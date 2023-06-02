Pink’s see-through banana bikini is the most stylish swimwear we've seen all year
The singer just debuted a funky sheer bikini while on a family vacation
While on a family vacation, Pink posted a picture to her Instagram of her funky see-through banana bikini - and honestly, we want one immediately.
Pink is known as a boundary-pusher in the music industry. Between her death-defying performance stunts (read: literally flying through the air) and her progressive wardrobe, she is always inspiring us to go outside of our comfort zones - and her newest sartorial debut is certainly no exception.
She posted some pictures from her family's most recent lakeside vacation debuting one of the coolest swimwear trends, captioning the post: "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," referring to her see-through banana bikini.
A photo posted by on
In the comments section, Pink's husband Casey Hart commented a few drooling emojis to showcase his attraction to her - and we agree with him.
Pink's specific bikini top comes from the Brazilian luxury swimwear brand Adriana Degreas, and unfortunately, the style is no longer available to purchase. But, luckily, we've found some styles that are fairly similar, so you, too, can live out your banana-kini dreams on your next vacation.
FARM Rio Banana Taste Ruffle Bikini Top, $100 (£80) | Bloomingdale's
This adorable bathing suit top is perfect for those who are trying to channel Pink's banana-kini vibes - just without the sheerness.
Hands Bandeau Tulle Bikini With Ties, $380 (£303) | Adriana DeGreas
This bandeau bikini, although not the exact banana print Pink owns, is the same style - just with hands replacing where the bananas were, which is even a bit sexier. This bathing suit comes in a set, making it the perfect statement suit for your summer holiday needs.
This isn't the only fruit-laden item the designer has in their arsenal, though - the label has a variety of bathing suits adorned with cherries. And, if you're really craving that banana motif, there are a handful of skirts and dresses that include a banana pattern.
We're not the only ones who love Pink's see-through banana bikini, though - the comments under her post reveal what we're all thinking.
"How are you so friggin divine? Love that new suit!" someone commented.
"i occasionally forget that i love you. then you post this. i now know again. i love you," another fan commented.
There are a few people, on the other hand, who have expressed some disapproval for the provocative swimwear choice while on vacation with her family.
"You practically naked, wat wld ur kids say," one person said.
Regardless of the handful of haters, Pink has always been known to brush off criticism, coming back every time stronger. While her personally created hashtag #BananaBoobies might not exactly catch on with the masses, we'll be dreaming of her banana bikini all summer long.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
