We're captivated by Duchess Sophie's chic navy jumpsuit and simple accessories - it's the best wedding guest outfit
For the last few days, the news has been filled with images of beautifully dressed royals and celebrities at Royal Ascot. And while there have been many an enviable outfit, our minds keep being drawn back to Duchess Sophie's chic navy jumpsuit from 2019.
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the elegant piece the first year after Royal Ascot released its newly approved dress code (which included women being able to wear jumpsuits) – becoming the first royal to wear one at the prestigious event. And it's stuck in our memory ever since.
Sophie has been a constant source of style inspiration for us over the years, but this navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a cinched in waist with a buckled belt, plunging but still appropriate neckline and flared trousers with front pleats, is up there as one of our favourite of her looks. It's such a great combination of comfort and style, and perfect for special occasions. We'd even go so far as to say it pips some of the best wedding guest dresses on our list.
Shop navy jumpsuits
It's hard to believe this ultra chic, wide leg navy jumpsuit from Mango is less than £50. The shirt style top and collar gives it a relaxed feel, but one that can easily be dressed up. And the adjustable belt cinches in the waist at a position that is comfortable specifically for you. Great for every day use and elevated with accessories for special occasions.
Currently on sale at Hobbs, this pure navy, 100% linen jumpsuit has a relaxed fit for comfort, with sleek lines and gathered puff sleeves that make it work for all occasions. It features a shirt style design with collar and detachable soft tie belt. A timeless piece that would look super cool with a pair of the best white trainers.
There's nothing not to love about this Kallie Frill jumpsuit from Phase Eight. A timeless piece, the deep navy shade is complemented by a feminine v-neckline and shoulders that are framed by frills. Add the wide leg trousers and you've got the chicest, most flattering silhouette, perfect for any special occasion.
At the time, Duchess Sophie paired her navy jumpsuit with a modest hat (in Ascot's terms), studded clutch bag with gold buckle, black heels and simple white gold necklace and watch.
This year Sophie has very much stuck to tradition with her outfits, wearing the most stunning dress and hat combinations. And she's not the only royal who has stepped out in style, with Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall all showcasing the best in occasion fashion for the annual event.
Shop accessories
This Apatchy London crossbody bag really reminds us of Mulberry's small Darley design, with chain strap, supple grained pebble leather and gold detailing for the twist lock clasp. At just under £65, this timeless piece is an accessory you'll get lots of use from.
Navy and white gold/silver is a classic, elegant combination, so it's no surprise Duchess Sophie teamed her jumpsuit with a (probably) white gold cross pendant necklace and similar style watch. This Nina B silver pendant would make the perfect simple accessory for everyday.
If you want to swap out trainers with a jumpsuit for heels but still be comfortable, these beautiful slingback kitten shoes are a fantastic option. The slight heel adds a bit of height, but not so much you can't walk in them or have your feet screaming after an hour's worth of wear. And they're under £30!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
How long should a dehumidifier run per day? And is it OK to have it on continuously?
We've spoken to dehumidifier experts – and the fire brigade - to see how long you should run your appliance for daily
By Amy Cutmore Published
-
The easy-to-do, underrated steps that will help your manicure last longer - according to the experts
To extend that fresh, post-manicure feeling, the experts have shared their top tips for maintaining your nails - for both at-home and in-salon treatments...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's chic puff-sleeve top is the arm-flattering style I'll be wearing all summer
The versatile style is perfect for day and night
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
I'm buying this £27 designer-style woven bag for summer – it looks just like Bottega Venetas' iconic Jodi tote
A bargain high street buy with designer influence
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Bras for mature women: what to look for and where to find them
A 57-year-old fashion expert shares how to choose a bra that will be both comfortable and supportive as you get older
By Julie Player Published
-
Lisa Snowdon's sultry red dress for Ascot is understated sophistication at its finest
The radio presenter chose to go with a bold pop of red for her race day outfit, with a matching fascinator and clutch.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Davina McCall just wore the most flattering 'suit any size' bootcut jeans - they fit in all the right places
And they're selling out fast!
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We're still thinking about Amal Clooney's chic khaki jumpsuit and tan leather accessories - here's how to recreate her look
Amal has an amazing collection of all-in-ones
By Caroline Parr Published
-
What is boho style? Summer's favourite look explained
What is boho style? Where the look comes from and how to shop it, whatever your body type
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Last updated