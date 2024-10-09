This ultra-effective serum is the reason I've not had anti-wrinkle injections
Our contributing beauty editor reveals her most reused skincare product, with skin-smoothing results
Whenever I’m asked about my favourite skincare products – as a beauty editor who has tested a lot of them over the years – Medik8 Crystal Retinal is invariably one of the first I mention. It is my favourite retinoid and a product that I’ve used consistently for years. And, fortunately, it’s currently discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sales.
Consumers are clued in on retinol vs retinal today, but it wasn’t widely known when Crystal Retinal launched in 2018. Being more potent, retinal's biggest selling point is that it can work 11 times faster than retinol in the skin. I take care of my skin as best I can and, like many people, I have some skin concerns. But I genuinely think this product is one of the key reasons why, at the time of writing, I’m in no rush to try skin boosters or anti-wrinkle injections.
This product is an investment; pricing starts at £45, and the further up the strength scale you progress (more on that later) the pricier Crystal Retinal becomes. That’s where the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals come in – allowing you to save valuable funds on the price tag. Here’s how this product works and how to choose the discounted formula that’s best for you…
Medik8's iconic Crystal Retinal serum is a considerable investment when you add it to your skincare routine, even at the lowest concentration. But you can save at least 20% across all concentrations this Amazon Prime Day, equating to £9 off Crystal Retinal 1.
Why Medik8 Crystal Retinal is one of my most-used products
Vitamin A has long been used in skincare, be it prescription strength to help with acne or over-the-counter in the best retinol creams and serums. Without getting too in-depth, when applied to your skin retinol undergoes two conversion steps to become retinoic acid, the form your skin actually uses. Retinal is one step closer to retinoic acid, meaning only one conversion step is required. This means it’s both more potent and gets results more quickly.
I first started using Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 at it's launch years ago. (The number corresponds with the amount of retinaldehyde in the formula: 0.01%, 0.03%, 0.06%, 0.1%, 0.2% and the newly-launched 0.24%, which is seriously potent and for very, very seasoned retinoid users)
RRP: £45
RRP: £49
RRP: £69
At the time, I’d learnt about the benefits of using retinol, but retinal was newer to me – and my skin has always got on brilliantly with it. I take a cautious approach when looking at how to use retinol or retinal my skincare routine, introducing it gradually and using it on alternate nights. As such I’ve never really experienced 'retinisation', where the skin intensely peels and flakes while it acclimatises.
Over the years, I have of course tried other retinoids – part of my job is to test and review products, after all. But Medik8’s retinal is the one I’ve used most consistently and remains part of my skincare routine today; I’m currently on Crystal Retinal 6 and, looking back at pictures from my early twenties, the fine lines in my forehead haven’t become that much more visible.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
I have to acknowledge that my beauty journalism career means I’ve tried skin treatments over the years, such as the odd Hydrafacial and a microneedling session, which will of course benefitted my complexion. Technically, my skin is not completely injectable-free. I’ve had masseter Botox once to help with jaw clenching and am booked in for another round because of the positive difference it made. But other than that, I’m yet to have anti-wrinkle injections elsewhere or try injectable skin boosters, like Profhilo. I think I will try more of them at some point in my thirties, but I really do believe my consistent sunscreen and retinoid application are why I’ve felt no real urge to yet. Hats off to Crystal Retinal for that.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
-
-
Carole Middleton’s velvet top and sparkly wide-leg trousers prove that dresses and heels aren’t the only option this party season
Carole Middleton showed that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand during the festive season with the most sensational outfit combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We were shocked to see Kate Middleton wearing a pair of Crocs - but her fiery red pair are practical, comfy and so reliable
The Princess of Wales is a fan of a pair of comfy Crocs - and we can't blame her
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
I've had so many compliments on my glossy hair since using this Kérastase oil
This indulgent Kérastase hair oil is our beauty writer's secret to long-lasting shine...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Trinny swears this £19 magnifying mirror is so good, 'it changes everything'
This super-useful buy helps you get up close and personal with makeup application, no wonder Trinny is a big fan...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My at-home manicures kept chipping until I tried this top coat – and it's now on sale for less than £8
Boasting a glossy, gel-like finish, this essie top coat is our beauty writer's secret to achieving a long-lasting, salon-worthy manicure at home...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I've loved this luxury skincare classic for 20 years – it's on sale for £12 today so I'm stocking up before it sells out
From soothing dry skin to shaping brows, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream is cult classic
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
I love Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but this £8 buy is my affordable backup
While I adore premium foundations, this budget-friendly formula rarely leaves my beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I've bought this mascara three times in the last year - and it's now £6 at Amazon
Our beauty editor has this lengthening Maybelline mascara on repeat buy - here's why you should stock up too...
By Fiona McKim Published
-
This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off
Offering a subtle, eye-catching hint of shimmer, Urban Decay Space Cowboy eyeshadow is our go-to for special occasions
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £32 serum behind Helen Mirren's luminous red carpet glow
If your complexion – particularly the undereye area – looks a tad dull, Helen Mirren's go-to eye serum deserves a spot in your regime...
By Naomi Jamieson Published