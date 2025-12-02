Leftover advent calendar stock is a great way to get beauty bits for less - and we love this luxurious bodycare buy for up to 70% less
Now is the best time to bag a rare saving on a quality beauty advent calendar...
Ok, it might already be December, but now is actually the best time to nab an unmissable last-minute deal on a luxury advent calendar - more specifically, we're talking a 67% discount on ESPA's offering...
Whilst we adore a chocolate-stashed option, the best beauty advent calendars bring a touch of excitement during the run-up to Christmas. Treating to a beauty gift each and every day, it's no surprise that these calendars often boast hefty price tags.
That said, we've just spotted a stellar saving on a luxury body care advent calendar, which is jam-packed with the likes of the best-smelling body lotions and best eye creams. What's more, we're only a few days into the month, so you'll be able to catch up with the daily unboxings in no time. In fact, we've had our eyes on nearly every advent calendar on the market this year and we've not seen a deal this good, so it's worth snapping up quick.
Save a huge 67% on ESPA's Wellness Advent Calendar, which arrives equipped with 25 luxury products for the skin, body and mind.
Bag yourself a last-minute beauty advent calendar bargain with this unmissable deal
Housed in a gorgeous navy blue box, ESPA's Wellness Advent Calendar makes home to 25 .... skincare and body care buys, worth over £400, to carry you through the festive season - and beyond. Whether you're wanting to treat yourself to a well-deserved pamper evening, or perhaps even divide the contents into separate Christmas gifts for friends, here's why the reduced calendar makes a worthy investment...
Contents worth £435
RRP: £435
Bringing joy to each day of December, ESPA's advent calendar hosts an array of spa-like formulas that blend aromatherapy with clinically-proven skincare for the ultimate pamper session. We're talking gentle cleansers and nourishing creams to rich essential oils, that work in harmony to bring the blissfulness of a spa into your home.
What's inside the ESPA advent calendar?
For those wanting to take a peek into the ESPA advent calendar, we've rounded up a list of the 25 buys you can expect to unbox during the countdown to Christmas. We're talking everything from a luxurious bath milk to one of the best face masks.
- Restful Bath Milk 100ml
- Optimal Hair Pro-Shampoo 50ml
- Optimal Hair Pro-Conditioner 50ml
- Clarifying Clay Mineral Mask 55ml
- Tri-Active™ Resilience Pro-Biome Moisturiser 15ml
- Rejuvenating Hand Cream 15ml
- Tri-Active™ Resilience Pro-Biome Serum 15ml
- Energising Bath & Shower Gel 30ml
- Pink Hair and Scalp Mud 30ml
- Nourishing Lip Treatment 5ml
- Overnight Hydration Therapy 55ml
- 24-Hour Replenishing Eye Moisturiser 15ml
- Restorative Bath & Body Oil 15ml
- Winter Spice Votive Candle 70g
- Muscle Rescue Balm 15g
- Optimal Skin Pro-Serum 10ml
- Optimal Skin Cleansing Oil 30ml
- Tri-Active™ Regenerating Phyto-Collagen Plumping Mask 30ml
- Refining Skin Polish 15ml
- Invigorating Body Reviver 50ml
- Optimal Skin Nutrient Mist 50ml
- Soothing Pulse Point Oil 9ml
- Pro-Glow Skin-Quenching Serum 30ml
- Optimal Skin Pro-Cleanser 30ml
- Silk Scrunchie
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
