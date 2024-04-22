The airy citrus and musk scent Victoria Beckham loves for a chic and lasting impression

Featuring a seamless blend of florals, rich fruits and musky amber notes, Victoria Beckham's signature perfume is our latest scent obsession - and we'd wager it's about to be yours too...

While the best long-lasting perfumes offer an array of just florals and the like, sometimes you're in the mood for everything, all at once. A scent that changes throughout the day, opening with bursts of citrus, fading into florals and landing somewhere between musk and warm woods. This type of multi-faceted blend lends itself to every occasion and season, earning the mantle of 'signature,' which is definitely one word we would use to describe Victoria Beckham's reported go-to.

So, if you're looking for a layered fragrance among the best perfumes for women, that is fresh and at the same time powdery and warm, we have a rather Posh scent to introduce you to - along with a few other Beckham-approved blends...

The indulgent fragrance Victoria Beckham loves for a chic impression

While we're already clued in on Helen Mirren's perfume of choice - and Kate Moss' perfume, for that matter - if you're looking to add another icon's signature to your scent shelf, Victoria Beckham has also previously let slip one of her favourites.

And what is it, you ask? Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Service. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fashion and beauty mogul dubbed it, 'super chic' (per Who What Wear) and it's not hard to understand why.

Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Service View at Liberty RRP: £145 for 50ml | Notes: mandarin nectar, blackberry, pink orchid, bamboo, violet, black amber, musk and sandalwood Blending fresh fruits with powdery florals and warm amber and woods, this perfume is a true crowd-pleaser and is perfect for year round wear.

Encased in a stylish and vintage-looking glass bottle, with Vilhelm's distinctive yellow label, Room Service offers a blend of mandarin and blackberry top notes, followed by floral pink orchard, bamboo and powdery violet and finally, warming hints of black amber, musk and sandalwood.

It's complex and will likely appeal to everyone - from fruity perfume lovers to fans of floral fragrances and even ambery scents. And in case it doesn't hit the right notes for you, Victoria Beckham has since brought out her own, equally chic, perfume collection - one of which our woman&home Beauty Editor adores...

The other Victoria Beckham signatures that deserve attention

In case you're looking for more Victoria Beckham recommendations, you're in luck, because the style icon released her very own scent collection in 2023, made up of three hero fragrances; Suite 302, Portofino ‘97 and San Ysidro Drive, all of which boast very decedent and chic scent profiles.

Editor's pick! Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 EDP View at Selfridges RRP: £170 | Notes: Calabrian bergamot, black pepper, pink grapefruit, bamboo, geranium, incense, white patchouli, amber and vetiver This scent is the perfect blend of salty notes and warm musks, creating the perfect distinctive signature that is perfect for summer and beyond. Victoria Beckham Beauty Suite 302 EDP View at Selfridges RRP: from £170 for 50ml | Notes: centifolia rose, midnight violet, musk, papyrus, patchouli, labdanum absolute, black leather, black cherry, midnight violet and tobacco leaf Alluring and smoky, this scent is designed to invoke thoughts of 'weekends in Paris' and lends itself perfectly to a chic evening fragrance. Victoria Beckham San Ysidro Drive EDP View at Selfridges RRP: from £170 for 50ml | Notes: pink saffron, passion fruit, coffee beans absolute, frankincense, centifolia rose absolute, pink peony, agarwood, amber and vanilla This vibrant scent blends passion fruit with hints of coffee, rose, pink peony and vanilla, for an intimate but perfectly summery impression.

Woman&home's Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar is a big fan of Portofino ‘97 and describes it as having, "really lovely summery salty aquatic notes but with a sharp hint of smokiness from the incense - which gives it a really interesting depth - and soft musky base."

She also adds that it's perfect for summer and says the blend and salty and smoky is, "a bit more interesting than the usual salty summer offerings." So, if you're in the market for a unique holiday scent, we highly recommend.