Jo Whiley demonstrates sophisticated sparkle in incredible shimmering co-ord with statement turquoise heels

All eyes were on Worthy last weekend, with the return of Glastonbury music festival and its iconic Pyramid Stage - and with it came some incredible outfits from presenter Jo Whiley, including her epic take on sparkles.

Even after three decades of covering the festival for the BBC, Jo's style never fails to disappoint and she aways knows what to wear to a festival - and this year was no exception.

Sharing the highlights from this year’s festival on Instagram, the broadcaster showed off her incredible sparkling aquamarine co-ord from the Oseree.

It’s not hard to see why Jo's outfit has impressed fashion fans, with the designer suit emphasising her glowing summer skin and bright blue eyes.

Worlds away from your classic two piece suit, the shorts and shirt co-ord was made from a semi-sheer fabric with a silver thread woven throughout. This tiny detail made the radio DJ’s outfit effortlessly glam, even at a festival that’s better known for its muddy fields and band tees.

Though it was unquestionably gorgeous, the outfit managed to perfectly balance fun elements with its timeless silhouette.

While you might think of button downs as boring, this one had bell sleeves that added a vintage feel to the outfit.

As if we were already obsessed with the presenter’s outfit, she added even more glitz with her matching accessories.

Rather than going for a classic pair of wellies and playing it safe, Jo opted for a pair of platform teal heels in a hue similar to the Oseree suit.

Even her earrings complimented the shimmering set, with a silver chandelier style pair that framed her face, while a simple gold chain necklace added sparkle to her neck.

As her outfit was head-to-toe sparkles, the broadcaster had a less-is-more approach when it came to her hair.

Letting the suit take centre stage, she had her tousled blonde hair tied back with loose strands framing her face.

While the glam look might not be the usual go-to festival look, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says that Jo Whiley has perfected the style.

Caroline said, "Oh Jo, this is why we love you so! She's the undisputed queen of Glastonbury, and at 2024's festival Jo (and her superstar stylist Rachel Fanconi) reminded us why.

"There were statement ensembles by brands like Queens of Archive and Celia B in the mix, but this shimmery shirt and shorts set by Oseree is hands-down my favourite," she added.

"Fabulous and practical in equal parts, all it needed was a pair of Terry de Havilland platforms to nail the glam festival brief. I'm already looking forward to next year's outfits."