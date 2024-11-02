These celebrities birthed an iconic look and became cultural icons

Countless iconically beautiful stars have graced the stage, screen and catwalk over the years, but for some their “look” wasn’t just a signature style - it became part of the zeitgeist.

Whether their look was groundbreaking for the time or so distinct it became inseparable from their persona, these women left an indelible mark on the world. From makeup and hair to their capsule wardrobe, physique and accessories, these women challenged the norms and inspired countless imitations, or, at the very least, sparked debate and made a lasting impression.

Perhaps the real test of a truly iconic look is walking into a costume party dressed as one of these women, and everyone instantly recognising the celebrity you’re channelling. An iconic look isn’t fleeting - it’s consistent, becoming a staple of their celebrity persona; distinctive, recognisable and influential. Here are some of the best ones...

32 celebrities who birthed an iconic look

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most country singers of the seventies embraced understated Western wear, Dolly Parton bravely wrangled her own aesthetic, famously quipping, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” The Southern Belle unapologetically took cowboy boots, fringed jackets, and form-fitting dresses, and elevated them with her signature sparkle of sequins, rhinestones, and glitzy embellishments, favouring bright colours like hot pink and racy red. False lashes, glossy lips, bright nails, chunky accessories, and, with the help of wigs and extensions, voluminous platinum blonde hair so large she often joked, “The higher the hair, the closer to God.”

Diana Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Ross put the “D” in diva, exuding a regal confidence that made everything she wore look larger than life. Her show-stopping gowns were no stranger to embellishments, adorned with sequins, rhinestones, jewels, feathers, or fur, and were paired with statement jewellery for that added splash of extravagance that the former Supreme was renowned for. The Motown star’s hair and makeup choices were equally dramatic, featuring thick winged eyeliner, striking eyeshadow, and long lashes, for a sensual, doe-eyed look, while her voluminous hairstyles from big curls to afros and waves, defined her as a style icon far beyond her heyday.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one embodied opulent glamour quite like the charismatic Zsa Zsa Gabor, daaaarling! The Hungarian star and socialite didn't wear dresses - she wore gowns. Almost always overly lavish, off-the-shoulder, floor-length, evening gowns made from the finest fabrics, adorned with intricate beadwork, jewels, sequins and fur trims. Statement jewellery was a must, as she positively dripped in diamonds, from princess-like tiaras to chandelier earrings, cocktail rings and chunky necklaces. Silky elbow-length gloves, plush fur stoles, perfectly coiffed curls, arched eyebrows, dramatic eye makeup, and sultry lips finished off her self-admitted high-maintenance look.

Cyndi Lauper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyndi Lauper didn’t just break fashion rules - she rewrote them. Blending punk, pop, new wave, and a lot of her own special spice, she created an aesthetic that no one had tried before, and no one has dared to replicate since. As bold and eclectic as her music, her trademark asymmetrical hair, usually teased to the left, was always a riot of colour that clashed joyfully with her vibrant clothes and headwear. Mismatching textures, patterns and fabrics, were the hallmarks of her eclectic ensembles, while her avant-garde make-up added an extra level of creativity. But there was a method to her “madness”, as what some snubbed as “thrift-store chic”, was actually the embodiment of her unapologetic rebellious flair, and quirky, free-spirited personality. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer happily ignored the critics, gleefully dispersing a refreshing sense of self-worth to a generation of stifled teens, bored and demoralised by the polished, and often unattainable, looks of the day.

Grace Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Jones’ iconic androgynous and futuristic look is a masterclass in avant-garde fashion. Known for her dramatically sculptured, almost architectural dress sense, she loved to create shock and awe with her masculine-inspired wardrobe, featuring tuxedos, sharply tailored suits and oversized jackets, often sans shirt, that created a powerful, gender-neutral silhouette. Her collaboration with designer Jean-Paul Goude saw the star embrace metallic fabrics, angular shoulder pads, and skin-tight bodysuits that along with her edgy flat top hairstyle and bold, over-the-top makeup, made her an enviable style icon not only of the 80s, but forever for the gender-fluid community.

Amy Winehouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love it or loathe it, Amy Winehouse’s signature style was unmistakable. The Back to Black singer married winged eyeliner exaggerated into a dramatic cat-eye, with bold brows, and made accessories her best friend - from chunky hoop earrings, to a Monroe piercing above her lip. Ribbons, headscarves, bands and flowers often adorned her trademark jet-black beehive, which she teased to the extreme, evoking the 1960s girl group The Ronettes. Her beloved grandmother is said to have inspired her love of vintage fashion, but she made it her own ensuring her sleeveless vintage shirts and dresses that hugged her petite frame, perfectly showcased her bespoke collection of tattoos on her arms.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the First Lady, Jackie Kennedy portrayed an image of regal elegance with her pillbox hats, block-coloured Chanel dress suits, pearl necklaces, and elbow-length gloves. Yet, just as Grease’s Sandy metamorphosed from prim to provocative, when Jackie O (Onassis) stepped out of the White House’s shadow, she emerged as an enviable style icon. Her casual yet chic look consisted of oversized sunglasses, silk headscarves, tailored trousers, button-down shirts, and timeless trench coats. This later look became her lasting signature, proving that, like fine wine, her sense of style only improved with age.

Tina Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From her racy red lips to her wild, spiky hairstyle, Tina Turner’s iconic look captured her free, energetic and rebellious spirit, mirroring her unmatchable stage presence. In the ‘80s, Tina even did the unthinkable - she successfully popularised the shaggy mullet, while her form-fitting, short skirts and skimpy dresses, often in metallic fabrics or wet-look leather, always showcased her toned legs, a true testament to her athleticism and stamina as a performer. Celebrating both femininity and strength, Tina will always be remembered as an icon who commanded attention on and off the stage.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t think of Kate Moss and not recall the “heroin chic” look - a term that will forever be associated with her name and the nineties. Embodying the grunge movement that was gaining momentum, Kate’s waif-like physique, pale skin, and slightly dishevelled look contrasted with the perfectly polished, more voluptuous supermodels, like Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, who dominated the catwalk before her. Emphasising her raw natural beauty, Kate bared all with her ‘undone’ look, sometimes literally with her choice of sheer, see-through dresses, as well as barely there makeup, save for some subtly smudged eyeliner and nude lips.

Billie Holiday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing fresh gardenias in her hair became a staple look for Billie Holiday, who started the trend in the late 1930s. But the origins of the iconic fashion choice are said to have as much to do with practicality, as personal style. According to legend, before a performance one evening, Billie accidentally burned her hair with curling tongs while getting ready. To cover up the damage, a friend suggested pinning fresh gardenias in her hair. The jazz-era star loved the look so much that it became part of her signature style, symbolising the beauty and vulnerability that she expressed in her music. The elegant floral touch perfectly partnered with her embellished, off-the-shoulder, floor-length gowns made from luxurious fabrics like satin and silk, bold dark lipstick, fur stoles, and pin-up curls.

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think Ariana Grande and you can’t help but picture a gorgeously sleek, incredibly long and physics-defyingly ponytail. Perched high upon her head, and be it straight, wavy, or voluminous, the iconic ponytail is as perfectly polished as the petite popstar herself. When it comes to makeup, she’s no stranger to long false eyelashes and cat-eye eyeliner, adding a retro, 60s-inspired vibe to her look, while otherwise keeping things natural, with glowing skin and a nude or light pink lip. Ariana also adopts this ‘sultry versus innocent’ duality to great effect in her wardrobe choices, often teaming sexy thigh-high boots with oversized sweaters, a staple look of her street style, or for performances - cute, mini baby-doll dresses.

Frida Kahlo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frida Kahlo’s iconic style was a powerful reflection of her Mexican heritage, feminism, and personal resilience. Adopting the vibrant Tehuana dress, Kahlo’s staple wardrobe included embroidered, square-necked blouses, tucked into voluminous long skirts, and headpieces made of flowers and ribbons woven into her braided hair. Not only did her clothes represent her indigenous roots, particularly her maternal Zapotec lineage, but they allowed her to conceal the effects of polio, the medical corsets from her bus crash, and later in life, a prosthetic leg. In light of this, she purposefully drew attention to her face and proudly embraced her natural features, especially her iconic monobrow and moustache, which she often exaggerated in self-portraits, defying conventional beauty standards and challenging gender norms.

Brigitte Bardot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the “Bardot bouffant”, Brigette’s signature blonde, oversized hairstyle - teased high at the crown with loose strands framing her face - became synonymous with her sultry, yet seemingly effortless style. Paired with dramatic cat-eye makeup, nude pouty lips, and iconic off-the-shoulder tops that would come to be known as Bardot tops, the Parisian star defined a sensual, casual elegance that broke away from the structured silhouettes of the 50s and early 60s. Capri pants, Breton stripes, and triangle bikinis further cemented her status as the embodiment of Saint-Tropez chic.

Billie Eilish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who’d have thought neon green roots could look so good? Thankfully it’s not just Billie Eilish’s dual-coloured mane that’s stoked the flames of fashion, as her baggy hoodies, t-shirts and cargo trousers, chunky sneakers, dramatic nail art, and oversized designer suits, have introduced a heady mix of streetwear, punk, goth and high fashion to a new audience. Her empowering rejection of the traditional hypersexualisation of female artists in the music industry has won over not only a legion of fans who admire her fashion choices but also her principles as a woman.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true style chameleon, Madonna’s look has evolved throughout her enduring career. From the lace gloves, layered tulle skirts, multiple crucifixes, and messy hair of the Like a Virgin era to the nods to Old Hollywood with pink satin gowns and diamonds of her Material Girl phase, Madonna’s wardrobe has been anything but stagnant. One of her most recognisable looks emerged during the Blonde Ambition Tour, with the now-iconic cone bra corset designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. Both her hair and makeup were more refined, as tight blonde curls gave way to a long and sleek high ponytail, while red lips, defined brows and a subtle Marilyn-esque beauty mark completed her more polished aesthetic, signalling that the Material Girl had become a woman.

Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not uncommon for a royal to carry off a distinctive, signature look, but few have done it with more grace and aplomb than Queen Elizabeth II. Known for her custom-made coat and hat ensembles, in a rainbow of colours from soft pastels to dazzlingly bright shades, the late great Queen was always easy to spot in a crowd. As sensible as she was stylish she favoured low-heeled shoes and white gloves, while she made constant companions of her must-have accessories, including her Launer handbag, timeless three-strand pearl necklace and an array of meaningful brooches.

Liza Minnelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think ‘70s glamour meets camp musical theatre and you have the one and only Miss Liza Minnelli. Her most iconic look is tied to her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, where her sleek black pixie cut became a lifelong trademark. Edgy and modern, the angular cut framed her face, emphasising her large, expressive eyes, which she enhanced with dramatic cat-eye eyeliner, false lashes, and shimmery eyeshadow, which boldly contrasted with her vibrant red lipstick. Just like her on-stage character, Liza loved a colour-blocked ensemble. Whether it was a sequinned halter neck dress or glittery, caped jumpsuit, she’d usually be seen stepping out in all black, white, purple or red, perfectly personifying the glitzy, over-the-top glamour of New York’s disco scene, especially in Studio 54, where she was a regular patron.

Stevie Nicks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing her apart from the loud and brash disco-glam, pop princess, rock-chic, and punk-inspired artists of the late 70s and early 80s, Stevie Nicks’ softer, romantic vibe and ethereal, bohemian style set her centre stage as a style icon. Flowing dresses, lacy layered shawls, velvet, wide-brimmed hats, and platform boots, Stevie’s witchy, free-spirited aesthetic, seen during Fleetwood Mac's Rumours era and her early solo career, saw her become a symbol of individuality and timeless mystique.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t picture platinum blonde curls, a coquettish beauty mark, vibrant red lipstick, diamond accessories, plunging necklines and figure-hugging gowns without thinking of the ultimate blonde bombshell - Marilyn Monroe. Rather than adhere to the conservative elegance expected of Hollywood starlets at the time, Marilyn’s look embodied a refreshing blend of sex appeal and innocence, making her simultaneously alluring and approachable.

Katharine Hepburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her high-waisted and wide-leg trousers, double-breasted blazers, turtlenecks and button-down shirts, Katharine Hepburn pioneered a groundbreaking blend of androgyny, sophistication, and elegance, marking a departure from the ultra-feminine, glamourous looks of the day. Challenging the traditional gender norms with her menswear-inspired fashion, the Bringing Up Baby star favoured monochrome and neutral shades over vibrant colours, and practical, durable fabrics like tweed, wool and linen over ‘feminine’ fabrics like satin, silk and chiffon, not to mention, loafers or oxfords instead of heels. Ultimately Katharine was a woman who prized comfort over conformity, and the world loved her for it.

Beyonce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long flowing golden waves, high heels or thigh-high boots, sheer tights and leotard bodices that never skimp on plummeting cleavage. Throw in the odd cape and a wind machine, and of course, you have her pop highness, Queen B. Combining dewy radiant, contoured skin to enhance her gorgeous bone structure, with nude lips and signature smoky eye makeup enhanced with winged eyeliner, and long fluttery eyelashes, and Beyoncé’s is a name that will live on in iconic look stardom.

Twiggy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as “the face of the Swinging Sixties” and a Mod scene icon, Twiggy embodied the spirit of the era’s cultural revolution, which embraced youth, freedom, gender fluidity, and individuality. Her thick eyeliner and individually painted lower lashes created her signature innocent, wide-eyed, doe-like gaze, while her boyish, pixie haircut and androgynous, willowy figure marked a radical departure from the curvaceous silhouettes of the previous decade. Her slim frame was considered ideal for the new staples in fashion: short-shift dresses, Peter Pan collar shirts, mini-skirts, and go-go boots, all of which became synonymous with Twiggy’s look.

Coco Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liberating women from their corsets, couturier Coco Chanel ushered in an era of minimalist, elegant designs that focused on simplicity and comfort. She popularised the little black dress (LBD), trousers for women, and jersey fabric - transforming fashion forever. Her iconic 1920s tweed suit evolved into the iconic 1950s Chanel suit - a boxy jacket paired with a matching knee-length skirt, often styled with a blouse and pearls, and adored by millions, including fashion royalty like Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana. Coco first cut her hair short in the 1910s, a controversial and unusual move for the time, which aligned with her rejection of traditional feminine ideals. The decision not only became part of her signature look but also helped to popularise the bob hairstyle, which became a fashionable look of the 1920s flapper movement.

Jennifer Anniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few celebrities who can claim their hairstyle inspired millions of people to get copycat dos, but global superstar Jennifer Aniston can do just that. "The Rachel" haircut, created by hairstylist Chris McMillan, became a global trend in the 1990s. The bouncy, shoulder-length highlighted cut with face-framing layers exuded a polished yet relaxed vibe, which when coupled with the Friends star’s girl-next-door fashion style and natural makeup look, created an effortlessly chic aesthetic. This hairstyle not only defined a generation but also solidified Jen’s status as a trendsetter, with "The Rachel" living on as an iconic reference in hair history.

Audrey Hepburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a time when screen starlets favoured long, sleek coiffed waves and hourglass silhouettes, Audrey Hepburn, with her tall, slim frame and pixie cut, popularised in her 1953 film Roman Holiday, came to define the gamine look. Favouring signature pieces like cropped cigarette trousers, boat neck sweaters, and ballet flats, the Belgian-born British actress was a fan of clean lines and simple tailoring, ushering in a refreshing change to Hollywood, as her understated yet chic wardrobe, often in monochrome and accessorised with delicate jewellery, celebrated a previously unseen minimalist elegance. Paired with natural makeup - defined brows, thin eyeliner, and soft lips - her look captured a youthful, playful charm that remains iconic to this day.

Gwen Stefani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani’s edgy style in the 90s and 2000s blended elements of punk and ska with vintage Hollywood glamour in a way that was uniquely her own. During her No Doubt days, Gwen’s iconic appearance featured vibrant red lipstick, defined brows, and platinum blonde hair often styled in bold updos like ‘space buns’ and top knots, or nods to retro classics like the quiff and victory rolls. She also embraced South Asian influences, like bindis and face jewels. Marrying midriff-baring crop tops with long-slung hipster trousers or short skirts, and juxtaposing cute vintage tea dresses with chunky, black lace-up boots, Gwen created a retro-Hollywood-meets-grunge vibe all of her own.

Eartha Kitts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you’d expect from the woman who sang Santa Baby, Eartha Kitt was a woman of unapologetic glamour, bringing an exotic seductiveness to Hollywood in the 1950s and 60s. Known for her catlike mannerisms and love of leopard prints and figure-hugging dresses, often paired with regal silk turbans, it's no wonder she was cast as Catwoman in the 1960s Batman TV series. Her smoky, feline eyes, strong brows and glossy lips painted a deep red or rich brown, complemented her feline, fierce look.

Debbie Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blondie’s lead singer, Debbie Harry, came to define the blend of punk and new-wave fashion in the late 1970s and 80s. Capturing the raw, untamed energy of her music, Debbie’s choppy, two-toned hair - platinum blonde on top and dark brown underneath - plus her love of bold black eyeliner, ripped T-shirts, leather jackets, and skin-tight jeans, created an iconic rebellious look that loudly rejected the glitzy, pristine disco trends of the time.

Anna May Wong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Hollywood's first Chinese-American star, Anna May Wong wowed with a style that fused East and West. Her sharp, sleek bob with blunt bangs stood out against the sea of soft curls of the ‘20s and ‘30s, lending her an enviable, modern edge, while her sultry cat-eye makeup, thin brows, and red lips added a glamorous touch. As a Hollywood star in the Jazz Age, Anna May embraced the straight silhouettes, dropped waists, and embellished dresses that characterised the flapper style, but equally loved form-fitting traditional Chinese dresses, such as cheongsams. Her bespoke blend of styles earned her the title of one of the best-dressed women in the world in 1934, by the Mayfair Mannequin Society of New York.

Farrah Fawcett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breaking from the mould of overly polished seventies stars, Farrah Fawcett became a breath of fresh fashion air with her flicked, feathered layers and “tomboy” dress sense, sweeping in a more attainable, casual style. Instead of the heavy makeup trend, the Charlie’s Angels star leaned into a natural, sun-kissed look that reflected the carefree California lifestyle she embodied. Her sporty fashion choices like tight-fitting jumpsuits, flared jeans and form-fitting t-shirts, showcased her athletic figure, which countered the ultra-slim figure popularised by models like Twiggy in the 1960s, helping to shift beauty standards in a more diverse direction.

Avril Lavigne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne’s Sk8ter Girl look from the early 2000s, will forever be tied (excuse the pun) to the Canadian singer’s name and music. Poker-straight light brown hair, heavily lined eyes, baggy cargo trousers or skinny jeans, paired with high-necked vest tops and her signature school tie, all helped to birth a rebellious, tomboy, punk style that set her apart from the crowd of traditionally “feminine” pop stars, inspiring fans who identified with her individualistic spirit.

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true style chameleon, Cher has had more iconic looks than hot dinners, but her first to capture the public’s imagination came during the Sonny and Cher days of the 1960s and '70s. She perfected a mix of hippie chic, rock ‘n’ roll edge, and high fashion with her bohemian style - favouring long, flowing dresses or bell-bottoms, fringed vests, and bold printed jackets. Paired with bead necklaces and accessories, she created a distinctive boho-chic vibe. Her signature long, poker-straight, jet-black hair, often parted in the middle with a double-length fringe, and defined eye makeup that highlighted her almond-shaped eyes, completed the look.