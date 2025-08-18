Scarlett Johansson doesn’t usually wear foundation; she applies a 'dab' of this quick and easy alternative instead

Championing simplicity and a barely-there finish, Scarlett Johansson has a streamlined makeup trick that ensures a lightweight-looking, even complexion.

The minimal makeup trend has been dominating the beauty world and red carpets. We've seen the likes of Pamela Anderson and Sienna Miller wear some of the best lightweight foundations with a barely-there finish, while bidding farewell to dramatic mascaras and bold lipsticks. So, it comes as no surprise that other well-known faces are calling it quits on foundation and opting for a lighter complexion alternative.

Having founded her skincare brand, The Outset, it's clear that Scarlett Johansson knows a thing or two about beauty, so we're all ears when she lifts the lid on some of her favourite products like Scarlett Johansson's curl-boosting mascara. And now, the actress has revealed that she likes to ditch foundation and instead reach for one specific full coverage alternative...

Sarah Johansson's secret to a lightweight base

Whether you're seeking out a lightweight formula to carry you through the warmer months or perhaps you want to ditch the foundation and opt for a less-is-more approach, applying a full coverage concealer only where needed is a great way to streamline your makeup routine.

For those wanting to follow in Scarlett's footsteps, we've scouted out the exact full coverage concealer that the A-list actress reaches for - and it's a popular formula amongst professional makeup artists and celebrities alike.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer View at Sephora $32 at Sephora $33 at Dior RRP: $33 / £29 Boasting a waterproof, high coverage formula and precise brush applicator, Dior's Backstage Flash Perfector Concealer is a cult classic for a reason. This luxe buy is equipped with high-concentration pigments that work to conceal redness, dark spots, and blemishes, all while remaining weightless on the skin and with a natural finish. Plus, it's also infused with caffeine extract to give the under-eye region a fresh and revitalised appearance.

During a chat with Harper's Bazaar, Scarlett offered a rare glimpse into her beauty routine as she revealed a plethora of her makeup secrets, and even some of her holy grail buys. While Johansson dubbed one of the best lip liners (AKA. M.A.C's Lip Pencil in Spice) and Diorshow Maximizer 4D Lash Primer-Serum as some of her most reached-for products, it was her go-to complexion buys that caught our eye.

When quizzed on what foundation she typically opts for, the actress made a surprising statement: "I usually just use concealer, Dior has a really good one that is foundation-level quality." As for exactly where she applies the concealer, Johansson revealed: "I dab the concealer under my eyes and a little on my mouth and chin. Then I just blend out with a brush."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole / Staff)

For those not yet ready to cast their go-to best foundation to the side, Johansson also recommended applying your concealer over the top of foundation for a seamless, full coverage finish: "I actually used to think you put your concealer under your foundation, but it’s better over foundation."

The actress also hailed using a color corrector for each skin concern to elevate her makeup routine, she says: "I also have been using a color corrector - a game changer. I use the Charlotte Tilbury one." We can only assume that she's referencing the brand's Magic Vanish Color Corrector - and we approve!