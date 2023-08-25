Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are the versatile upscale wardrobe essential we've been searching for

Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are one of our favourite looks on the Princess as she opted for a bold berry ensemble

Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are one of our favourite looks on the Princess as she opted for a bold berry ensemble
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers were the perfect upscale wardrobe staple - and we want to steal this style!

The Princess of Wales is a fashionista and back in 2019, she wore a fabulous ensemble as she attended Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event at Troubadour White City Theatre. 

The Princess wore a smart, work-style ensemble that featured a pair of burgundy capri trousers and a black and white plaid blazer. The berry-coloured trousers are the perfect summer-to-autumn staple that can be dressed up and down for any occasion. The black cherry colour is the perfect shade for the early autumn and adds a pop of colour to any outfit without being too bold or too much of a statement piece to add other patterns or tones to the look.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess paired this look with a white t-shirt, a black leather belt and a pair of black suede pointed-toe heels. Catherine also wore her hair in bouncy blow-dried curls - her signature look for many years.

She also wore a selection of silver jewellery that complimented her look without overshadowing her style with a statement piece. This meant that she looked poised and elegant for this engagement, without wearing something that was overly formal for the charitable endeavour.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cropped style of the capri trousers is incredibly on trend at the moment, and while we don't know exactly where the Princess bought her exact pair of trousers, there are many high street brands that sell similar pieces which are perfectly for emulating this classic style.

Reiss
Gabi Slim Fit Trousers, £98 | Reiss

The Berry Gabi slim-fit trousers are a contemporary take on a classic style. The trousers are cut from a smooth feel fabric and have a comfortable sleek line. Style with a blouse for a formal look and a t-shirt for dressed down look. 

Hobbs
Petite Gael Cropped Trousers, Plum Purple £99.00 | Hobbs

Perfectly tailored to a streamlined brief, this pair of trousers by Hobbs sit naturally on the hips and are cut to a slim fit. Made from a rich wool-blend fabric, they have cropped hems and may be plain in print, but are front-seat worthy.

M&S
Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers, £29.50 | Marks & Spencer

These trousers offer easy wear for smart and casual occasions alike. They have tapered legs with added stretch for comfort and an ankle-grazer length for a contemporary look. The elasticated high waist features double darts for a tailored effect and fastens securely with a hook bar and zip with a concealed button.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸