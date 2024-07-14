Julia Roberts just wore the most charming white Gucci polo dress to Wimbledon – we're rushing to get our own LWD

We've spent most of the day excited by the prospect of The Princess of Wales making an appearance at the men's Wimbledon finals. And as thrilled as we were to see her, a visit from actress Julia Roberts was the surprise we didn't know we needed.

The actress attended the fourteenth day of the Grand Slam tournament wearing a simple but stunning white Gucci polo dress with red trim – the outfit a clear nod to her environment and style inspiration for us to find our own little white dress.

The Gucci piece was complemented by a bright orange bag and wayfarer sunglasses, which loose blonde waves fell alongside beautifully. None of the pictures show what footwear she chose, but a fresh pair of the best white trainers would have been the perfect match.

Shop Julia's look

M&S Cotton Rich Collared Belted Midi Shirt Dress £55 at M&S While scouring the web for white dresses, this beautiful midi shirt design from M&S really caught our eye. The linen-rich midi shirt dress offers a lot more coverage than Julia's choice, which is great for the uncharacteristically cool weather. The regular cut features a self-tie belt for added shape and ultra flattering fit. Apatchy Leather Crossbody Bag £78 at John Lewis Following in Julia's footsteps, this Apatchy crossbody bag in bright orange is the perfect accompaniment for a little white dress, and works for day and night. Small gold hardware makes a statement, and detachable and adjustable matching leather strap make it highly versatile. Vans Sunglasses £16 at Amazon These Vans tortoiseshell sunglasses on Amazon get rave reviews. "I wore these all summer! Fit perfectly and looked lovely. Matched with everything I wore and looked stylish," said one reviewer of over 2,000 online – an average score of 4.4 out of 5 for quality, comfort and value.

Julia was joined by her husband, Daniel Moder, who looked equally stylish in a navy suit and striped tie. Inside she had one of the best seats in the house, sitting in the royal box just a two rows back from the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte. Her husband sat to her left, and actor Benedict Cumberbatch was seated on her right.

They were all there to watch the men's Wimbledon final, in which Carlos Alcaraz dominated Novak Djokovic to win with three straight sets.