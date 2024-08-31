I've always been scared of fake tan but this mousse changed my mind - and it's £24 off
This uncomplicated self-tan staple finally gave me the natural tint I'd been yearning for for years - in just one hour...
As someone with a darker skin type but pale legs, this uncomplicated self-tan staple finally gave me the natural tint I'd been yearning for for years.
While my South Asian heritage and medium-deep skin tone allowed me to skip the fake tan step in my beauty routine for years, my pale legs always left me secretly curious as to whether the best fake tans for pale skin could actually work for regulating the look of my skin tone. Alas, I was no way near versed in avoiding smearing, how to wear it all day without ending up with patches, and how to actually apply the tricky product.
So when I came across this easy-to-use St. Tropez mousse that I didn't have to leave on for hours on end, was super easy to apply streak-free and that ended up giving me a subtle tint that lasted for days, I was converted...
The St. Tropez tan that gives me the easiest, subtle glow
Was £35, now £11 (save £24) | Amazon
This lightweight mousse smoothes on with the comfortable mitt and leaves skin soft, radiant and hydrated. Touch dry in seconds with a tan developed from just one hour, this tinted mousse is ideal for those who are new to fake tan, are always on-the-go, or are just looking for a natural-looking tint.
Thanks to the addition of niacinamide, high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, echinacea and vitamin E, it leaves skin smoothe, hydrated and with a more even tone.
What makes the St.Tropez Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse worth buying?
While the easy application and subtle results alone make this bestseller worth splashing out on, what really gives it that must-have quality is the fast tanning time.
As a fake tan novice who's pretty impatient when it comes to bodycare, I would always opt for one of the best gradual tans or even an in-shower take on the product whenever I wanted to warm up the skin tone on my legs. I certainly didn't have hours to wait around in my underwear for the serious stuff to do its work - and putting on a full outfit before washing it off just felt iffy to me.
So the fact that this develops in one hour was a gamechanger for me. It also gives the most natural-looking colour I've ever experienced with a fake tan - which is super important to me as, because I just use it on my legs, I need it to match the colour of the rest of my body and not stand out too much.
It's also really easy to apply, as the lightweight mousse smoothes onto skin and evens out with the wide mitt that comes with the product.
How to apply the St.Tropez Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse
If you want to get the most out of this product and get a smooth application, I would recommend pairing it with the St. Tropez application mitt. Its wide design makes it easy to cover large areas and reduces the chance of leaving streaks, and the velvet material feels really soft and comfortable on the skin.
According to the brand's website, the best way to apply is:
- Exfoliate and moisturize dry areas in advance.
- Shake well and apply with our Mitt to ensure no missed patches and stain-free palms.
- Wear for 1-8 hours before showering off the instant tint, as your long-lasting natural-looking tan develops (for your deepest tan re-apply after 24 hours).
- Exfoliate and moisturize regularly to prolong your glow.
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.
