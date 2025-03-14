Katie Holmes 'always' keeps this beauty buy in her handbag - and it's not what you expect
Forget lipstick top-ups, Katie Holmes' on-the-go must-have will 'wake you up and make you look presentable'
Delivering a peachy pop of colour and a healthy glow, Katie Holmes revealed her unusual secret to always looking awake and presentable in minutes - and, we must admit, it's taken us by surprise.
As a beauty team, we're all about makeup touch-ups while on our travels or daily commute to keep our complexions looking seamless. While a typical handbag might already make home to a favoured long-lasting lipstick or one of the best powder foundations, Katie Holmes' unexpected must-have has influenced us to add another compact to our arsenal.
Whether you opt for the best liquid blush or a trusty powder formula, the actress always makes space in her handbag for her go-to blush, and her reasons for doing so have convinced us to follow suit.
The unexpected makeup must-have Katie Holmes relies on to awaken her complexion on-the-go
For those intrigued as to which blush Katie Holmes relies on for her healthy complexion, we've got you covered. Boasting an indulgent formula and a multitude of highly-rated reviews, it's no surprise that Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Blusher is nestled in the actress' beauty bag.
Katie Holmes' go-to blush
RRP: £68
Give your cheeks a healthy flush of colour with Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate duo blush compact. These two peachy hues boast buttery semi-matte formulas, infused with rice silk, that impart an enviably radiant and youthful glow.
Speaking with Into The Gloss, Holmes shared her go-to beauty trick that never fails to give her a vibrant complexion and put-together appearance: "I always keep powder blush in my purse." As for the product she reaches for most, the actress gave us a rare insight into her beauty bag: "My favourite blushes are Tom Ford's."
While blusher may seem like a slightly unusual product to throw into your bag, Holmes shared the clever reason behind her decision and it's rooted within an all too relatable scenario: "That’s my little trick because, sometimes, you never know what the day is going to bring, and blush can really wake you up and make you look presentable - it can take you from a school pick-up to a dinner."
While we don't know the exact shade Holmes uses, she revealed she typically opts for the "nectarine-peachy colours". We particularly love the shade 'Cherry Blaze', which features a peach hue and a pink coral shimmer for adding a juicy pop of colour to the apples of the cheeks.
Tom Ford blush alternatives
While Tom Ford's lineup of duo compact blushes boast a luxe, buttery soft formula, they also come with quite the hefty price tag to match. But, fear not, as we've rounded up a number of alternatives that will help recreate Holmes' flushed look for a fraction of the price.
RRP: £34
This buildable and blendable blush duo from Patrick Ta is infused with rich pigments that melt onto the skin for a luminous lit-from-within glow. The compact in question boasts both a hydrating cream and silky soft powder formula, meaning you can wear either alone for a soft-focus finish or layer them up for the ultimate radiant pop of colour.
RRP: £35
Designed to add dimension, shadow and shimmer to your cheeks, Charlotte Tilbury's 2-in-1 Cheek to Chic formula imparts a luminous flush of colour that leaves your complexion with a smooth and luminous appearance. Infused with gold flecks and innovative Light Flex Technology that works to reflect the light, this product is set to deliver a rosy glow that will leave people asking what blush you use.
RRP: £8.99
Although not arriving in a duo compact, the NYX Buttermelt Powder Blush is a stellar, affordable option. The clue is in its name: this buttery formula is enriched with mango, almond and shea butter, which encourages it to effortlessly glide onto the skin, giving your complexion a brighter, lifted appearance.
