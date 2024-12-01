Natasha Lyonne's best looks of all time, from 70s-inspired pieces to majestic floor-length gowns

When it comes to Hollywood, plenty of A-listers play it pretty safe with their style, but Natasha Lyonne isn't one of them - which is precisely why we can’t get enough of her unique style.

Like her friend and fellow actor Chloe Sevigny, Natasha is never one to roll with the crowd. She isn’t afraid to experiment with colour, texture, out-there silhouettes, and emerging designers.

The resulting looks are some of the best in town, cementing Lyonne's place on the best-dressed lists each year. From bold designs and whimsical gowns to edgy jumpsuits and eccentric accessories, here are some of Natasha Lyonne's best looks.

Natasha Lyonne's most incredible outfits

Spikes and studs

Looking absolutely incredible for the star-studded Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022, the Russian Doll star rocked a monochrome studded and spiked look by Gucci. Mixing soft lace with tough leather, studs, and spikes, Lyonne finished off the winning combination with killer heels, cream clutch, black nail paint, and plenty of black eyeliner. Sheer perfection!

A vision in Rodarte

Arriving at the 2019 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, Lyonne opted for a custom blush pink, full-sleeved flowing gown with high neck from Rodarte, a chunky silver knotted belt, and plenty of gold rings, including a Niko Koulis yellow gold open ring with black enamel. Wearing her hair in loose tousled waves, her makeup is glowy and radiant and has been created using the same pinky, peach tone as the stunning designer dress.

Dream blouse

Wearing head-to-toe Chanel for a 2024 MoMA Film Benefit presented by Chanel, Lyonne braved the New York City chill in this envy-inducing outfit consisting of high-waisted hot pants and one of the most incredible blouses we’ve ever seen. The embroidered, frill-sleeved button-up is one of those rare items that’ll forever be in style, making it the ideal capsule wardrobe piece, while the knee-high satin boots are just beyond cool.

Sultry elegance

For the 2024 Bafta NYC Tea Party at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, Lyonne embraced her sublime curls and a touch of silk in this super sultry look. The gorgeous Self Portrait dress creates a body skimming silhouette while the contrasting textures and embellished detailing add a touch of elegance and interest. Adding some extra sparkle with a silver and black bag, she opted to stick to her usual makeup colour palette of nudes and pale pinks.

Monochromatic

Out and about on the Upper East Side, the Orange is the New Black actor teamed a tight-fitting sheer black mini dress with striped cutouts with a seriously smart oversized blazer, fun barrel bag, classic black stilettos, and a thick gold chain. White framed sunnies, monochrome earrings and a slick of matte peach lipstick pull the look together and add a cool edge.

Ethereal goddess

Seen in New York City’s SoHo, Lyonne is an ethereal vision in this sheer, sea-foam coloured, floral bustier dress. The pastel colour of the dress compliments her red hair perfectly while the thick silver chain toughens the look up and adds a unique touch that Lyonne is so well known for. Cream pumps and handbag do little to distract from the sheer beauty of the dress and a smidgen of colour is added in the form of her burgundy nail paint.

Crimson Schiaparelli Couture

For the Los Angeles premiere of Poker Face at Hollywood Legion Theater, Lyonne really made a real statement in this striking all-red look that we’re completely obsessed with. The Schiaparelli Couture corsetted peplum top and matching pants are the stuff of dreams, while the crimson platform pumps add not only height but an edgy vibe. Styled by long-term stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, we also can’t get enough of the statement flower-adorned earrings and that very cool gold cuff.

A case for taupe

Arriving at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for a winter event, Lyonne embraced a muted colour palette with this flowing taupe coloured gown by Valentino. The smattering of sequins on the the frills of the upper part of the dress and the floor skimming ruffles add instant glamour and ensure no accessories are needed. With her hair piled high (a style we don’t often see on Lyonne) the actor looks uber-glam and we’re in love with the graphic eyeliner and fluttery lashes, too.

Head-to-toe black

Tried and tested, head-to-toe black never fails to look good on Lyonne and this edgy outfit is no exception. Posing for photos at the 2022 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, she shows off her satin, skin-tight jumpsuit, and accessorises with patent chunky black boots, a satin oversized jacket and a Gucci butterfly crystal-embellished satin clutch. Her David Webb gold nail ring is offset by her trademark black nail polish and a simple gold chain adds an extra element of glamour.

Floor-skimming glamour

For the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Lyonne showcased her beautiful tight curls with a pale pink peacock feathered embellished frock that skimmed the red carpet. The Valentino look, taken straight from the catwalk, comes complete with frilled leather driving gloves and while we’re not entirely in love with the out-there accessory, they work well on Lyonne who can pull off almost any trend with ease.

Red hot

Even when the Poker Face actor dresses casually she still manages to look so well put together as evidenced here for a special screening of His Three Daughters in LA. The high waisted flared black leather pants look sublime paired with this bold crimson roll neck sweater, platform boots and thick black and white belt with gold embellishments. The matching gold cuffs pull the look together and Lyonne’s trademark nude lippie adds a touch of sophistication.

Trompe l'oeil

Posing at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Natasha wowed in this futuristic metallic gown that really emphasized her gorgeous red hair. The body-hugging dress featuring long sleeves and tonal trompe l'oeil breasts, crafted with fine ribbed metallic knit is by Schiaparelli’s ready-to-wear collection and suits the Orange is the new Black actor perfectly. We adore the slick of silver eyeshadow on her lids too.

Slick suit

Wearing a bold green satin Gucci suit, Lyonne hit the Gucci Love Parade catwalk show looking like a style boss with her beautiful locks popping against the vibrant shade of green. The double-breasted blazer looks super slick on Lyonne but the Gucci vibes didn’t stop there as she accessorised with not one but three Gucci necklaces including the lion head red orange crystal pendant, the gold flower choker and the silver and green crystal logo choker. She completed the look with a pair of Gucci x Balenciaga black hacker pumps and a fun geometric print horsebit 1955 bag.

Statement shoulders

Attending the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Lyonne opted for a classic black dress with statement oversized shoulders with wrap-around zip detailing. Covered in a multitude of black sequins she kept the rest of her look pretty minimal, adding a cylindrical metallic clutch bag, black stiletos, plenty of chunky gold rings, and some matte gold oversized hoop earrings to finish it off.

Stand out jumpsuit

For the 2019 Met Gala, titled Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor went all out in this navy blue and bright white jumpsuit with elevated structural shoulders, cream Jimmy Choo heels and a selection of David Webb bracelets, rings and earrings. Inspired by Klaus Nomi, a German visionary known for his bizarre and theatrical live performances, heavy make-up and unusual costumes, Lyonne’s bold Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit really does stand out from the crowd.

70s style

On set in New York City for season two of Poker Face, the actor donned a 70s-style suede coat, sheer tights (eternally in style), tough ankle boots, and a pair of aviators. While the look is for her character, Charlie Cale, in the show, we can’t help but lust after the simple but effective styling - it's the perfect look for chillier months.

The ultimate LBD (long black dress)

Attending the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, the actor proves sometimes all you need is a really good black dress. Both short and long dress styles look good on Lyonne and this Brandon Maxwell floor-length, deep V-neck beauty is no exception with it’s flattering capped sleeves and nipped-in waist. The belt and Neil Lane jewellery add a touch of gold that pulls the look together nicely.

Crimson throwover

For the Creatures of the Wind fashion show held at the Masonic Lodge during New York Fashion Week, the starlet posed up a storm in this bright red jacket with black accents and piping adding an extra edge to her all-black look. The short satin minidress, black shoe boots, and thick tights are all style staples but they’re elevated to perfection with the addition of the stand-out jacket and celeb-fave sunnies.

Gothic glamour

For Elle magazine’s 25th annual Women In Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, Lyonne went slightly gothic with this black waterfall front dress with flared sleeves and a mesh and pearl overlay. A statement pearl ring, nude nails, and lashings of black eyeliner pull the look together.

Suit up

For a special screening of The Prodigy in New York City, Lyonne took to hosting duties in this polished get-up in a shade of green we’ve not seen her in before. The skirt suit is quite demure considering Lyonne’s other looks over the years but she makes it her own with striped sheer tights, black ankle boots, gold hooped earrings, and a black box bag.

Head-to-toe Miu Miu

Wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu for a photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival the actor shows off her natural curls and we’ve got serious hair, as well as outfit envy. The strapless, feathered black minidress is pure perfection alone, but add into the mix those platform pumps, cute clutch bag, and some rose-tinted circular specs and we have what only can be described as the look of dreams.

Penguin print

We love how Lyonne opted for a three-piece suit with mini penguins printed on the jacket and waistcoat for a visit to SiriusXM Studios in 2017. A bright white shirt and black satin tie rounded off the uber-smart look, but it’s her black and white mules that we really have our eyes on. The amazing shoes with cute bow detailing add the perfect finishing touch to an already top-notch outfit.

Slip dress

Posing on the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, Lyonne rocks a slip-style black and blue dress with serious ease. The Rodarte number (one of the actor's favourite designers) consists of ruffled satin, plenty of sequins and a touch of lace and proves that black and blue is a winning colour combination. For jewellery she went all out with four David Webb rings as well as a David Webb black onyx stone bracelet.

Classic animal print

Looking chic, glam and edgy, Lyonne chose leopard as her print of choice for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Award nominations conference. The oversized blazer is the perfect gold tone and looks fab teamed with fishnet tights, patent black ankle boots, a pussy bow cream blouse and black high-waisted shorts. The actor usually swerves red lipstick and red nail paint in favour of neutral or blush-pink tones but we’re enjoying seeing her rock a different shade here in LA.

Old Hollywood glamour

Attending the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in California, the Poker Face starlet adds a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the proceedings in this strapless black gown with a tasseled finish. A stack of gold and black bangles adds a touch of bling, along with her diamond drop earrings and we’re in love with those timeless black peep-toe platform sandals.

Brilliant brocade

For a New York City outing, Lyonne teamed a crisp white shirt with exaggerated collar with a plain black sweater, and a black and silver brocade skirt suit. The result is just fabulous. Simple black pumps, her trademark rings, and a slick of bright red lipstick are all the accessories needed.

Peplum perfection

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards called for a dress with a difference and so Lyonne pulled out this lace and peplum number and it hit all the right notes. Classic and sophisticated, all the dress needed was a black pair of pumps and a few touches of gold that came in the form of stacked rings and a couple of designer bracelets.

Manolo Blahnik for the win

In this all-out designer look, our main focus is on those incredible boots by Manolo Blahnik (aren't they sublime?!), but we're also lusting after the Bronx and Banco Frida diamond mini dress, Celine black triumph sunglasses, and the Miu Miu black matelasse mini tote bag. Basically, we want everything from this 10 out of 10 look.

90s halterneck

A baby-faced Lyonne proves she’s always had a knack for picking impeccable dresses as this sequined leopard print and cream halterneck number proves way back at the premiere of Everyone Says I Love You in New York City. The silvery eyeshadow, brown lipstick, and high ponytail have done a full circle and are back in style again in the 2020s; who would have thought it?

Love for leather

Attending the Daily Front Row's 4th annual fashion media awards, Lyonne rocked a floor-length button-down black leather dress with a box bag and full fringe.

Black and white simplicity

Can we just take a moment for the shoes here?! The black and white beauties are design genius but we also adore this one-sleeved asymmetrical balloon dress and white envelope clutch bag. A top knot hairstyle, gold disc earrings, and white nail polish pull the look together, adding interest and flair.

Style revival

With an outfit that wouldn’t look out of place today, this timeless look from Lyonne's outing to the 15th annual West Independent Spirit awards in 2000 is too cool not to mention. Pairing black leather trousers with a cream vest top and sheer taupe shirt is not only chic and classy but completely effortless, while we’re in love with her loose sun-kissed waves.