Leftover advent calendar stock is a great way to get beauty bits for less - and we love this luxurious bodycare buy for up to 70% less

Ok, it might already be December, but now is actually the best time to nab an unmissable last-minute deal on a luxury advent calendar - more specifically, we're talking a 67% discount on ESPA's offering...

Whilst we adore a chocolate-stashed option, the best beauty advent calendars bring a touch of excitement during the run-up to Christmas. Treating to a beauty gift each and every day, it's no surprise that these calendars often boast hefty price tags.

That said, we've just spotted a stellar saving on a luxury body care advent calendar, which is jam-packed with the likes of the best-smelling body lotions and best eye creams. What's more, we're only a few days into the month, so you'll be able to catch up with the daily unboxings in no time. In fact, we've had our eyes on nearly every advent calendar on the market this year and we've not seen a deal this good, so it's worth snapping up quick.

Bag yourself a last-minute beauty advent calendar bargain with this unmissable deal

Housed in a gorgeous navy blue box, ESPA's Wellness Advent Calendar makes home to 25 .... skincare and body care buys, worth over £400, to carry you through the festive season - and beyond. Whether you're wanting to treat yourself to a well-deserved pamper evening, or perhaps even divide the contents into separate Christmas gifts for friends, here's why the reduced calendar makes a worthy investment...

Contents worth £435 ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar View at Face The Future RRP: £435 Bringing joy to each day of December, ESPA's advent calendar hosts an array of spa-like formulas that blend aromatherapy with clinically-proven skincare for the ultimate pamper session. We're talking gentle cleansers and nourishing creams to rich essential oils, that work in harmony to bring the blissfulness of a spa into your home.

What's inside the ESPA advent calendar?

For those wanting to take a peek into the ESPA advent calendar, we've rounded up a list of the 25 buys you can expect to unbox during the countdown to Christmas. We're talking everything from a luxurious bath milk to one of the best face masks.