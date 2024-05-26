Pippa Middleton proves comfort and style are possible at the airport with this ultra chic travel outfit

With holiday season very much upon us, a big question for many is what to wear while travelling, particularly if you are short on space. Always on the lookout for inspiration, we recently came across this photo of Pippa Middleton on her travels, looking, as ever, effortlessly chic.

While skinny jeans have recently fallen out of fashion, Pippa, and her sister Kate Middleton, have been known to style this classic denim look. Pippa's voluminous blouse balances the jeans perfectly, while the summery wedges have a leg-lengthening effect. She teamed this simple and winning formula with an oversized shopper, looking relaxed and holiday-ready.

Skinny jeans are some of the best jeans if you want a streamlined silhouette and work well with blazers, blouses and shirts with more elaborate details, just like Kate and Pippa's outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both the Middleton sisters understand how to pick the best jeans for your body type, and it looks like Pippa is ahead of the curve in jeans styles, with Vogue's Alice Newbold declaring this spring: "The skinny jean is back. Denim whisperers have been predicting a skinny jean revival for some time."

Newbold added, "Someone alert the Princess of Wales – one of the key proponents of the slim-cut trouser – because, according to the Paris autumn/winter 2024 runways, drainpipe denim really is back on the scene."

We recently highlighted one of Kate Middlton's classic skinny jeans outfits, where she teamed a crisp white polo shirt with chunky wedges and her signature denim. We've also seen Kate wear skinny jeans for a smart casual ensemble with a relaxed-fit blue blazer and laid-back Veja white trainers.

Pippa's and Kate's outfits show how a stylish wedge shoe can elevate any outfit. Pippa's natural, espadrille-style wedges never go out of fashion and are a key footwear trend year after year.

Or you can style them like the Princess of Wales with some of the best white trainers. Kate Middleton has an impressive trainer collection and we've seen her lean into more casual footwear in recent years, teaming them with smarter pieces like this blue blazer for effortless smart-casual dressing.

Shop Pippa's airport look

Gap Stretch High Waisted True Skinny Jeans £40 at Gap A classic skinny jeans cut is a must for your capsule wardrobe throughout the seasons. This gap pair is crafted from soft and stretchy denim and comes in three colours. Ellery Cotton Blouse £145 at Rixo This stunning blouse from Rixo is a real investment piece that you'll wear year after year. The vintage-inspired top is lightweight and crafted from cotton voile with ruffled trims. LK Bennett Maureene Black Canvas Espadrille Wedges £126 (was £169) at LK Bennett These stylish LK Bennett wedges are as comfortable as they are stylish, with contrasting natural tones. Plus they're currently on sale for £126 down from £169.

Heading to the airport? Don't miss our pick of the best luggage deals available now, and our review of three great easyJet and Ryanair cabin bag options.