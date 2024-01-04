I just got this waterproof The North Face jacket at 40% off, and it's hip-friendly design is simple but brilliant

I'm starting to wonder if it is ever going to stop raining. After what feels like months of non-stop downpours, I decided it was time to invest in a quality jacket to keep me dry. I wanted one of the best waterproof jackets that would last, serve me all year round, be lightweight, stylish, breathable, and long for more coverage. But topping my feature list was a jacket that allows for unrestricted movement around my hips and thighs.

Often I find with long jackets, my smaller upper body has plenty of room to move, but being wider on my lower half, the lower I fasten, the tighter the space becomes. So I was excited to come across the gorgeous North Face Hikestellar Parka Shell jacket at 40% off.

The jacket comes with all the aforementioned features I need from a waterproof coat, but the highlight for me is the attention to detail in the fit. It has a two-way zip, so you can unzip from the bottom if your lower half needs more space, or you need to lift your legs higher on a hike – simple, but brilliant.

Hikestellar Parka Shell Jacket | RRP: £155 now £93

The North Face is renowned for its quality outerwear, and with a solid 4-5-star ratings across the board, this Hikestellar jacket is no exception. Right now you can get 40% off Taupe Green, Fawn Grey and Cave Blue.

It might seem like a simple feature, but having the ability to unzip the bottom half of this jacket so my legs and hips have more room is a game-changer for me. Not only will it make the coat more comfortable than I've ever experienced a waterproof jacket to be, it means I won't feel so self conscious about how tight it looks around an area of my body I am already hyperaware of.

The other thing I love about this jacket is the hood. In the past I have had waterproof jackets with shallow hoods, which only cover half my head or constantly fall down, to the point where I've wondered what the point of it even being there is. This jacket quite literally wraps around your whole head and most of your face, leaving just your eyes and nose uncovered. It even features a secure fast on the back of the hood to keep it in place. It is, as you would expect, waterproof, windproof and breathable, is light and longer so more of you stays dry.

As much as I'd love brighter weather, this coat makes the wetter days that much nicer – as would the best black boots to see you through any season.