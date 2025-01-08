Double the inspiration! Jasmine Harman’s puffer coat and floral dress are the perfect duo for at home or away
Whether you're looking for a new coat or something to wear for a winter getaway, Jasmine Harman's outfit covers both bases
Jasmine Harman has given us double the style inspiration with a look that includes a cosy puffer coat and a dress that’s perfect for getaways.
At this time of year when we’re bundling up in our best cashmere jumpers, coats and scarves, many people will likely be longing to get away somewhere sunnier before spring arrives. Someone who’s used to warmer climes is A Place in the Sun: Home Or Away’s Jasmine Harman who not only helps people find their dream homes abroad, but relocated to Spain herself in 2023. Winter mornings in the Costa Del Sol might not be scorching, but according to her "it soon warms up" and in December the host shared two snaps of her on the beach for the last shoot of the year.
The combination of the two outfits couldn’t sum up a ‘home or away’ feel more as Jasmine got her "big coat out" to layer over the most beautiful floral dress and cardigan. The first picture gave us a good glimpse of her puffer coat which was quilted and a stunning olive green tone.
Shop Puffer Coats
Also available in a range of other equally versatile colours, this khaki green puffer coat is practical for colder days as well as very chic. It has lattice quilting, a hood and adjustable thumbhole cuffs. It's also insulated with EcoPlume™ material made from recycled plastic bottles.
This padded duvet coat is longline, giving you amazing coverage to help keep you toasty warm on a cold winter day. It's got a snood-style hooded neck, fleece-lined secure pockets and a side-split vent. M&S's Thermowarmth™ technology provides brilliant insulation and Stormwear™ innovation makes the fabric water-repellent.
Shop Floral Dresses For Winter Holidays
This is a beautiful dress for any winter getaways you might have coming up, but would also be great with knee high boots and a chunky roll neck over the top. It's covered with a ditsy daisy print and has a flowing midi skirt and V-neckline.
The stylised red and white flowers and jade green leaves against the navy background shade of this tea dress is striking. It's made from heavy crepe and has a regular fit, with a wrap V-neckline and feminine angel sleeves.
It fell to just below her knees, which was not only a brilliant length to keep her toasty for a "chilly" morning in the Costa Del Sol but would be even more perfect for frosty January in the UK. Jasmine didn’t need to have it up on this particular day, but her puffer coat appeared to have a handy hood and the pockets upped the practicality factor even more.
The olive green shade was a beautiful alternative to the often-seen black or grey puffer coats and is a pop of colour that’s still so versatile. The earthiness of olive green means that it works so well with neutrals like black, white and beige and isn’t overly statement or overpowering. Jasmine wore hers over a far more summery outfit in Spain than many of us would want to wear in the UK’s freezing weather right now, but a puffer like hers would also look fabulous styled with jeans, a snuggly jumper and your best winter boots this January.
The A Place In The Sun presenter had no need for thick knitwear on the beach, though, and we can’t help adding a vibrant dress like hers to our getaway wish-list. In the second picture Jasmine showed her fun floral dress and hot pink cardigan which she likely wore minus the coat for her final shoot of 2024. The dress had an elegant fit-and-flare shape and flowed to knee length, with a round neckline and a fitted bodice.
Although we didn’t get to see her sleeves under her cardigan they were likely short or capped if the days warm up quickly and the colours were so cheering for a winter day. The floral print was made up of different shades of blue with hints of rose pink that coordinated with the cardi.
If there’s one thing we love in the warmer months - or on sunny winter holidays - it’s going for a more playful approach when it comes to wearing vivid shades and patterns. A dress like Jasmine’s would be such an easy-to-wear daytime outfit for a getaway and could easily be dressed up with espadrille wedges or heeled sandals.
The cardigan is a great layer in case a morning or evening gets a bit chilly and also gives her dress a casual feel that works for the beach - especially since Jasmine opted to go without shoes on the sand. Whether you’ve been tempted by this piece or her coat - or both - there’s so much cold and warm weather style inspiration to be had.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
