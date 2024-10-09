This ultra-effective serum is the reason I've not had anti-wrinkle injections

Whenever I’m asked about my favourite skincare products – as a beauty editor who has tested a lot of them over the years – Medik8 Crystal Retinal is invariably one of the first I mention. It is my favourite retinoid and a product that I’ve used consistently for years. And, fortunately, it’s currently discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Consumers are clued in on retinol vs retinal today, but it wasn’t widely known when Crystal Retinal launched in 2018. Being more potent, retinal's biggest selling point is that it can work 11 times faster than retinol in the skin. I take care of my skin as best I can and, like many people, I have some skin concerns. But I genuinely think this product is one of the key reasons why, at the time of writing, I’m in no rush to try skin boosters or anti-wrinkle injections.

This product is an investment; pricing starts at £45, and the further up the strength scale you progress (more on that later) the pricier Crystal Retinal becomes. That’s where the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals come in – allowing you to save valuable funds on the price tag. Here’s how this product works and how to choose the discounted formula that’s best for you…

Why Medik8 Crystal Retinal is one of my most-used products

Vitamin A has long been used in skincare, be it prescription strength to help with acne or over-the-counter in the best retinol creams and serums. Without getting too in-depth, when applied to your skin retinol undergoes two conversion steps to become retinoic acid, the form your skin actually uses. Retinal is one step closer to retinoic acid, meaning only one conversion step is required. This means it’s both more potent and gets results more quickly.

I first started using Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 at it's launch years ago. (The number corresponds with the amount of retinaldehyde in the formula: 0.01%, 0.03%, 0.06%, 0.1%, 0.2% and the newly-launched 0.24%, which is seriously potent and for very, very seasoned retinoid users)

At the time, I’d learnt about the benefits of using retinol, but retinal was newer to me – and my skin has always got on brilliantly with it. I take a cautious approach when looking at how to use retinol or retinal my skincare routine, introducing it gradually and using it on alternate nights. As such I’ve never really experienced 'retinisation', where the skin intensely peels and flakes while it acclimatises.

Over the years, I have of course tried other retinoids – part of my job is to test and review products, after all. But Medik8’s retinal is the one I’ve used most consistently and remains part of my skincare routine today; I’m currently on Crystal Retinal 6 and, looking back at pictures from my early twenties, the fine lines in my forehead haven’t become that much more visible.

I have to acknowledge that my beauty journalism career means I’ve tried skin treatments over the years, such as the odd Hydrafacial and a microneedling session, which will of course benefitted my complexion. Technically, my skin is not completely injectable-free. I’ve had masseter Botox once to help with jaw clenching and am booked in for another round because of the positive difference it made. But other than that, I’m yet to have anti-wrinkle injections elsewhere or try injectable skin boosters, like Profhilo. I think I will try more of them at some point in my thirties, but I really do believe my consistent sunscreen and retinoid application are why I’ve felt no real urge to yet. Hats off to Crystal Retinal for that.