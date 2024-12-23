The one classy lipstick shade MUAs recommend for Christmas - and how to make it party-proof

When the need for festive makeup arrives, one of the easiest ways to elevate your look is with a swipe of lipstick. And while you might automatically think of classic pillar box-red as the perfect Christmassy hue, the pros have another, potentially even chicer suggestion...

There's no denying that a red long-lasting lipstick is a timeless beauty staple. It never fails to look sophisticated (or make the wearer appear more put together) and is particularly perfect during the festive season, bright red being quintessential of the Christmas colour palette. That said, another shade is vying for wear this year and thanks to its trending status and vintage sultry feel, it's the one makeup artists are recommending for the holidays.

So, what is this classy hue, you ask? According to Laura Mercier's very own MUA, national education and events manager, Jess Kohn, burgundy is this year's winner...

The one lipstick colour MUAs love for Xmas and how to make it last

While not technically a far cry from a classic blue or orange-toned red, burgundy is darker, with a touch of brown, mirroring a glass of red wine - or for a more festive comparison, mulled wine. So far this winter, burgundy has been the colour of choice, be it for handbags, coats and even manicures. In fact, our beauty team's Christmas nail looks even included burgundy nails and now it seems, it's coming for our makeup bags too.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola)

Indeed, according to Laura Mercier’s makeup artist, Jess Kohn, it's definitely the 'colour of the moment' and is perfect for a chic, festive lip - though, Kohn does note that, "nothing screams festive glam more than a bold lip," including a classic pillar box red. But, for those wanting to try something a tad darker and trendy, we've quizzed Kohn on how to nail a burgundy lipstick look - and how to ensure it doesn't budge through prosecco-sipping and overall festive merriment.

How to do a burgundy red lip for Christmas

"To create the perfect burgundy lip, I suggest using a burgundy or brown lip liner such as Laura Mercier lipliner in Brown Tulle or Red Velvet," says Kohn adding: "This will add dimension and depth. Use this to line your lips to create the shape you like and continue to fill in the entire lip itself. This gives a base colour and acts as Velcro for your lipstick," similar to how one of the best eyeshadow primers would a matte or glitter shadow.

Next, Kohn advises us to, "add a light dusting of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder over the lip to ensure longevity and to prevent any lipliner smudging throughout the day or night.

"It’s now time to go in with your lipstick of choice. I can’t stop using Caviar Smoothing Lipstick in the shade 'Mulberry Moiree', it lasts for hours and smells amazing too."

As a final, optional step, Kohn also recommends adding a final dusting of setting powder, as "this will make your lipstick bulletproof so you can set it and forget it and enjoy your festive season." This is also a trick Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar swears by when wearing red or dark red lipstick but she also recommends applying the original Glossier Balm Dotcom before your best lip liners and lipstick, to ward off dryness - for a flawless finish.