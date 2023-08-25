Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are the versatile upscale wardrobe essential we've been searching for

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers were the perfect upscale wardrobe staple - and we want to steal this style!

Princess Catherine is known for her versatile wardrobe that's filled with classic staples.

One of her best pieces - in our opinion - is her berry-coloured capri trousers, which are effortlessly versatile.

In other royal news, Prince Harry displays a 'notable change' when he's around Meghan and it's ‘for their brand’ claims expert.

The Princess of Wales is a fashionista and back in 2019, she wore a fabulous ensemble as she attended Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event at Troubadour White City Theatre.

The Princess wore a smart, work-style ensemble that featured a pair of burgundy capri trousers and a black and white plaid blazer. The berry-coloured trousers are the perfect summer-to-autumn staple that can be dressed up and down for any occasion. The black cherry colour is the perfect shade for the early autumn and adds a pop of colour to any outfit without being too bold or too much of a statement piece to add other patterns or tones to the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess paired this look with a white t-shirt, a black leather belt and a pair of black suede pointed-toe heels. Catherine also wore her hair in bouncy blow-dried curls - her signature look for many years.

She also wore a selection of silver jewellery that complimented her look without overshadowing her style with a statement piece. This meant that she looked poised and elegant for this engagement, without wearing something that was overly formal for the charitable endeavour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cropped style of the capri trousers is incredibly on trend at the moment, and while we don't know exactly where the Princess bought her exact pair of trousers, there are many high street brands that sell similar pieces which are perfectly for emulating this classic style.