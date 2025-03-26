Elegant, elevated and aspirational - here's why we're shopping Hobbs SS25 occasionwear collection just in time for spring

From vibrant florals to muted powder blues this collection has it all

Trio of images from Hobbs occasionwear
(Image credit: Hobbs)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in Features

When dressing for a special occasion, I want something that feels effortless but looks impeccably put together. Whether it’s a summer wedding, a garden party with friends, or an evening event, the very best occasionwear is an essential for the warmer months ahead.

And this season, Hobbs London's SS25 occasionwear collection hits all of my criteria, with stunning pieces that feature flattering silhouettes, premium fabrics, and exclusive in-house prints – this is the place to shop! What truly stands out about this collection is that there are options for almost everyone with a wide variety of styles, prints and colours.

Whether you're after sleek, stylish co-ords or feminine floral dresses, the options are endless. Not only does this collection provide on-trend styles, but the quality is evident, and their commitment to using premium fabrics means that you'll be wearing these pieces beyond this season – and even for years to come.

Shop Hobbs Occasionwear

Fay Silk Bow Detail Dress
Hobbs
Fay Silk Bow Detail Dress

With a fit and flare silhouette and a feminine floral print, this dress is simply perfect for warm-weather occasions. It is made from quality silk and is lined for comfort. The long sleeves add to its elegant appeal. Style with nude slingback heels and a refined jewellery.

Winnie Floral Linen Dress
Hobbs
Winnie Floral Linen Dress

This ivory, blue and yellow floral dress is both vibrant and sophisticated. It is made from a soft linen material to ensure maximum comfort and ease through the warmer months, and it has a detachable matching belt for versatile styling options.

Willa Dress
Hobbs
Willa Dress

This pale blue colour feels refined yet luxurious, and I could see it pairing perfectly with soft spring neutrals such as ecru or buttery yellow. It is designed with a subtly structured crepe, and is fully lined too to ensure comfort and functionality. Style with the Lily Leather Slingbacks and minimal jewellery for the ultimate impact.

Taylor Linen Dress
Hobbs
Taylor Linen Dress

A puff sleeve dress remains one of my favourite dress styles, offering a playful, flattering finish that's hard to beat. The Taylor dress is almost made for outdoor weddings, or garden parties, and it's also made from breathable linen too, making it ideal for the warmer days ahead too. Pair with contrasting deep burgundy's or go light with ecru accessories.

Jessa Twist Detail Dress
Hobbs
Jessa Twist Detail Dress

With a stunning maxi-length, and vibrant blue colour, the Jessa dress could be worn for almost any special occasion. It has a defining waistband that cinches all the right places. Plus, it flares out at the waist in the most flattering way. Team with ecru slingback heels and the Catherine Leather Wristlet.

Lulu Embellished Top
Hobbs
Lulu Embellished Top

Finished with a sparkly embellished neckline, this blouse will see you through seasons of wear, from the warmer months well into autumn/winter. Style with the matching wide leg Delora Trouser and some slingback heels in midnight blue.

Standout features of this collection are soft ruffles, delicate lace trims, intricate prints, and a brilliantly curated colour palette which includes bright blues, sage green and bold fuchsia. These vibrant colours make every piece feel ready for warmer weather celebrations, from spring well into summer.

Not only are the clothing pieces exceptional, but Hobbs has also released a collection of fabulous accessories, including cover-ups, handbags, shoes, and jewellery, which will help to finish off your looks in style. So it really is a one-stop shop!

For those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless style, Hobbs remains one of the best destinations for occasionwear, whether you’re on the hunt for wedding guest dresses or are heading to a spring special occasion. And with sizes ranging from 6 to 22, including petite options, there is something for everyone to shop. Whether you’re planning for a wedding at home or abroad, a day at the races, or a summer garden party, this collection is certainly worth a browse.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸