Katie Holmes totally rocks a wide leg jeans and crisp white button up combo, giving quiet luxury vibes to a tee

Katie Holmes recently stepped out in New York wearing some seriously cute wide leg jeans and a crisp white button up, giving total quiet luxury energy.

In case you've somehow missed it, everyone is trying to emulate the "quiet luxury" aesthetic (read also: stealth wealth) these days. It essentially entails wearing items that make you appear wealthier than you actually are, incorporating items like tailored pants, skirt suits and pantsuits, and other items that lend themselves to a more preppy aesthetic to your wardrobe.

You can look to celebrities and characters like Elizabeth James from The Parent Trap, Kate Middleton, or even Naomi Pierce from Succession for varied examples of women who hone in on this style. People all over the world have been tackling to harness this aesthetic for months - and Katie Holmes just became another victim of the sartorial trend.

Recently, while getting ready to attend a party by fashion house Alice + Olivia in New York City, Katie sported a look that totally screamed quiet luxury, pairing a crisp, white button down shirt with a pair of classic and flattering wide-leg, medium wash jeans.

In an eclectic yet sophisticated attempt at accessories, the actress wore a pair of navy blue leather boots, as well as a nude crossbody bag that she wore over one shoulder, chicly mixing leather colors within her outfit.

For an added pop of color, Katie decided to go for a bright purple lip, which is a sharp contrast to the otherwise minimalist vibes this outfit presents.

How to Get Katie's Quiet Luxury Look

Although Katie's outfit is designer, she's wearing items that you can easily purchase at just about any store. And luckily, she's also wearing extremely versatile items that, of course, look fab when paired together, but also can thrive separately with other staple pieces in your wardrobe.

This outfit can also easily be transitioned from summer to winter - simply pair with your favorite oversize coat for the winter, or your favorite baggy denim shorts for summer, and you can get the same effect as Katie's quiet luxury ensemble.

Levi's Wide Barrel Leg Dark Wash Jeans View at Levi RRP: $198 / £160 | Levi’s is one of the best jeans brands for good reason, and this pair live up to the brand’s reputation. The paper-bag waist and slightly curved shape of the legs add extra interest, while the high-quality denim will wear particularly well.

And even though Katie paired her outfit with some chic navy blue boots, you could also pair them with a set of crisp white sneakers, like these green and white ones from Vivaia that Katie wore the other day that go for less than £100.