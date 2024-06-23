We're captivated by Duchess Sophie's chic navy jumpsuit and simple accessories - it's the best wedding guest outfit

For the last few days, the news has been filled with images of beautifully dressed royals and celebrities at Royal Ascot. And while there have been many an enviable outfit, our minds keep being drawn back to Duchess Sophie's chic navy jumpsuit from 2019.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the elegant piece the first year after Royal Ascot released its newly approved dress code (which included women being able to wear jumpsuits) – becoming the first royal to wear one at the prestigious event. And it's stuck in our memory ever since.

Sophie has been a constant source of style inspiration for us over the years, but this navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a cinched in waist with a buckled belt, plunging but still appropriate neckline and flared trousers with front pleats, is up there as one of our favourite of her looks. It's such a great combination of comfort and style, and perfect for special occasions. We'd even go so far as to say it pips some of the best wedding guest dresses on our list.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwei Tang)

Shop navy jumpsuits

Mango Belt Long Jumpsuit £49.99 at Mango It's hard to believe this ultra chic, wide leg navy jumpsuit from Mango is less than £50. The shirt style top and collar gives it a relaxed feel, but one that can easily be dressed up. And the adjustable belt cinches in the waist at a position that is comfortable specifically for you. Great for every day use and elevated with accessories for special occasions. Ceira Linen Jumpsuit £69 (was £139) at Hobbs Currently on sale at Hobbs, this pure navy, 100% linen jumpsuit has a relaxed fit for comfort, with sleek lines and gathered puff sleeves that make it work for all occasions. It features a shirt style design with collar and detachable soft tie belt. A timeless piece that would look super cool with a pair of the best white trainers. Kallie Frill Jumpsuit £139 at Phase Eight There's nothing not to love about this Kallie Frill jumpsuit from Phase Eight. A timeless piece, the deep navy shade is complemented by a feminine v-neckline and shoulders that are framed by frills. Add the wide leg trousers and you've got the chicest, most flattering silhouette, perfect for any special occasion.

At the time, Duchess Sophie paired her navy jumpsuit with a modest hat (in Ascot's terms), studded clutch bag with gold buckle, black heels and simple white gold necklace and watch.

This year Sophie has very much stuck to tradition with her outfits, wearing the most stunning dress and hat combinations. And she's not the only royal who has stepped out in style, with Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall all showcasing the best in occasion fashion for the annual event.

Shop accessories

Apatchy London Mila Leather Crossbody Bag £61.20 (was £68) at Debenhams This Apatchy London crossbody bag really reminds us of Mulberry's small Darley design, with chain strap, supple grained pebble leather and gold detailing for the twist lock clasp. At just under £65, this timeless piece is an accessory you'll get lots of use from. Nina B Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Necklace £45 at John Lewis Navy and white gold/silver is a classic, elegant combination, so it's no surprise Duchess Sophie teamed her jumpsuit with a (probably) white gold cross pendant necklace and similar style watch. This Nina B silver pendant would make the perfect simple accessory for everyday. Strut slingback kitten heels £28 at asos If you want to swap out trainers with a jumpsuit for heels but still be comfortable, these beautiful slingback kitten shoes are a fantastic option. The slight heel adds a bit of height, but not so much you can't walk in them or have your feet screaming after an hour's worth of wear. And they're under £30!