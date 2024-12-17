Celebrities who have rocked the makeup-free look and embraced natural beauty trends

We're used to seeing our favourite celebrities wearing glamorous outfits and polished beauty looks on screen and on the red carpet - but we see them less often makeup-free.

However, many actors have recently opted for a more relaxed look, forgoing the extensive makeup routine and letting their natural beauty shine through. While she's not the first to rock the bared-faced trend, Pamela Andreson received worldwide attention when she appeared at Paris Fashion Week 2023 wearing no makeup to several shows.

From royals like Meghan Markle to superstars Alicia Keys and Frances McDormand, these are our favourite bare-faced celebrity moments and some beautiful natural makeup looks to be inspired by.

Celebrities who have rocked no-makeup and natural makeup looks

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia Keys often appears at events without makeup, embracing her natural beauty. The singer famously ditched makeup in 2016 but now wears it again occasionally. Speaking of her decision to go makeup-free, she said (via Page Six), “I went through my own experience of really feeling rebellious about what people were telling me, what the world, society was telling me, what I was supposed to look like because I fell into that, I subscribed to it."

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has recently become a champion for going makeup-free. At Paris Fashion Week 2023, she decided to go bare-faced for a series of shows. She previously told i-d magazine in an interview on TikTok, "These days, don’t do anything. Wake up. Whatever is happening is just happening. It’s all about self-acceptance.”

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor made many appearances at the shows in bold outfits and no makeup. Pammy let her outfit do the talking, opting for a striking oversized hat and brown coat during a show for Paris Fashion Week 2023. She told Allure, "I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes…why am I playing the game?"

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is pictured outside The Row show wearing a white shirt and black blazer during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2023, again with a natural hair and beauty look. She looks incredibly radiant!

Ciara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Ciara hit the headlines when she arrived bare-faced on the third day of the 2017 MAKERS Conference with her husband, Russell Wilson, looking radiant in an all-white ensemble. We love the star's relaxed and natural style, perfectly matching her highlighted wavy hair.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has quite a few places on our list - over the last few years, she has rocked so many incredible makeup-free looks. The star let her bold yellow dress do the talking as she attended the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another stunning look for Pamela Anderson! The star arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party fresh-faced and radiant without make-up. The star wore a bold dress with colourful flowers adorned across it and natural waves in her blonde hair.

Frances McDormand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frances McDormand is a force on the red carpet, commanding attention wherever she goes. The acclaimed actor regularly rocks the no-make-up look and arrived bare-faced on the red carpet in 2018 before scooping up the prize for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beautiful Jennifer Garner always looks fresh-faced and isn't afraid to ditch the makeup, even for a glamorous event. The actor arrived at the Telluride Film Festival to walk the red carpet bare-faced in a casual outfit. The 13 Going On 30 actor wrapped up warm with a patterned scarf, keeping her styling simple.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the most successful supermodels in the world, Ashley Graham is a hugely influential role model for many and often challenges traditional stereotypes to fight stigma, whether going makeup-free on the red carpet or championing inclusivity and body positivity.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Oakley Women's Eyewear Launch Party, Zoe Saldana looks glowing, makeup-free, and natural. The actor, known for her sci-fi roles, appeared relaxed as she posed with friends at the launch event wearing an all-black ensemble.

Shailene Woodley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley is often spotted on the red carpet without makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She's pictured here at the Red Lights screening at Sunshine Landmark with natural hair and makeup, complemented by a casual checked shirt.

Shailene Woodley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley previously revealed that she rarely wears makeup day-low-maintenanceto-day, preferring a more natural and low-maintenance look. “I will get my makeup done for appearances and events,” she said to Parade. “Day-to-day, though, I don’t wear makeup at all.”

Amanda Seyfriedbe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried arrived without makeup at the 15th Annual USTA Opening Night Gala in a stunning monochrome dress and natural hair, and the actor looked beautiful. We love this fresh-faced look on the Mean Girls and Mamma Mia star.

Julia Stiles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles is another celebrity often spotted on the red carpet without makeup. The actor arrived at the premiere of the dark comedy movie Coup! wearing a relaxed floral outfit with little or no makeup. Statement earrings bring some glamour to the look.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren is a style muse for all kinds of hair and makeup trends - but the actor has also been spotted wearing a more natural look throughout the years. She's pictured here during the Chelsea Flower Show in 2011, marking the launch of a new Nepenthes cultivar plant named 'Helen'.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum is a natural beauty and has often been spotted without makeup throughout her career. "I tend to not wear makeup on my off days. I am not complicated. I don’t have tons of creams or anything like that. I stay simple," the supermodel explained to Hollywood Life.

Tilda Swinton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton has never been one to stick to the curve, so, unsurprisingly, the actor looked fresh-faced and makeup-free during an event in LA to celebrate W Magazine's Hollywood A-List Issue. The actor wore a simple white shirt and her auburn hair brushed off her face for this relaxed look.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts usually opts for the natural look, often just wearing a slick of lipstick and simple eye makeup and sometimes going entirely makeup-free. She's pictured here looking glowing on the red carpet with natural hair and makeup.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite her flawless no-makeup look, Naomi has previously opened up about the issues with her skin, as the actor suffers from rosacea. “A few years back in 2016, while I was working 16-hour days on Gypsy, I was having to apply make-up two to three times a day and spend hours under hot lights, and I was really suffering from rosacea,” she told the Sunday Times paper in an interview.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren shows us less is more with this natural makeup look on the red carpet. The actor has previously revealed she also likes to keep her beauty routine simple. "I don't really have a beauty routine, honestly. What I try to do is a bit of yoga every morning," the actor told Fashionista.

Gisele Bündchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is famed for her loose, tumbling waves and glowing skin - it's no surprise that she often opts for a no-makeup look and lets her natural beauty shine through. The supermodel is pictured on an off-duty day with her hair up and a casual utility-style jacket.

Renee Zellweger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridget Jones's Diary star Renee Zellweger is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, giving us plenty of beauty inspiration throughout the years. She looks particularly stunning with natural makeup, with just a little bit of liner defining her eyes and dewy, glowing skin.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence shows the style power of a messy high bun and sunglasses during an off-duty day wearing gym gear and little makeup. It's a casual look we'll certainly be replicating.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon is another Hollywood star who's always on point with her fashion and beauty choices. The natural beauty often wears soft and pared-back makeup on the red carpet rather than full glamour looks, epitomising that California girl look.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This vintage snap of The Holiday star Kate Winslet shows the actor rocking a no-makeup look to perfection. The star opted for a simple straight hairstyle and strappy black top - but looks just as striking as when she's in more formal attire.

Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor Amanda Seyfried is known to favour a natural look, particularly when she's not working. She previously told Marie Claire that she’s “not the girl who puts makeup on to go to Target. I’m very comfortable with myself, so I don’t feel a need to cover up or hide anything.”

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston will forever be a natural beauty muse for us, and we've seen her wear a natural, sun-kissed makeup look throughout her career. We love the Friends actor's relaxed styling, from her simple white shirt to her tousled hair.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle made a recent red carpet appearance wearing a stunning beauty look we can all copy at home. The former Suits star wore natural makeup with illuminated skin, accentuating her eyes with some fluttery false lashes. We love how her striking eye makeup complements the pared-back look.

America Ferrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbie star America Ferrera is no stranger to going makeup-free on the red carpet. The actor was pictured at the 2013 Outfest Film Festival with a bare-faced look, smiling at the cameras. The star often favours natural hair and beauty looks, wearing her long dark hair down and wavy.

Beyonce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyonce is known for her glamorous beauty looks, but looks equally as stunning with natural makeup. The singer said of wearing makeup famously, "That’s one of the things I love about makeup. You can change your whole attitude by just doing your eyeliner or lipstick differently.”

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has become a champion for being makeup-free, previously telling Vogue France, “I’m not into the makeup look right now. My mom always told me, ‘At some point in your life, you’re not going to want to wear makeup on your skin,’ and she’s right. You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes.”

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Super glam J-Lo always looks flawless in high-fashion looks and polished makeup. But the star looks equally flawless makeup-free, as shown in this bare-faced snap. The sporty actress was participating in the 2008 Nautica Malibu Triathlon in California.