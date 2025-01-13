The £10 moisturiser celebrities swear by for its deceptively luxe and hydrating formula
This affordable and versatile cream is a must-have in any winter skincare routine...
Offering intense hydration and nourishment, this £10 celebrity-loved moisturiser is a cult classic, must-have buy for the colder winter months - and it now has 45% off...
With the bitter weather in full swing, your complexion is likely to be showing the classic winter skin signs we try to avoid, meaning you may find yourself reaching for the best face moisturiser or one of the best face masks for a hydration boost.
While we'll always happily listen to any celebrity skincare recommendation, especially during times like this, they can also often boast a hefty price tag that makes them somewhat unattainable. Thankfully, this iconic Nivea Creme is both A-list-approved and kind on the purse strings - oh, and it's currently on sale for even less, making now the perfect time to snap it up...
Get on board with this celebrity-loved skincare gem and save a notable 45% on a 400ml tin of Nivea's cult classic nourishing Creme. This rich, versatile cream hydrates the skin for a soft, supple and nourished complexion.
The affordable moisturising cream that many A-listers swear by
While Nivea Creme is touted as an affordable alternative to La Mer's luxury Creme De La Mer on social media, it's the iconic cream's celebrity clientele and drugstore price tag that makes it a must-have buy.
Speaking in an interview with the Express, actress Joanna Page admitted she steers clear of high-end skincare buys, instead relying on the £10 cult classic cream: “I love Nivea and I stick to the cheapest one as expensive moisturisers bring me out in spots.”
But it's not just Page who raves about this cream, her Gavin & Stacey castmate, Alison Steadman revealed in an interview with The Mirror that she also loves Nivea Creme - while it's rumoured to be loved by Dame Joan Collins and Kate Winslet, too.
It may be a popular item in a celeb's skincare arsenal, but the moisturising formula is loved by many, just one glance at Amazon shows nearly 7000 reviews, with an impressive average of 4.7 stars out of five...
RRP: £9.95
Stocked on shelves for over 100 years, and making a stellar case for affordable skincare, it's no surprise that Nivea Creme is a firm favourite in many everyday routines. This indulgent hydrolipid formula adds a protective layer of long-lasting hydration, which works to nourish and soften the skin - whether that be the face, body or hands. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients, such as glycerine and panthenol, this product helps strengthen the skin barrier, while allowing skin to breathe and preventing pores from clogging - which is especially great for the colder weather months.
This affordable buy doesn't just have celebrity fans, it's also hailed as a skincare staple by woman&home's Ecommerce Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, who casts her luxury moisturisers aside when she requires the ultimate hydration hit: "I'm a BIG fan of fancy face creams, but post-40, sometimes I just need a really rich moisturiser to combat dry and dull skin, especially in winter."
Relying on the trusty tin to quench her thirsty complexion, Heidi opts for applying it overnight so it can work its moisturising magic as she sleeps: "It's a bit like needing a big drink of water for my skin as it changes due to perimenopause, so at times like that I love a big dollop of Nivea Creme - especially overnight as it's a bit too thick to wear under my daily makeup."
But it's not just any old face moisturiser, Heidi also highlights the versatile nourishing nature of this nifty buy: "Even though I don't use it every day, it's a good one to keep in my handbag for all sorts of little skincare needs: from smoothing dry elbows and soothing chapped lips to recovering from all the extra hours with my hands spent in dishwater over Christmas!"
