Victoria Beckham was way ahead when she wore this leopard print pencil skirt - it's the must-have item to make your wardrobe 10 times chicer

If you only add one thing to your autumn wardrobe, make it a leopard print pencil skirt

Victoria Beckham attends the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha on March 27, 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Newsflash: pencil skirts are huge for this season. Forget flowing maxis or micro minis, now we're all about the very sophisticated knee-length pencil skirt, according to labels like Saint Laurent and Alaia.

There is of course another trend we can't get enough of at the moment, and that's leopard print. So when I took a walk down memory lane and found Victoria Beckham wearing the chicest skirt that's both the length and print of the season, it reminded me that she's always at least one step ahead.

The ideal statement piece to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, the beauty of a skirt like VB's is that you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple. When she wore hers back in 2014, she put a Posh Spice spin on Scary's signature look, teaming it with a simple black knit and matching court heels. Hers was designed by Balmain, but the good news is you don't have to fork out a fortune to get the the look this time around...

Victoria Beckham visits her eponymous retail store on Dover Street in September 2014

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop the look

leopard midi skirt

Mango Leopard Midi Skirt

This one is my personal favourite. See how well it pairs with a lightweight knit and pointed pumps? Mango is really on a roll at the moment, so much so that Victoria Beckham even had a collaboration with the high street brand earlier this year. There's a matching top available if you love the co-ord look.

Leopard Print Denim Midi Skirt

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Denim Midi Skirt

Mint Velvet's leopard print jeans were one of my best purchases on the year (yes, I'm wearing them as I write!), so it stands to reason that the brand's leopard skirt will be just as good. In denim, it's a bit more casual than VB's calf hair design, and will work well with ankle boots or your best white trainers.

Nocturne Leopard Print Pencil Skirt

Nocturne Leopard Print Pencil Skirt

If it's the texture of Victoria's skirt you love, this slightly longer option has got your name written all over it. It will create a sleek and streamlined silhouette, whilst still ensuring all eyes are on you. Nocturne is an American clothing brand that's well worth checking out, and don't worry, this style does have a split at the back so you can still walk!

Whilst she tends to stick to block colours and pared-back designs, Victoria is clearly partial to a spot of animal print. We recently fell in love with this leopard print dress that was one of her own designs, and she'd surely love those Prada leopard print ballet flats we're coveting at the moment.

If you're a bit of a wallflower when it comes to leopard print, a skirt is a great way to dip a toe into the trend. It feels a bit less full-on than a coat, for example, and simple accessories will help tone it down.

However, if you're anything like me and you consider leopard print a neutral - go ahead and layer up your leopard prints! There's no such thing as too much.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸