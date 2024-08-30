Kate Middleton's head-to-toe sapphire suit showed the chic and timeless power of colour-blocking

The Princess of Wales always looks so elegant in a coordinating suit

Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes
By
published
in News

The head-to-toe sapphire blue look that Kate Middleton wore last year is still providing tailored dressing inspiration for us - and it proves just how elegant the colour-blocking trend can look. 

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital back in 2023 looking sharp in an Alexander McQueen two-piece suit that was tailored to perfection and designed by Sarah Burton. 

Catherine styled the striking suit with a matching blue scoop-neck blouse that was tucked into her trousers for a streamlined silhouette and a thin black belt with a gold buckle. Suede Gianvito Rossi heels in a similar navy shade finished off the look expertly - and demonstrated how incredible the timeless fashion colour trend of colour blocking can look. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery university

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Kate's Chic Style

Mango Patterned Suit Blazer
Mango Patterned Suit Blazer

This incredible blue power suit by Mango is currently in the sale with a huge discount, with a price tag of £25.99 for the suit jacket. Wear with the matching trousers for maximum impact or jeans for a dressed-down look.

COS Leather Belt
COS Leather Belt

The COS Leather Belt is the perfect skinny belt to match with jeans or a two-piece suit like Kate's. We love the chic gold fastening and minimalist style. 

Mango Mango High-rise Wideleg Trousers
Mango High-Rise Wide Leg Trousers

These matching trousers from Mango finish off this stylish set in the same deep blue colour. They have a concealed button, hook and zip fastening for a streamlined look.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour blocking is a style technique that focusses on statement pieces in solid block colours, either in the same or contrasting tones. Going for an all-over colour like Princess Catherine did with her full blue look is an easy way to create a chic outfit that looks cohesive and put-together with ease - and means you can swerve any risk of stark clashes. 

Sapphire clearly has a special significance for the Princess of Wales, the tone matching her lavish engagement ring. The ring consists of a sapphire surrounded by diamonds and once belonged to the late Princess Diana, further cementing its sentimental value.

Looking incredible in the rich tone for the royal work day, Kate accessorised her sapphire outfit with simple diamond-encrusted drop earrings and a matching pendant necklace that complemented her iconic engagement ring. 

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

