card or email. The promotional discount will be applied immediately before payment is taken.'
