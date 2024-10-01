Queen Mary's berries and cream toned outfit is a masterclass in keeping bright bold colour looking sophisticated
With simple styling and luxe fabrics, Queen Mary elevated her colourful outfit and we're taking style notes from the royal
Queen Mary of Denmark just wore the most sophisticated colourful outfit, pairing luxe berry red and pink tones together to elevate her style.
Autumn capsule wardrobes tend to be more muted and less colourful than the summer styles we loved in the warmer months. It's a natural transition into these more earthy and understated tones but the cold, dark days of the season do sometimes need brightening up with a colourful outfit here and there.
And that doesn't have to mean going overly bright and bold. With her latest look, Queen Mary has proved that autumn-ready colour trends are easily brightened up with bolder tones - and her clever styling trick is the perfect way to keep brighter colours feeling luxe and sophisticated.
Stepping out in Copenhagen, the royal was glowing in a burgundy maxi skirt by Alexander McQueen and soft, blush pink blouse from The Fold. Both colours boasted trendy berry undertones, elevating the brighter colours into more luxe-looking shades that worked perfectly together.
Further softening the bright colours was the fabric of the pieces, with the skirt being a heavy, floating material and the blouse boasting a soft, satin finish with a understated wrap front.
Adding some shine were Mary's Jimmy Choo slingback kitten heels. We love the practical shoe style and the texture of the burgundy patent finish brought in a fun gleaming touch to the softer, colourful outfit.
Channel Queen Mary's Look
With the same flattering open collar neckline as Queen Mary's blouse from The Fold, this Mint Velvet shirt is comes in a similar blushed pink tone and is a great option to recreate her style. With a comfortable 'throw-on' style elevated by the long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, the shirt is easy to style and can be relied on to always look good.
Made from a heavy, soft corduroy material, this maxi skirt from Boden is the luxe everyday piece you'll be wearing all throughout autumn. In a deep and rich berry red colour, it will pair perfectly with a variety of pieces to become a versatile staple. We love the tiered design which adds so much texture to the overall look.
With a comfortable 5cm heel, these kitten heels from Mango are the perfect all-rounder shoe for autumn. The crocodile effect is stunning, as is the deep berry-toned burgundy shade. The sleek pointed toe brings a super sophisticated feel to the heels and they'll elevate any outfit this season.
Leaning into the warm tones of her look, Queen Mary opted to accessorise with gold jewellery. This brought a much warmer feel to the sparking rings on her fingers and the bangles she had stacked on her arm than a silver metal would have and the tone played off of the berry pink and red outfit beautifully.
Her earrings were a subtle and fun pop of colour too, with their pink drop-down glass beads being a subtle yet playful touch that highlighted the matching rose-pink tone of her lipstick.
She also deepened the look with her makeup. A warm sun-kissed bronzer brought dimension and a flush of colour to her cheeks, while a structured and bold brow grounded the look. We love her smokey eyeshadow, with deep brown hues creating a lovely depth around the eye, while a sweeping of dark eyeshadow and mascara added some drama along her lower lash line.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
