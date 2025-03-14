Katie Holmes 'always' keeps this beauty buy in her handbag - and it's not what you expect

Delivering a peachy pop of colour and a healthy glow, Katie Holmes revealed her unusual secret to always looking awake and presentable in minutes - and, we must admit, it's taken us by surprise.

As a beauty team, we're all about makeup touch-ups while on our travels or daily commute to keep our complexions looking seamless. While a typical handbag might already make home to a favoured long-lasting lipstick or one of the best powder foundations, Katie Holmes' unexpected must-have has influenced us to add another compact to our arsenal.

Whether you opt for the best liquid blush or a trusty powder formula, the actress always makes space in her handbag for her go-to blush, and her reasons for doing so have convinced us to follow suit.

The unexpected makeup must-have Katie Holmes relies on to awaken her complexion on-the-go

For those intrigued as to which blush Katie Holmes relies on for her healthy complexion, we've got you covered. Boasting an indulgent formula and a multitude of highly-rated reviews, it's no surprise that Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Blusher is nestled in the actress' beauty bag.

Katie Holmes' go-to blush Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Blusher View at LookFantastic $88.88 at Amazon $95 at Sephora RRP: £68 Give your cheeks a healthy flush of colour with Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate duo blush compact. These two peachy hues boast buttery semi-matte formulas, infused with rice silk, that impart an enviably radiant and youthful glow.

Speaking with Into The Gloss, Holmes shared her go-to beauty trick that never fails to give her a vibrant complexion and put-together appearance: "I always keep powder blush in my purse." As for the product she reaches for most, the actress gave us a rare insight into her beauty bag: "My favourite blushes are Tom Ford's."

(Image credit: Getty Images / TheStewartofNY / Contributor)

While blusher may seem like a slightly unusual product to throw into your bag, Holmes shared the clever reason behind her decision and it's rooted within an all too relatable scenario: "That’s my little trick because, sometimes, you never know what the day is going to bring, and blush can really wake you up and make you look presentable - it can take you from a school pick-up to a dinner."

While we don't know the exact shade Holmes uses, she revealed she typically opts for the "nectarine-peachy colours". We particularly love the shade 'Cherry Blaze', which features a peach hue and a pink coral shimmer for adding a juicy pop of colour to the apples of the cheeks.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tom Ford blush alternatives

While Tom Ford's lineup of duo compact blushes boast a luxe, buttery soft formula, they also come with quite the hefty price tag to match. But, fear not, as we've rounded up a number of alternatives that will help recreate Holmes' flushed look for a fraction of the price.