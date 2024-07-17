This £20 lightweight sunscreen is an everyday go-to – and it’s 57% off today

The advice from anybody with even a modicum of skincare expertise is pretty simple: we should wear a form of sun protection every single day, year-round, to shield our skin from UV radiation – exposure to which can lead to accelerated ageing and skin cancer. Finding one that you love, however, isn’t necessarily as quick a process.

Really, the best facial sunscreen for you is the one that you’ll apply daily and liberally. Beyond that, it also has to compliment your skin’s characteristics and work well underneath makeup if you are someone who wears products like the best foundation regularly. And, perhaps most crucially, it needs to be one that you can afford to repurchase as a regular feature in your skincare routine.

This is a nice segue into a reasonably-priced sunscreen that is currently 57% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals. Here’s why L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid is one of my favourite ever formulas…

57% off L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid: was £19.99 now £8.54 (save £11.45) | Amazon You can currently bag a mega saving on this L'Oréal Paris sunscreen, which has been reduced by more than £11 or 57% this Amazon Prime Day.

Why the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid SPF 50+ is such a brilliant sunscreen

You may already be a fan of L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid, in which case, it’s a very good time to add a couple of them to your online shopping basket before this offer times out. But let me break down why it’s so great for those who aren’t familiar with this drugstore buy.

Firstly, its got a high SPF rating (50+) as well as offering broad-spectrum, meaning it shields the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. These are harmful to the skin and between them cause visible skin ageing, burning and skin damage that can turn into skin cancer.

But as well as its high protection, the formula also contains a vitamin C derivative, ascorbyl glucoside. While it’s not quite the same as using one of the best vitamin C serums, it still provides the skin with some additional antioxidant benefits to help fortify its environmental protection.

Lastly, its texture is a dream. It's quite runny, so be mindful of this the first time you dispense it into your hand for application, but it rubs into the skin so easily and is barely detectable once it settles. It's also non-greasy and, in my experience, never pills underneath makeup, making it the ideal final step in your skincare routine before applying the best foundation and the like.

All this is to say that if you're in the market for a new sunscreen, I really recommend giving this one a go – especially as it's so discounted right now.