M&S’s 'super toasty' heated hoodie is a game-changer for keeping cosy this winter - and it's on sale today

As the weather cools down, the new electric heated fleece from M&S is being hailed as a 'game-changer' for keeping snug and warm - and it's currently on sale too!

As winter creeps in and the weather outside cools down, we want nothing more than to crank up the heating to get cosy and combat the chill. In these cold months, we turn to cosy dressing gowns and thermal layers to keep us snug while working from home or binge-watching true crime, but M&S have just released a 'game-changing' electric hoodie that's one-upping our tech-free loungewear.

The Heavyweight Heated Fleece Electric Hooded Blanket from M&S is an oversized, heavyweight teddy fleece that works like an electric blanket does - only it's more practical to move around in and you've got your arms covered up in the cosy sleeves so you can drink your tea without having to expose any part of your body to the chill.

It boasts six heat settings so you can choose the right temperature for you and, if you're worried about getting too cosy and comfortable you don't have to worry about falling asleep in the hoodie as it has an automatic shut-off control after three hours - plus, it's currently on sale!

"For a perpetually chilly person like me, this super toasty M&S buy has been a winter game-changer since my mum bought me it as a gift last year," Caitlin Elliott, the News Editor here at woman&home said of the fleece.

She added, "It’s so easy to use, is unbelievably soft and keeps me snuggly and warm every where from the sofa to my desk when the weather is bitter - and saves me from having to crank the heating up.”

The fleece boasts an Ultra Warmth Heat Rating, which means that the fabric is proven to show enhanced thermal performance no matter how chilly it is outside or in your home and with a running cost of less than 3p per hour, that's been calculated by M&S using the UK:Price Guarantee, you can keep snug and toasty without any worries.

You can also wear the fleece as a normal dressing gown or oversized loungewear jumper without plugging it in to use the heat settings and, as it's machine washable too, it's an incredibly practical buy for the winter months.

"It's so warm and cosy and not cumbersome when I'm sat at a desk," one reviewer wrote. "A blast of heat is great and then I put it down to setting one or turn it off - it holds the heat. Keeps me warm. Saves on heating the whole house when I'm working from home."

Another added, "Quite simply the best thing I've ever bought. Even wearing it without turning on the heat makes a significant difference."

One shopper even said they sometimes get 'too hot' when wearing it, which just goes to show how cosy the heavyweight teddy fleece material is.