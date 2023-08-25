Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are the versatile upscale wardrobe essential we've been searching for
Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are one of our favourite looks on the Princess as she opted for a bold berry ensemble
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers were the perfect upscale wardrobe staple - and we want to steal this style!
- Princess Catherine is known for her versatile wardrobe that's filled with classic staples.
- One of her best pieces - in our opinion - is her berry-coloured capri trousers, which are effortlessly versatile.
- In other royal news, Prince Harry displays a 'notable change' when he's around Meghan and it's ‘for their brand’ claims expert.
The Princess of Wales is a fashionista and back in 2019, she wore a fabulous ensemble as she attended Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event at Troubadour White City Theatre.
The Princess wore a smart, work-style ensemble that featured a pair of burgundy capri trousers and a black and white plaid blazer. The berry-coloured trousers are the perfect summer-to-autumn staple that can be dressed up and down for any occasion. The black cherry colour is the perfect shade for the early autumn and adds a pop of colour to any outfit without being too bold or too much of a statement piece to add other patterns or tones to the look.
The Princess paired this look with a white t-shirt, a black leather belt and a pair of black suede pointed-toe heels. Catherine also wore her hair in bouncy blow-dried curls - her signature look for many years.
She also wore a selection of silver jewellery that complimented her look without overshadowing her style with a statement piece. This meant that she looked poised and elegant for this engagement, without wearing something that was overly formal for the charitable endeavour.
The cropped style of the capri trousers is incredibly on trend at the moment, and while we don't know exactly where the Princess bought her exact pair of trousers, there are many high street brands that sell similar pieces which are perfectly for emulating this classic style.
The Berry Gabi slim-fit trousers are a contemporary take on a classic style. The trousers are cut from a smooth feel fabric and have a comfortable sleek line. Style with a blouse for a formal look and a t-shirt for dressed down look.
Perfectly tailored to a streamlined brief, this pair of trousers by Hobbs sit naturally on the hips and are cut to a slim fit. Made from a rich wool-blend fabric, they have cropped hems and may be plain in print, but are front-seat worthy.
These trousers offer easy wear for smart and casual occasions alike. They have tapered legs with added stretch for comfort and an ankle-grazer length for a contemporary look. The elasticated high waist features double darts for a tailored effect and fastens securely with a hook bar and zip with a concealed button.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla's cancelled royal tour is back on the cards
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make the trip imminently
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Why Duchess Sophie was allowed to keep her £1.25million wedding tiara while Kate and Meghan weren't
Duchess Sophie has worn her own wedding tiara to several other royal weddings
By Robyn Morris Published
-
These Hobbs suede boots are so similar to Kate Middleton's designer winter go-tos - and they have £100 off now!
Slouchy black boots are truly a wardrobe staple for the Princess
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is our favourite pop-of-colour accessory for all seasons
Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is a perfect off-duty look on the Princess of Wales - and we need to get our hands on a dupe!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Psst! Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales relies on these underwear tricks to stay supported and avoid malfunctions
Here's how the Princess of Wales avoids wardrobe mishaps when she steps out in public
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate Middleton wore a dress which is kind to the planet to meet David Attenborough
By Rachel Hagan Published
-
Oliver Bonas is selling a dupe of Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Zoom earrings - and they're on sale!
By Mariana Cerqueira Published
-
Duchess Catherine wore the same dress as Holly Willoughby at the weekend and it couldn’t be more classy
The pair have impeccable fashion sense!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Boden is selling a dupe of one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most iconic dresses - and it's in the sale
Gorgeous!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a beautiful tribute to Princess Diana with her latest outfit
We love!
By Caitlin Elliott Published