Kate Middleton's head-to-toe sapphire suit showed the chic and timeless power of colour-blocking

The head-to-toe sapphire blue look that Kate Middleton wore last year is still providing tailored dressing inspiration for us - and it proves just how elegant the colour-blocking trend can look.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital back in 2023 looking sharp in an Alexander McQueen two-piece suit that was tailored to perfection and designed by Sarah Burton.

Catherine styled the striking suit with a matching blue scoop-neck blouse that was tucked into her trousers for a streamlined silhouette and a thin black belt with a gold buckle. Suede Gianvito Rossi heels in a similar navy shade finished off the look expertly - and demonstrated how incredible the timeless fashion colour trend of colour blocking can look.

Colour blocking is a style technique that focusses on statement pieces in solid block colours, either in the same or contrasting tones. Going for an all-over colour like Princess Catherine did with her full blue look is an easy way to create a chic outfit that looks cohesive and put-together with ease - and means you can swerve any risk of stark clashes.

Sapphire clearly has a special significance for the Princess of Wales, the tone matching her lavish engagement ring. The ring consists of a sapphire surrounded by diamonds and once belonged to the late Princess Diana, further cementing its sentimental value.

Looking incredible in the rich tone for the royal work day, Kate accessorised her sapphire outfit with simple diamond-encrusted drop earrings and a matching pendant necklace that complemented her iconic engagement ring.