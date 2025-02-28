Alex Jones' UGG Tasmans, cream knit and jeans combines cosy weekend dressing and trending style

Alex Jones combined cosy weekend dressing with a trending style when she wore chestnut Ugg Tasmans with light wash jeans and a cut-out jumper.

When it comes to dressing for the weekend we want our outfits to be comfortable, but still feel put-together as we enjoy low-key outings and seeing friends and family. So when we saw how Alex Jones combined cosy staples with a major trend we decided that this outfit formula is definitely one for us. The One Show host shared a heart-warming video on Instagram on 27th February as she talked about what a huge difference getting her black Labrador Scout has made to her family.

Sitting at home on her floral sofa, Alex wore a simple but stylish outfit that consisted of chestnut UGG Tasmans, blue wide leg jeans and a cream jumper. If you’re not sure how to style UGGs then you need look no further than this as she looked effortlessly elegant but with an off-duty feel.

M&S Cotton Rich Jumper £25 at M&S This cotton-rich jumper is a chic way to bring texture to your outfits and it has a relaxed fit and crew neckline. The trims are ribbed and the open-stitch design makes it perfect for layering over shirts or vest tops and under knitted vests as well. Zara Wide Leg Jeans £27.99 at Zara These jeans would look fabulous styled in a similar way to Alex with a cream jumper and Tasmans, as well as with trainers or boots. They have a vintage-esque faded effect, wide leg silhouette and classic five-pocket design. Exact Match UGG Chestnut Tasmans £100 at Schuh Alex Jones' Tasman slippers are in the most popular - and so often sold-out - chestnut shade. They are such a gorgeous shoe for wearing around the house as well as outdoors on fair weather days. It has the same light, durable outsole as the UGG classic boots.

Regatta Risley Mules £30.01-£34.42 at Amazon If you love the style of Alex's slippers but don't want to invest quite as much then these Regatta mules are a lovely affordable alternative. They have a cosy lining and are waterproof, which means you don't need to worry about them on rainy spring days. UGG Black Tasmans £100 at Schuh The Tasmans come in a variety of different colours and the black ones are another very wearable choice. They have the beautiful stitching running along the top and would work with black tights and dresses as well as socks and trousers. UGG Sand Tasmans £89.45 at Nordstrom If you want a slightly lighter tone of Tasmans then this sand colourway is great. The scarlet stitching really pops on these without being too bright and we'd wear them with blue or black jeans and a shirt for running errands and meeting friends.

The UGG Tasmans are technically slippers but their durable design means that they’re suited for both indoor and outdoor wear. They have the same light outsole as the UGG classic boots and are lined with natural wool and crafted from soft suede. The mule shape makes these easy to slip on and off when you’re in a rush and different colours have different toned embroidery.

Alex Jones’ UGGs are chestnut which is arguably the most popular colour and so it’s often sold out everywhere. Hers have a black embroidered trim that keeps these very neutral. Even if you’re not sure about taking the plunge and investing in a pair of Tasmans, there are some beautiful UGG boot alternatives out there that can help give your outfits a trendy edge.

UGGs - and the Tasmans in particular - have been so popular in recent years and they’re perfect for wearing on fair weather days and at home, either as slippers, or when you’re having people over and feel like smart shoes or boots would be too much. The presenter wore hers with light wash blue jeans with a mid-rise waist and wide legs.

The tone of these complemented her camel slippers and weren’t as stark of a contrast as a black pair might have been. Lighter denim also always tends to feel more casual and the wide leg shape accentuated this too. Alex accessorised her jeans with a dark brown belt and loosely tucked her cream jumper into them.

This knit is one of those clothing items that is great for a spring capsule wardrobe as whilst it was snuggly, it was also lighter and had a pointelle style with tiny cut-outs. We wouldn’t want to wear this in the depths of winter but as spring approaches jumpers like this come into their own.

Alex’s whole look was very neutral and understated and this is just what we want from a relaxed outfit. She wore this exact ensemble in another Instagram post shared in early February as she gave fans a glimpse of the playroom, suggested paint colours and asked for any décor tips.

It’s not known whether she filmed this on the same day as her recent video, but if not, then this has seemingly become one of her style go-tos. Either way, we’re keen to start styling UGGs in a similar way for spring.