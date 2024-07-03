Sandra Beckham wows with crisp white blazer and berry pink nails at Wimbledon with David

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the best dressed couples in the world, with their chic outfits regularly dominating headlines. However, it was another member of the family that impressed fashionistas at Wimbledon with her timeless style.

As David Beckham headed to Centre Court on the first day of the tennis championships, he was joined by his mother, Sandra Beckham, who impressed fashion lovers with her fresh white Wimbledon outfit.

While the footballer looked effortlessly chic in his grey suit, it was Sandra who grabbed our attention with her all-white look with berry pink nails as they sat together in the Royal Box.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steal Sandra Beckham's Wimbledon Style

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £24.99 at H&M We can't all get tickets to Centre Court, but these linen trousers are the perfect pick for any summer event. Even better, this H&M pair are made from a linen blend and have an ultra-flattering wide leg cut that looks great on anyone. H&M Square Sunglasses £12.99 at H&M These H&M sunnies are a near-identical dupe to Sandra's. Featuring a subtle gold wire frame and orange-hued lenses, these specs have a timeless look and are under £20. M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer £49.50 at M&S If you're after a crisp white blazer, this M&S is an affordable option. With its ruched sleeve and classic silhouette, it'll be a staple of your summer wardrobe for years to come.

Shop Berry Nail Polish

OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in Give a Garnet £12.25 at Lookfantastic For those that are struggling with weakened nails, we recommend using a strengthening polish. This one from OPI is long wearing and promises to give your nails a dose of strengthening ingredients. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Berries and Cream £3.99 at lookfantastic If you are a fan of strawberries and cream, you'll love this playfully named polish from Rimmel London. A slightly deeper hue, this berry shade is the perfect transition colour from summer to autumn. Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Raspberry £16.50 at lookfantastic This stunning shade is from award winning brand Nailberry and we are obsessed with this raspberry hue. With its high quality shine and intense pigment, this is our go-to polish for this summer.

Sandra's bright white blazer featured large lapels that elongated her petite silhouette, along with a slightly rounded neck line.

The suit jacket also had delicate open pockets and fabric buttons on the sleeves, giving it a more feminine feel.

Sandra also cleverly styled the suit with a matching V-neck vest and trousers, as she enjoyed the day’s events on centre court.

By tucking the vest top into her trousers, it gave the light blouse a less structured, draped look compared to the rest of the outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only did it make the top look feel feminine, this relaxed fit was incredibly flattering on the former hairstylist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The weather might not have been particularly sunny, but the 75-year-old brought her own sunshine with her gold toned accessories - including classic wire sunglasses.

Featuring orange-hued lenses, these specs had a timeless feel thanks to their delicate frame and expertly adhered to this year's sunglasses trends.

Though Sandra opted for minimal make-up as she watched the tournament, she added a pop of colour with a slick of berry-toned varnish on her nails.

Strawberries and cream are a Wimbledon staple, with Sandra giving a subtle nod to the desert with her berry pink mani.

Slightly bolder than a classic nude pink, the pretty shade added just the right amount of colourful contrast to her completely neutral outfit.

Not only are we getting this shade for our next manicure, we are also desperate to recreate the seventy-something’s outfit as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is more to the chic suit though, with woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, explaining why it worked so well courtside.

She said, "If in doubt, tailoring is the answer to all sartorial questions at Wimbledon. Sandra's subtly chic two-piece allows dapper David to be the focus of the crowds, but looks incredibly chic, and is a look that's as smart as a trip to the Royal Box requires."