The Amazon fashion outlet is a hidden gem that has some seriously stylish bargains up for grabs

It's no secret that Amazon is one of the best shopping sites for all manner of essentials, but did you know that there is an Amazon fashion outlet brimming with thousands of incredible bargains? From statement jewellery to autumn-ready outerwear, it's a one-stop shop for your every wardrobe need.
The Amazon fashion outlet is a real hidden gem when it comes to scouting out premium items for a budget price tag, so much so that most people don't even know it exists. Tucked away under the mountains of tech accessories and household essentials you can find products from your favourite designers and high-end brands, up for grabs with discounts of up to 70%. Making it one of the cheapest and easiest ways to channel the new autumn/winter fashion trends without compromising on quality, you'll be instantly hooked.
Whilst the regular Amazon site allows you to search for the products and view a selection of best sellers on the homepage, this secret storefront is packed full of fashion discounts in one designated place. Hosting top American clothing brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as labels like Guess, Levi's, and Dr Martens, there is plenty to bolster your winter capsule wardrobe, there's nothing you won't find in the Amazon fashion outlet. For those with a little more to spend, you can find further deals in the 'luxury stores' section of the site, with some impressive reductions on high-ticket items. To save you even more time, after hours of scrolling, these are the pieces we think are too good to pass up.
12 items from the Amazon fashion outlet that we think are worth investing in
RRP: was
£520 now £260 / was $660 now $330 | With a huge 50% discount, this premium shirt by Mira Mikati is one of the best deals we've seen. Ideal for adding a relaxed feel to long skirt outfits, the ceramic flower buttons and lime green hue will make a statement in any wardrobe.
RRP: was
£270 now £135 / was $343.62 now $172 | One of the best trench coats thanks to its unbeatably classic style, this is a great rival for a Burberry trench coat and at an incredible price. A transitional weather staple, you will wear this all autumn and winter.
RRP: was
£115 now £67 / was $146.35 now $86 | The best designer crossbody bags don't usually come cheap, but the Amazon fashion outlet is here to save the day. In a vibrant orange hue, this quilted bag is both practical and trendy, Saving you over 40%, this is a deal too good to miss.
RRP: was
£80 now £67.85 / was $102 now $86.35 | The best white trainers will more than earn their keep in your shoe collection, and this affordable leather pair reminds us of Kate Middleton's signature sneakers. Team with some baggy jeans for a laid-back look.
RRP: was
£94.96 now £51.16 / was $120.85 now $65.11 | Take inspiration from the denim trends 2023 with this true blue shirt dress. At almost half price, you won't find this cheaper elsewhere. Plus, it's available for next-day delivery in the UK, so you can have it in your closet in a matter of hours.
RRP: was
£44 now £35 / was $56 now $44.80 | A signature pair of earrings will always be our go-to accessory, and this statement hoop is perfect for adding to your stack to create some colour and shine. But make sure you learn how to store jewellery to get the most out of this purchase.
RRP: was
£32 now £18.72 / was $40.72 now $23.82 | If you still have a holiday coming up or you're getting your summer outfit ideas for women over 50 in check, Havaianas are foolproof. Ideal for any sunny day or lounging by the pool, these are a warm weather essential.
RRP: was
£338 now £236 / was $430 now $300 | Another premium offering, this discounted Jonathan Cohen dress could be one of the best wedding guest dresses for the season. Style with some sleek pink heels to tie the look together and add an extra hint of colour.
RRP: was
£94.85 now £42.75 / was $120.71 now $54.41 | Levi's make some of the best jeans for curvy women, but they can be expensive. Thankfully, there's a huge selection of the brand's best-selling styles on Amazon, all for unbeatable prices. Finding your new go-to denim has never been easier.
RRP: was
£85 now £51 / was $108.18 now $64 | We love a colourful jumper for the autumn and this is definitely one of the best sweaters available on the Amazon fashion outlet. With a generous 40% discount, you're getting high quality at a low cost - win-win.
RRP: was
£83 now £74 / was $105.63 now $94 | Looking to invest in the best designer sunglasses without breaking the bank? We've got you covered. Available in black and tortoiseshell, this is the only pair of sunnies you will ever need.
RRP: was
£65 now £29.99 / was $82.72 now $44.54 | This floral midi dress is ideal for autumn wear thanks to the darker base colour. Style with the best knee high boots and a trench for rainy days, and layer with a chunky knit scarf when winter sets in.
