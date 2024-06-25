Queen Mary of Denmark goes bold in all-over orange and some of the prettiest statement earrings we've seen this year

Queen Mary Of Denmark has shown why bright prints should be a staple in your wardrobe, perfectly sporting a bold orange look with a pair of gorgeous statement earrings.

The Australian-born monarch was in full bloom as she hosted the Maratonsang event at Vartov College in Copenhagen last week. Crowds gathered inside the university courtyard and sang until the late evening, as Queen Mary led the traditional solstice celebration.

While we didn’t get to hear the Danish royal sing, she definitely struck the right note with her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Orange Dresses and Gorgeous Earrings

Per Una Cupro Blend Printed V-Neck Tea Midi Dress £49.50 at M&S A gorgeous floral orange piece that's ideal for balmy summer evenings and hotter sunny days. A free and flowing cut is ideal for teaming with everything from comfy sandals to your favourite summer trainers. Reiss Micah Satin Drape Tuck Midi Dress £158 at Reiss With the mercury set to sore this week, this Reiss dress is the perfect antidote to the warmer weather. Made from a lightweight satin, this dress is breezy but ideal for your next summer wedding. COS Oversized Silk Kaftan Dress £180 at COS If you are looking for something a little more relaxed, this beach cover might be the perfect pop of colour to add to your wardrobe. With its loose fit and floaty sleeves, this dress will help you enjoy the warmer weather in an effortlessly chic way. Mango Beaded Pendant Earrings £15.99 at Mango Adding a bold pop of colour can be a little nerve wracking, but these drop ones are delicate enough to go unnoticed. Featuring a bright pendants, these earrings are a subtle statement piece you'll want to wear time and time again. Anthropologie Gold Resin Drop Earrings £38 at Anthropologie While you might be tempted to add dainty earrings to your occasion wear, chunky jewellery is still trending this summer. Created with lightweight resin and steel, these chunky hoops from Anthropologie will make a statement without weighing on you all day. Boden Link Bead Earrings £28 at Boden These adorable drop earring will add a subtle shimmer to your outfit, thanks to their gold plated finished and coral beads. Perfect for the summer, these earrings can also be dressed down for everyday wear.

Pictured arriving at the campus on Friday June 21st, Queen Mary nailed one of 2024's biggest fashion colour trends in a bold orange and white printed Acadian High Neck Dress from Zimmermann, which is now available for £415 instead of £695. With its large tropical blooms, the striking shirt dress was perfect for the summer weather and is providing us with the urge to branch out into orange dressing this season.

The gorgeous floral piece features a sweet rounded neckline and gathered sleeves, which elevate the already feminine number. Despite its slightly looser fit, the A-Line skirt and white seam at the waist perfectly emphasised Mary's silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to accessorising, Mary's statement drop earrings expertly adhered to this year's jewellery trends. Her dangly tiered earrings with amber and aquamarine beads complemented the colour palette of her look beautifully.

And Mary's shoes of choice were perfect, too. She opted for a stunning pair of ochre coloured pumps from Malone Souilers. While a pair of your best white trainers would look super stylish with a vibrant orange midi dress like Mary's, the heels helped the Danish royal put her best foot forward with a touch of elegance during the traditional celebration.

Having made a statement with her tropical-print dress, Queen Mary sported pared back make-up with a soft dewy finish. Though she wore a smokey eye, it was a light brown shadow that perfectly highlighted her deep chocolate coloured eyes.

Opting for a similarly subtle lip, the royal wore a slick of dusty pink with a shade that wasn’t too dissimilar from her natural lips.