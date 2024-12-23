The one classy lipstick shade MUAs recommend for Christmas - and how to make it party-proof
This chic yet sultry alternative to bright red lipstick offers a vintage feel for Christmas...
When the need for festive makeup arrives, one of the easiest ways to elevate your look is with a swipe of lipstick. And while you might automatically think of classic pillar box-red as the perfect Christmassy hue, the pros have another, potentially even chicer suggestion...
There's no denying that a red long-lasting lipstick is a timeless beauty staple. It never fails to look sophisticated (or make the wearer appear more put together) and is particularly perfect during the festive season, bright red being quintessential of the Christmas colour palette. That said, another shade is vying for wear this year and thanks to its trending status and vintage sultry feel, it's the one makeup artists are recommending for the holidays.
So, what is this classy hue, you ask? According to Laura Mercier's very own MUA, national education and events manager, Jess Kohn, burgundy is this year's winner...
The one lipstick colour MUAs love for Xmas and how to make it last
While not technically a far cry from a classic blue or orange-toned red, burgundy is darker, with a touch of brown, mirroring a glass of red wine - or for a more festive comparison, mulled wine. So far this winter, burgundy has been the colour of choice, be it for handbags, coats and even manicures. In fact, our beauty team's Christmas nail looks even included burgundy nails and now it seems, it's coming for our makeup bags too.
Indeed, according to Laura Mercier’s makeup artist, Jess Kohn, it's definitely the 'colour of the moment' and is perfect for a chic, festive lip - though, Kohn does note that, "nothing screams festive glam more than a bold lip," including a classic pillar box red. But, for those wanting to try something a tad darker and trendy, we've quizzed Kohn on how to nail a burgundy lipstick look - and how to ensure it doesn't budge through prosecco-sipping and overall festive merriment.
How to do a burgundy red lip for Christmas
RRP: £28
Formulated with hydrating waxes, light-scattering particles and lipstick tree extract, this long-wearing lipstick coats your lips in flattering pigments, whilst being non-drying - for the perfect, comfortable pout.
RRP: £20
Touted as one of the best lip liner formulas, this shade from M.A.C is the perfect dark burgundy and will pair perfectly under your choice of dark, wine-red lipstick. It's long-wearing and creamy, making it a breeze to apply and blend.
RRP: £38.50
Ideal for setting both your base makeup and lipstick in place and warding off shine, this translucent powder from Laura Mercier is a cult favourite and for good reason. It locks your makeup in place for up to 16 hours and is enriched with vitamins C and E.
"To create the perfect burgundy lip, I suggest using a burgundy or brown lip liner such as Laura Mercier lipliner in Brown Tulle or Red Velvet," says Kohn adding: "This will add dimension and depth. Use this to line your lips to create the shape you like and continue to fill in the entire lip itself. This gives a base colour and acts as Velcro for your lipstick," similar to how one of the best eyeshadow primers would a matte or glitter shadow.
Next, Kohn advises us to, "add a light dusting of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder over the lip to ensure longevity and to prevent any lipliner smudging throughout the day or night.
"It’s now time to go in with your lipstick of choice. I can’t stop using Caviar Smoothing Lipstick in the shade 'Mulberry Moiree', it lasts for hours and smells amazing too."
As a final, optional step, Kohn also recommends adding a final dusting of setting powder, as "this will make your lipstick bulletproof so you can set it and forget it and enjoy your festive season." This is also a trick Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar swears by when wearing red or dark red lipstick but she also recommends applying the original Glossier Balm Dotcom before your best lip liners and lipstick, to ward off dryness - for a flawless finish.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
