Princess Diana's gold earrings were her staple accessory, and The Crown season 6 proved it further
'The Crown' costume designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts made sure to include Princess Diana's gold earrings in the final season
As recently proved by season 6 of The Crown, Princess Diana's gold earrings were her staple jewelry piece, and here's where you can buy similar ones.
Princess Diana was known for her incredible jewelry and accessories - for example, her legendary sapphire engagement ring still remains one of the most popular rings of all time, and we're always thinking about her stunning cat eye Versace sunglasses that she so often wore, as recently depicted by The Crown season 6.
Another jewelry piece Diana always wore for the perfect addition to any outfit was chunky gold earrings, which matched with virtually any outfit. She wore them often with her more casual looks, especially in the summer months as temperatures rose, pairing them with shorts and small, summery dresses. She also paired them, however, with more formal outfits, like the ruby red dress that season 6 of The Crown depicted in the first episode.
Her chunky gold earrings serve as the perfect accessory for anyone looking to spice up an everyday outfit. Especially as the weather gets colder, it can be hard to find ways to reuse your clothes and style them in new ways - because realistically, being warm is our first priority around this time of year. But, by taking a page out of Princess Diana's book and sporting a pair of chic, chunky gold earrings, you can transform your outfit completely.
You can wear a pair of chunky gold earrings with any outfit really - opt for a pair with a more casual outfit to elevate the look, or add to a dress and heel combo to add a subtle hint of glamour to the ensemble. Either way, you're set to look chic and timeless regardless of the occasion.
RRP: £21.42 | Chic and minimalist design that can be paired with any style.
RRP: £15 | This luxe pair of hoops is embellished with crystals and star-shaped engravings, adding a subtle hint of glamour to any outfit.
In this season, Diana pretty much sticks to her simple gold accessories, shying away from the sparkling, bejeweled accessories she once wore as an HRH. This change came, of course, after her divorce from then-Prince Charles, as clearly depicted in The Crown - once Diana's identity became legally severed from the royals, she was free to dress as she pleased. Although, during her time as a royal, she did often wear looks that would break royal protocol, including wearing things like baseball caps and biker shorts in public.
Regardless, with a pair of chunky gold hoops, no outfit could ever look simple - and Diana proved it time and time again.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
