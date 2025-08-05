Natalie Portman's go-to foundation is so luxe - but these alternatives are just as flattering

If there’s one thing we love hearing about, it’s the contents of celebrities’ makeup bags. There’s something satisfying about hearing which products they deem good enough to apply on the daily, or step out wearing on the red carpet.

Suffice to say, we were pretty thrilled to learn Natalie Portman’s go-to foundation. The 44 year old always has a healthy, radiant, glowing complexion whenever she steps out for big events (and any public appearance, to be honest), so we’ll quite happily take best foundation pointers from her.

Here’s what you need to know about the luxurious, glowy formula that’s behind her red carpet skin – and where you can pick up some more affordable alternatives for a similar look, too.

What foundation does Natalie Portman use?

In an interview with Grazia, the actor revealed her go-to beauty products, which included a particular glowy foundation – Dior Forever Skin Glow. Reported to be one of the best lightweight foundations by the luxury brand, Portman's base of choice includes hydrating ingredients and has a radiant finish that's made for the red carpet.

Natalie's go-to luxe foundation Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation $28.72 at Amazon $51 at Saks Fifth Avenue $56 at Walmart RRP: $60 / £50 This luxurious formula is designed to create a smooth, radiant finish, is made using 86% skincare ingredients that work to keep the skin hydrated with wear, and is available in 42 different shades.

It makes sense that Natalie is a fan of Dior’s makeup, given that she is the face of one of the best Dior perfumes, Miss Dior. And while products like the Dior Forever Matte foundation are excellent, the fashion house’s luxury makeup products do come with similarly luxurious price tags, which not everybody’s beauty budget will stretch to cover.

So, if you’re after a similarly radiant base but consider $60 or £50 far too much to spend on your next foundation, below we’ve shared some of our other favourite glowy bases that could be the more affordable alternative you’re after.

Boasts a radiant glow Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation $34 at Glossier Check Amazon RRP: $34 / £34 | Number of shades: 32 Glossier's foundation is a perfect buy for that radiant, slightly glowy but never too shiny finish. With medium buildable coverage, it buffs into the skin seamlessly for even, natural-looking coverage that looks like you've just had one of the best nights' sleep of your life. Healthy satin finish e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation $7.99 at Target $8 at Walmart Check Amazon RRP: $8 / £8 | Number of shades: 36 For a truly affordable option, we can always rely on e.l.f. Cosmetics for decent performance. The Soft Glam Foundation is one of their more recent launches, offering a naturally healthy-looking finish with medium coverage across a broad range of shades. Ultra dewy covereage Sculpted by Aimee Second Skin Dewy Foundation Check Amazon RRP: £25 | Number of shades: 30 For the ultimate dewy base, this medium coverage, creamy foundation from makeup artist-founded brand Sculpted by Aimee makes skin look quenched with moisture. Great for skin that's dull and dry or dehydrated, it also comes with the bonus of SPF 50 to support your daily sunscreen.