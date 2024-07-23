Hazel eyes are among the rarest eye colours in the world and only 5% have them. A beautiful mix of green and brown, those with hazel eyes are extremely lucky in that they have a choice of two eye colours they can make appear more prominent depending on their mood.

While this eye colour is rather rare, there are plenty of celebrities that sport this mesmerising eye colour. Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, Demi Moore and Kelly Clarkson are just some of the A-listers who are fortunate enough to have this eye colour, and it's no wonder that when they're all glammed up for events their makeup artists take full advantage and play with colour to enhance different tones within their eyes.

Within the idea of colour theory, it's said that those colours directly opposite are the most complimentary and in this case, as hazel eyes have both green and brown, there are more shades to choose from. Generally speaking, green tones can be brought out by pinks and reds while brown and orange tones can be brought out by tones of certain shades of blues and orange.

So, if you're looking for inspiration to enhance your hazel peepers, look no further! Expect ideas galore and lots of beauty purchase inspiration for your next eyeshadow look...

The best makeup looks for hazel eyes

Classic cool-toned smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You simply can’t go wrong with a classic black and grey smokey eye look. The cool tones of grey and black will make hazel eyes pop in an instant and also give you a more grunge take on the lived-in, cool girl eyeshadow look that is constantly emulated on and off the runway. Glitter and shimmer can easily be brought into the look to add some fun to this evening glam look with a wash of shine over the lid sealing the deal on this sultry look.

Turquoise graphic liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who says eyeliner can’t be fun? For those with hazel eyes, why not try a turquoise eyeliner to perfectly accent the green in your eyes and have a bit of fun with your makeup at the same time? We think this look, with its simple turquoise eyeshadow liner and thin black wing/ fluttery lash combo, is the perfect way to complete this look.

Burgundy excellence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To add a sultry dimension to your eyes for your next evening out, a burgundy smokey eye is the perfect choice. By using brown transition shades into deeper red wine shades, this eyeshadow look brings out the brown tones in hazel eyes and is the perfect eye look when accompanied by fluffy brows and a deep nude lipstick look. You can opt to add pops of shimmer on the brow bone or inner corner if you’d like or leave it a completely matte look to keep it mature and classy.

Barely there

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, you don’t have the time (or effort!) to spend ages creating an eye look that not only looks good but makes you feel good. This is where a barely there neutral beige eyeshadow and some mascara will save you time and give you a perfectly put-together look. Beiges, when layered together on the eye, bring warmth to the eyes and can bring out both the green and brown tones of your irises. It’s also the most customisable look to suit your preference, such as adding a bold wing or shimmer on the lids to fit the occasion. You can’t go wrong with this one!

Deep plum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deeper shades of purple, specifically plum, are a different way to bring a pop of colour to hazel eyes because of their place on the colour wheel. Try building up a smokey eye with gradual shades of purple in the crease and along the lash line before adding a choice of either matte purple across the lid or even a purple eyeshadow (for a seriously glam finish). Eyeliner is up to you depending on your desired finish while a volumising black mascara adds the fluttery drama.

Mixed metal glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mixing gold and bronze eyeshadow is a great hack for emphasising hazel eyes because each shade can cater to bringing out different tones in the eyes. For example, a warm gold on the inner half of the eye can bring out the gold flecks of the eyes but when diffused into a deeper copper or gunmetal grey can accentuate the darker brown tones. To go that extra mile, you could add black liner and full lashes for a daring look or just simply smoke your chosen shades underneath the lash line to tie the whole look together.

Matte taupe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the cooler months, those with hazel eyes may want to consider taupe shade eyeshadows to give a natural yet enhanced look to their eyes. Depending on the undertone of the taupe shadow, it can accentuate different shades within your eyes. For example, a more purple-toned taupe will accentuate the green in your eyes, while a more bronze-toned taupe or cooler grey tone will bring out the brown. You could take it one step further and add a pop of black liner, on the waterline or as a small cat-eye flick to add deeper shape and tone before finishing with a touch of mascara.

Glittery rosey pinks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People with hazel eyes have plenty of options to go for when it comes to accentuating their eye colours as they have two to pick from. A soft rose gold eyeshadow is an amazing way to make the brown in your eyes stand out a little more, so a light wash of that all over the lid gives your eyes a chance to present more brown. Want to add more depth? Try a brown eyeliner on the waterline or as a small cat-eye look with a subtle shimmer on the inner corners - it’ll really bring the look together!

Bronze smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smokey eye is the look that creates maximum impact from just a few shades of eyeshadow. Bronze eyeshadows can accentuate whatever colour of your eyes you’d like, depending on their glitter reflex and deeper undertones. Gold-toned bronze eyeshadows will bring out the green in your eyes, while a purple base shimmer accentuates the warm gold tones within the brown of your eyes. Gel eyeshadow is the easiest way to achieve this look, and it can be blended with one brush or even your finger to complete this look! Drama can be added through bold or false eyelashes, or bright contrast inner-corner highlights to add dimension.

Coral Crush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this picture of Selena Gomez, corals are a major part of not only her makeup look but also her accessories and fashion. Large swathes of warm coral are blown out over the eye up towards the end of the brow to give a feminine and effortless look. Sparkly coral is then applied generously on the lid to give the look some sparkle and shine and is topped off with separated yet rather thick mascara to give the look some drama. A brown is cleverly applied to the lower waterline to accentuate the brown in her eyes without taking away from the coral. This look is a must-try!

Smokey olive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re stuck for sultry eyeshadow looks to make your green and brown eyes pop, a smokey olive green look could be exactly what you're after! The warm nature of olive tones is an effortless way to accentuate the earthy green shades in hazel eyes and makes them prominent to anyone who will look your way. Transition shades of brown and beige into green give the look depth and dimension while a shimmery or matte lid is the best way to finish this earthy look off.

Natural beauty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the truly universal colours for those with hazel eyes is a matte nude. Finding a shade you like or that suits your skin tone is very easy to do, and once you do, is a fool-proof way to add depth to your eyes without too much effort. For example, a wash of a light brown eyeshadow all over the lids and a soft brown eyeliner to add some shape and depth is a very easy method to add a touch of drama to your look. You can finish the look off with a mascara colour of your choice such as black or brown.

Super metallic rose gold

(Image credit: Alamy)

A variation on the pink eyeshadow look to add more sparkle and drama is the super metallic and statement rose gold glitter look. Shades of rose gold on the cheeks is a much-loved makeup trick that anyone can wear to look glowy and healthy. Rose gold eyeshadow, however, suits hazel eyes so well that it deserves a place in this list of hazel eye makeup inspiration. Solid, statement washes of rose gold are a simple and truly effortless way to make the green accents in hazel eyes pop and makes them bright and open.

Yellow sunset

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While yellow may not be thought of as a shade that works on hazel eyes, Lady Gaga has shown us why that simply is not the case. Warm gold-toned yellows feature all over the star’s lids here and are kept completely matte, which we think is a really fun approach to take when using yellow eyeshadow. The yellow is artfully blended into browns, but is then blended into deep brown shadow and black waterline liner to add dramatic and a sultry effect to complete the look.

Magenta magic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring some exotic vibes to your makeup look with a full magenta moment to bring out the green in your hazel eyes. As pink makes the green hues in hazel eyes pop, it's the perfect choice of colour to highlight the earthy tones and give you a fluttery, flirty look. By diffusing the magenta to create a blown-out smokey eye the look can be worn for both day and night events, and can be adapted for both so easily. For example, a light brown shadow eyeliner can add a pop of drama during the day, while glittery eyeshadows and false lashes can transition it from day to night.

Shimmery teal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teal eyeshadow is an unsung hero of the eyeshadow world and adds high class glamour to an evening look. In this picture of the lovely Salma Hayek Pinault, a deep shimmery teal smokey eye that clearly ties in with her sequin teal dress is the perfect way to bring out the brown in her eyes. The teal shine is also smoked underneath her eye to give a sexy blown-out effect, while long separated lashes complete this exciting hazel eye makeup look.

Copper glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copper is a perfect way to ensure every shade of your hazel peepers catch the light and stand out. The warm gold tones in copper shadows compliment the green, brown and gold tones within the iris. The best (and easiest) way to apply a copper shadow is just a wash over the lid and then is easily customisable from there; black liquid liner to add drama or bright inner corners to add lightness is a great variation. You could even add some false lashes and a super smoked-out bottom lash line for a final oomph.

Sparkling silver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Silver eyeshadow is an extremely versatile shadow colour that depending on its undertones can pull out different shades from all eye colours, not just hazel. But in this case, a swathe of cool silver on the lid adds sparkle and glitter to the eye in an extremely flattering way that can range from a light wash to look like just a touch of shine to a solid metallic silver that adds drama to a makeup look.

Emerald envy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emerald green is a colour that conjures up feelings of opulence and glamour, and that feeling can easily be channelled onto your lids with this fun eye look that makes hazel eyes the centre of a look. eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and black mascara. This look, worn by actress Lucy Hale, works wonders for her hazel eyes and pulls out tones of green on the outer edge of her eye. Matte green shades are laid as a base before being topped off with a bright emerald shimmer all over the lid and even smudged under the eye to tie it all together. To keep the look simple, a pale pink shiny lipstick look is worn and looks totally gorgeous!

Peachy glow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to bring out more of the brown tones in your eyes, peach eyeshadow is going to be your best friend! The warm tones of peach and orange compliment brown eyes (and hair) super well and give them a moment to catch everyone’s attention. You could try a wash of one shade or, for a deeper look, blend a darker peach in the outer crease to give you different tones. Adding brown mascara and a hint of warm gold highlighter on the brow bone and cheeks will give this look a perfect final sheen.

Champagne pop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Champagne eyeshadow is truly a universally flattering eyeshadow for everyone. However, a pop of champagne on hazel eyes can be really special. The tone of your champagne shadow can pick out hues of your eyes you want to accentuate, such as olive tones bringing out the green. You could add a nude eyeliner on the waterline to make it more appropriate for the daytime or add a smokey edge with black/ brown liner on the lash line to create a subtle smokey eye. Pair the look with glowy cheeks and a nude lip to bring the whole look together.

Show-stopping aubergine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not one for the faint of heart, this bold and super glam purple eye look will make hazel eyes pop instantly. Matte purple shades across the lid lay a base for an intense aubergine glitter shade that both locks in the other shadows underneath and gives wonderful eye-catching glimmers of silver and purple on the lid. In this particular picture of Lady Gaga, the boldness has been smoked out very low on the lash line to give plenty of drama and compliment her purple outfit.

Shimmering bronze

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple all-over one eyeshadow look is sometimes the best way forward for a simple eye look that still gives all the drama. For a look that easy specifically hazel eyes, look no further than the all-in-one bronze smokey eye. An eyeshadow stick, pencil or pot is the easiest way to achieve this warm, luxurious look by simply gliding the pencil or brush over the eye which is then buffed out. A little trick here to make the look appear as if more colour has been used is to reapply the colour just on the lid after blending out as it creates dimension and adds that bold lid colour back.

Emerald accents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pops of green and earth-toned greens are a really fun way to make hazel eyes pop in a fresh and modern way. The most wearable way to do this is to use light washes of green on the perimeter of the eye to create an almost halo-like effect that adds a gorgeous shape and ensures the green in your irises pop first. To ensure the look is wearable but also more on the shimmery side, try adding gold to the centre of the lid. A light, peachy nude lip can give a touch of femininity to this look.

Matte pink passion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we know, pink eyeshadow highlights the green in hazel eyes. Why not take that one step further and opt for an all-matte bright pink eye look to truly make the green centre stage? By slowly transitioning from pale shades of pink into brighter and deeper shades, you can create a look that is clean, and put-together yet still fun. Ultra-wispy lashes are also a good way to keep this look perfect for the warmer months.

Warm terracotta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oranges and green are a match made in heaven, so if you want to make the green in your eyes pop, look no further than terracotta-toned makeup. Terracotta eyeshadow is warm and rich in hue so it brings an enviable sunkissed look to hazel eyes that will make you feel like you’ve just been on a gorgeous summer holiday. Try blending a warm terracotta in your crease before adding a shimmery peach-toned terracotta over the lid to add some glam to your daytime look that can be made evening-appropriate with touches of soft brown eyeliner and a generous coating of mascara that fans your lashes and adds drama.

Dusky pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dusky pink eyeshadows are a great way to bring out the green in your eyes and give a perfectly soft, romantic look that can be easily worn from day to night. Shades of bubblegum and cherry blossom all over the lid in a light wash are all amazing options for this style of look, bringing brightness and giving you a youthful, wide-awake look. Want to add some depth to this look? Try adding a thin black liner or pale pink shimmer to the look to elevate it.

Navy drama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not think so, but certain shades of blue are lovely on hazel eyes. Navy blue eyeshadow, for example, really brings out the green in hazel eyes and allows the wearer to almost shift eye colours. The way in which you incorporate blue in your look is totally up to you and can be worn in any way from statement bold liquid liner to smudging a bit of blue on the lower lash line. We think it could be really cool, for example, to do a super light wash of brown across the lid and a smudge of blue underneath or on the waterline to make all colours in hazel eyes equally pop.

Violet vibes and a classic wing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bright violet eyeshadow could be the perfect next eyeshadow for those with hazel eyes if they're in the mood to play around with shimmer! This picture of Rihanna shows just how well a true frosty violet is a great way to add a pop of colour to any look, day or night. The singer made this look more evening event-ready by adding a bold black cat-eye wing which we absolutely love because of its simple yet statement effect. Be prepared for the green in your eyes to be front and centre!

Metallic mauve

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may think that metallic mauve may not be a wearable daytime look, but it can be. Take a cream-based coloured metallic mauve eyeshadow and lightly apply it across your lids. Then either blend it with your finger or a round brush to really diffuse that shade and viola, you have a wearable purple look that brings out the beautiful shades in your eyes. Shades of purple can be brought into the rest of the look too, such as a deeper mauve lipstick choice or a purple-toned blush. The world is your oyster for this look!

Golden hour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true gold eyeshadow will work wonders on hazel eyes as it brings out gold flecks. The gold eyeshadow you pick will give different outcomes. White gold shadows will give you a fresh and wide-awake look perfect for an evening out in the summer while peach or pink undertones can bring that warm wintery glow for a festive party. Finishing touches like eyeliner, lashes and lower lash lines are totally up to you, so do whatever feels good!

Dreamy glam lilac

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel purple is a colour that compliments both brown and green eyes, so it's no wonder it looks absolutely stunning on those lucky enough to have hazel eyes. A dreamy lilac eyeshadow is washed all over the lid to give an ethereal mermaid vibe that can be left as is or taken even further to elevate the look and make this look truly unique to you; for example, a contrasting shadow on the bottom lash line or a lilac shimmer over the lid to add shine and dimension.